Alexa Bliss: WWE’s workhorse

“Only the women’s match was competed seriously, the men seemed more casual” was an assessment of a casual wrestling fan who attended WWE Raw Live event in Melbourne.

The show featured Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, Neville, Hardy Boys and The Miz among others. While Dean Ambrose and Hardy’s got the maximum cheers, it was the Raw women whose performance appealed that fan the most.

This Raw women’s championship match featured Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Emma and defending champion Alexa Bliss.

Apart from being an entertaining match, another interesting feature of Bliss’ match was her conduct. While wrestlers are easier going and interactive during house shows and live events, Alexa Bliss did not break kayfabe.

She did all her shenanigans which fans find adorable – the cocky walk, disregard to WWE Universe, throwing fits and arguing with the official following close counts. She even mocked the Melbourne crowd which vocally supported local girl Emma.

Where Goldust greeted ringside fans and Bray Wyatt told fans to ‘suck it’, Alexa Bliss took held her persona very well. While the fans appreciated Ms Bliss, she was the only female performer whose t-shirts were sold at area’s merchandise store as well.

This Five Feet of Fury has come a long way since her debut in the WWE main roster in just over 14 months ago. While John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles were the highlighted picks at last year’s WWE draft for Smackdown Live, Alexa Bliss proved to be the steal.

In a talented roster of Becky Lynch, Natalya, Naomi, Eva Marie, Mickie James, Carmella and Nikki Bella; Bliss shone. Not only she made her mark, Bliss rose to the top of the division. Her hard work and devotion were recognised by management as well.

While she was the first wrestler to be eliminated in Backlash PPV’s inaugural Smackdown Women’s Championship match, it was Alexa Bliss who dethroned the inaugural women’s champion Becky Lynch who held the title for around three months. Her ring work improved immensely. Using her small stature to her advantage, Bliss delivered action-packed matches. Her every move oozed charisma.

Her brilliant microphone skills, a young and fresh look apart from much-improved wrestling skills helped Alexa’s cause. This, alongside her inspirational story of overcoming a life-threatening eating disorder, garnered positive feedbacks to her from the WWE Universe. She became a rare combination of a despicable on-screen heel and a real-life hero, who was lauded by fans.

This rose Alexa Bliss’ star power.

Her popularity and marketability were proven again when Bliss’s 17th January 2017 Smackdown Live’s steel cage main event against Lynch generated nearly 120,000 more viewers than previous week which featured John Cena in the main event.

Bliss lost her title to Naomi at Elimination Chamber 2017 but regained it within nine days on Smackdown Live after the title was made vacant following Naomi’s injury.

Alexa lost her title to Naomi in a six-pack challenge at Wrestlemania 33 and lost the rematch at next week’s Smackdown Live. It was Bliss’s last appearance on the blue brand as she was got drafted to Raw on 10th April 2017’s Superstar Shake- Up.

What sets Alexa Bliss apart from other characters is her seamlessness. Bayley oozes positivity, Micky James is nostalgia, Charlotte is class, Nia Jax is domination, Sasha Banks is attitude but Alexa Bliss is natural. She lives her character.

When WWE universe often hijacks promos, Bliss’ ‘no care’ attitude takes her a notch above for the fans. It is her who dictates the promos and WWE Universe’s reactions, not vice versa. She does not sound fake or made up, she comes up as an arrogant, genuine heel.

Strong in-ring abilities, wonderful promo skills and the ability to carry her persona has made Alexa Bliss the top woman performer today. She looks comfortable in her role and loves her work.

It took a very small time for Alexa Bliss to dominate WWE’s red brand after being drafted. She took Charlotte’s role as the apex athlete in Raw’s women division when the later moved to Smackdown live. She embarked on a successful journey when on 20th day after getting drafted, Bliss defeated Bayley at the Payback PPV and became the first woman in WWE’s history to hold both the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championship titles.

After playing a brief hot potato with the title, Alexa won it back from Sasha Banks on 28th August episode of Raw. While she has thrived as the champion since, Alexa faces her sternest test to date when she faces Nia Jax, Emma, Bayley and Sasha Banks in a fatal 5-way match at upcoming No Mercy PPV.

Bliss is expected to retain the title before kickstarting a feud against incoming Asuka and eventually drop the belt to her.

Last 14 months have been a terrific journey for Alexa Bliss where she has taken WWE women’s wrestling by the scruff of its neck to a new level. While the four horsewomen pumped life and gave momentum, Alexa Bliss accelerated it.

Maintaining her original gimmick, Alexa Bliss fine-tuned every aspect of it, wrestling skills, promos as well as ease in playing the character. This became apparent at Melbourne’s live event as well when after pinning James, Alexa played against the WWE Universe, trash talked her opponents and stared down Nia Jax while returning to the locker room.

Bliss is one of the most talented athletes in WWE today. If she continues her run, Bliss might be well set for an induction in WWE’s Hall of Fame in future.