Who will join the Purple Pride in the NRL final?

A lot of people, particularly some vocal ones in Melbourne, would like me to overlook the fact that the first team qualified for the NRL grand final plays out of Victoria’s most ‘proud’ suburb, boasts one of Australia’s most openly ‘eccentric’ supporters – Molly Meldrum – and even dresses in bright purple.

Depending on who wins between the Roosters and Cowboys, the premiership could be decided between teams representing the two most ‘cosmopolitan’ demographics involved in the national competition.

But no, let’s not be drawn into topical politics. It will only distract from the game we love, so we’re told. There’s no symbolism here. Please look the other way and elect to take a safer option.

Instead, let’s talk about Jordan Kahu taking a kamikaze dive at Billy Slater’s legs, or Adam Blair stacking on cheap shot after cheap shot when Brisbane couldn’t possibly win – all good, clean fun.

Apparently that game-focused analysis will only increase the likeability of our game’s stars and keep the kids coming back. I’m sure that’s what the metrics show.

No need to draw divisive tangents about what is happening in wider society at the moment.

I expect like many other Australians I watched the Storm-Broncos game with a certain envelope sitting on my coffee table.

After a busy week of work and other commitments, it was the first chance I had to open it. In fact, my wife waited until I arrived home so we could open it together – a rare shared ritual in our busy lives.

She has a close relative who could not enjoy equal rights if they lived in Australia. I have an elderly relative who has lived almost his entire life lying about who he really is. We have work colleagues, friends and clients who will be affected by what we did with the envelope.

In our household there were two special things we wanted to do together last night – make our voices heard in one of the more defining moments of our generation, and then watch the Broncos win against the odds.

At least one of those happened. But, you know, let’s not talk about it. The subjects must remain mutually exclusive, apparently.

Let’s instead talk about how my wife and I watched the game after I finished an interview with Queensland Firebirds champion Laura Clemesha, who has been facing clear anguish about the outcome of… oh, never mind.

Or how I drove home from working at the University of Queensland, where our social media feedback has been dominated by… erm, you know, just some stuff.

We may have even had half a dozen police called out to campus this week to observe a heated protest between two sides of this particular issue.

But yeah, how about we just stick to footy, hey?

Like how when I first watched Billy Slater play State League in 2002 he reminded me of that skin-and-bones kid that all footy teams have – no matter the code – who plays without fear.

They’re often the guys you need when the chips are down, who’ll come to the rescue when everyone else is down on their haunches and inspire the whole squad by playing above their weight.

We had a kid just like that in my footy team when I was growing up – Ben*.

He was a year younger than all of us and would be lucky to weigh more than his jersey when it was wringing wet. For at least four years he was regularly playing two age groups, travelling across town and filling in for us as we struggled for numbers on some hot, dusty Queensland afternoons.

Ben never gave up and was always among the best on ground despite his comparative size and age. I was always surprised when it eventuated that he never played senior football.

In fact, he pretty much disappeared, even though his brothers continued on. I’m sure (or, at least, hoping) from the theme of this article, you’ve guessed the reason behind that.

Let’s just say Ben was courageous in a lot of different ways.

He doesn’t have a profile like Ian Roberts or Gareth Thomas, but he’s one of those real people in all of our lives who will be affected by what’s currently on the nation’s agenda.

When I mail my envelope back on Monday I’ll be thinking about all those footy values people say we should concentrate on – mateship, loyalty, looking out for each other, never forgetting the sacrifices made in the hallowed club colours, or ever thinking you were better than anyone else.

Most of all I’ll be respecting what it means to have heart. I’m pretty sure we’re allowed to mention that.