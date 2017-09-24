Falcons win the flag in a thriller 2017 TAC Cup Grand Final

The Geelong Falcons have won their first TAC Cup in 17 years, defeating the Sandringham Dragons by two points in an absolute thriller at Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Falcons started strongly, booting the first three goals of the game before Sandringham came storming back into the game.

Going into the break trailing by only three points, the Dragons came out with all cylinders firing, bringing the pressure to Geelong in all assets. They went into the half with a lead of 20 points, asking a lot of questions of the Falcons.

Those questions were well and truly answered in the third term, with Geelong bursting out of the gates, kicking a remarkable eight goals inside the quarter, with the Dragons going scoreless for the entire term.

The Falcons entered the final term with a 30-point lead, but could not kick a goal as the Dragons came hard. They booted goal after goal, led by Kai Owens, who was lethal up forward.

In the last passage of play for the season, Joel Armatey had the chance to be the hero, as he marked 20 meters out, with 10 seconds left on the clock.

The Dragons three points down, Armatey went back, and amazingly, he missed, handing the Falcons their first TAC Cup since 2000.

Geelong was led superbly by Gryan Miers, who booted seven goals, and took home the TAC Cup Medal for best on ground. For Sandringham, Kai Owens booted two goals, and led outstandingly from the front in the final term.

The win breaks the 17-year drought for the Falcons, and the game will go down as one of the greatest TAC Cup games in its history.