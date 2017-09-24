2017 Cycling world championships: Men’s road race live updates, blog

Peter Sagan will look to become the first man to win three straight cycling road world championships when the 2017 edition is held in Bergen, Norway over a distance of 267.5 kilometres. Join The Roar for live coverage from 9:15pm (AEST).
After winning in Virginia two years ago and Doha on a flat course last year, Sagan will have another opportunity to wear the rainbow stripes in 2018.
The course couldn’t be suited more to the Slovakian, who comes into the race with less teammates than the big nations, despite wearing the No.1 card.
Starting out in Rong, the riders will spend the first 39.5 kilometres of the race rolling down the scenic coast of Norway. Water views will be on offer, but there will be a big fight for the breakaway with some lumps and bumps making life difficult, in what is sure to be a fast start to proceedings.
Once those first 40 or so kilometres are off the clock, the riders hit the circuit around Bergen where they will spend the rest of the day.
The first 17.9 kilometres is a nearly full lap, but they enter the circuit just after the finish line. Once they get back to the finish line, there will be 11 laps of the 19.1-kilometre circuit.
It’s the first half of the circuit that will challenge the riders. The first two climbs are nothing more than blips on the radar, but do them 12 times and it will burn.
The big part of the day is Salmon Hill. It’s about 10 kilometres from the finish line and is 1.5 kilometres at an average of 6.4 per cent, with a peak of over 10 per cent early on.
If the non-sprinters – think Michal Kwiatkowski, Philippe Gilbert, Diego Ulissi, Tony Gallopin and Daniel Martin – are going to get away, they must drop the sprinters – led by Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Matthews – on Salmon Hill in the final two laps.
Otherwise we will come to the finish line with a sizeable group for a bunch sprint over the final 2.5 kilometres, all of which are almost pancake-flat.
Prediction
It’s difficult to go past Sagan, but his illness that forced him to pull out of the team time trial makes you question it. Matthews and Greg Van Avermaet appear to be his closest rival unless the race splits up.
Van Avermaet has had a superb season though, and on the back of a winning ride at the 2016 Rio Olympics, I’m backing the Belgium to become the world champion.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 World Championships from 9:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Peloton being led by Belgium with some French riders up there as well – for Galloping presumably – as they come to the finish line with seven laps to go.
Vermote the man to drive them over, with the gap at 4:37.
9:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:34pm | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping this evening?
9:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:33pm | ! Report
Andrey Amador, ordinarily would be the favourite out of that breakaway, but he hasn’t looked good at all and was almost dropped on the last ascent of Salmon Hill.
Alexey Vermeulen is probably the next best hope if the breakaway were to survive, but chances of that happening are pretty slim.
9:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:32pm | ! Report
Unfortunately for Australia, it’s Matt Hayman is out of the race. He was caught in a crash and has had to abandon the race.
9:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:32pm | ! Report
So, it’s 9 riders out in front of the peloton. They are holding that gap pretty steady and have put on five seconds over the last lap.
The peloton are currently being led along at less than 40km/h as an average by Belgium.
9:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Race update
It was a reasonably fast start to proceedings, but we now have a settled ten-man breakaway out in front. They had out towards seven minutes at one stage, but right now it’s back to about 4:50 with 7 laps – or 135km to go.
The riders in the original move were.
Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa), Alexey Vermeulen (USA), Matti Manninen (Finland), Kim Magnusson (Sweden), Andrey Amador (Costa Rica), Conor Dunne (Ireland), Sean McKenna (Ireland), Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan), Eugert Zhupa (Albania) and Salaheddine Mraouni (Morocco).
Matti Manninen has been dropped from the break now though, and he is in no mans land.
9:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Start list: Part 9
LATVIA
180. Krists Neilands
181. Aleksejs Saramontis
MOROCCO
182. Salaheddine Mraouni
ROMANIA
183. Serghei Tvetcov
LITHUANIA
184. Ignatas Konovalovas
ARGENTINA
185. Maximiliano Richeze
186. Eduardo Sepulveda
COSTA RICA
187. Andrey Amador
JAPAN
188. Yukiya Arashiro
RWANDA
189. Valens Ndayisenga
SWEDEN
190. Tobias Ludvigsson
191. Kim Magnusson
AZERBAIJAN
192. Elchin Asadov
GREECE
193. Charalampos Kastrantas
HONG KONG
194. King Lok Cheung
FINLAND
195. Matti Manninen
ALBANIA
196. Eugert Zhupa
9:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:29pm | ! Report
Start list: Part 8
SOUTH AFRICA
160. Daryl Impey
161. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg
162. Willem Smit
UKRAINE
163. Andrey Grivko
164. Kostyantyn Rybaruk
BELARUS
165. Stanislau Bazhkou
166. Vasil Kiryienka
167. Yauhen Sobal
KAZAKHSTAN
168. Zhandos Bizhigitov
169. Dimitriy Gruzdev
170. Alexey Lutsenko
NEW ZEALAND
171. Jack Bauer
172. Patrick Bevin
173. Dion Smith
ERITREA
174. Natnael Berhane
175. mekseb Debesay
176. Amanuel Werkilul
ESTONIA
177. Alo Jakin
178. Aksel Nommela
179. Mihkel Raim
9:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:29pm | ! Report
Start list: Part 7
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
139. Nathan Brown
140. Alex Howes
141. Kiel Reijnen
142. Joseph Rosskppf
143. Tejay Van Garderern
144. Alexey Vermeulen
PORTUGAL
145. Rui Costa
146. Jose Gocalves
147. Ruben Guerreiro
148. Tiago Machado
149. Nelson Oliveira
150. Ricardo Vilela
LUXEMBOURG
151. Jean-Pierre Drucker
152. Bob Jungels
153. Alex Kirsch
AUSTRIA
154. Stefan Denifl
155. Marco Haller
156. Lukas Postlberger
CANADA
157. Guillaume Boivin
158. Antoine Duchesne
159. Hugo Houle
9:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:28pm | ! Report
Start list: Part 6
SWITZERLAND
121. Michael Albasini
122. Silvan Dillir
123. Stefan Kung
124. Fanien Lienhard
125. Gregory Rast
126. Michael Schar
RUSSIA
127. Maxim Belkov
128. Sergei Chernetski
129. Viacheslav Kuznetsov
130. Alexander Porsev
131. Ivan Savitcii
132. Ilnur Zakarin
CZECH REPUBLIC
133. Jan Barta
134. Josef Cerny
135. Roman Keurziger
136. Jiri Polnicky
137. Zdenek Stybar
138. Petr Vakoc