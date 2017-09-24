Ban Trent Cotchin! Or the rules mean nothing

I don’t care what week of the year it is. I don’t care that it will cost him a grand final. Trent Cotchin must be banned for his collision with Dylan Shiel.
Cotchin’s decision to brace for impact with his shoulder makes it clear that his intention was to bump Dylan Shiel away from the contest rather than go directly for the ball.
That kind of action isn’t illegal in the AFL necessarily, but you do have a duty of care when you do so to not strike your opponent in the head.
Cotchin failed that duty of care. And while some would say that it is a minor incident and one that’s bound to happen in a contact sport, the AFL’s laws don’t see it this way.
The head has been sacred for a while now. We know what concussions can do to the human brain and it isn’t pretty, and it isn’t acceptable for them to be brushed off as no big deal.
Make no mistake, if this incident had occurred inside a home-and-away match it would certainly be cause for a one-week suspension, or at the very least a fine.
And a fine would do just fine for suspending Cotchin in this case, as he has already been given two this year and a third strike triggers an automatic one-week ban.
Is that fair? It’s a pretty rough call, but if Cotchin doesn’t want to miss games then he has to not put himself in this position to begin with, simple as that.
The AFL has to juggle many priorities as it attempts to manage the game and looks to achieve the best outcomes across the board.
But No.1 on that list of priorities has to be the same as it ought to be in any other business – the health and safety of its employees.
To let Cotchin play next week would be a violation of that principle, saying that other aspects of the game are more important than whether or not Dylan Shiel is able to think straight in twenty years time.
Do the right thing, AFL.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:06am
Slane said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:06am | ! Report
how do you know it was Cotchin’s bump to the shoulder/chest concussed Shiel when he also received a bump from David Astbury with 6 seconds left in the first quarter?
September 24th 2017 @ 10:11am
Kane said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:11am | ! Report
Unfortunately by the letter of the law Cotchin has to get a week, the AFL have made their bed and now they have to lay in it.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:33am
Rod said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
I tend to agree. I think he’s in trouble because of the concussion.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:48am
Dier-ba-zor said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:48am | ! Report
But Dylan Sheil received another numb just before quarter time.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:51am
Scott said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Too right. It’s a crappy situation but it’s the AFLs fault for going overboard on their rules. They created the rules so they’re gonna have to stick too em. They deserve all the flack they’ll cop this week
September 24th 2017 @ 10:18am
Davo said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
No mention of the effect on gws when shiel couldn’t play out the game. One of their best players and had to sit out the rest of the game. Cotchin has to miss a week. He dove in. No control. Gone.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:25am
BigAl said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:25am | ! Report
This should at least force the AFL’s hand in making them ban the bump !
September 24th 2017 @ 10:37am
Rod said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
That’ll ruin the game. The fate of just one player shouldn’t cause that!
September 24th 2017 @ 10:46am
Lroy said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:46am | ! Report
No bumps, then its inevitable they will ban tackling… so we no longer have Australian Rules Football…
In a contact sport, people get hurt. There has to be a recognition that when you play sport, you agree to accept all the risks that go with it. That includes accidental high shots that could cause concussion. If a person is not prepared to do that accept that, then they shouldn’t play the game.
More people (per head of population) get serious head injuries from horse riding than motorcycling. Should we euthenise all the horses and ban all forms of horse riding??
We may as well ban sport completely, soccer players get head trauma from repeated heading the ball, tennis players tear hamstrings, cyclists have the odd crash. I fell over once walking my dog… ban everything since everything can cause injuries.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:53am
Scott said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:53am | ! Report
Haha good comment Lroy
September 24th 2017 @ 10:39am
Rod said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
I tend to agree. I think he’s in trouble because of the concussion.
September 24th 2017 @ 10:44am
Matto said | September 24th 2017 @ 10:44am | ! Report
This is just a campaign by the people butt hurt from richmonds run.
Hidden behind the silly “someone please think of the children/any head contact can be prevented” campaign.