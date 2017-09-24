India vs Australia: 3rd One Day International: live scores, blog 

India and Australia go head to head in game three of five in this One Day International series on Sunday evening at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm AEST.

It’s make or break time for the Aussies and things are very simple – they must win this third ODI or kiss goodbye to series. But after being comprehensively beaten in the second match do they really have what it takes to challenge the Indians at home?

The series so far has been pretty one-sided with India winning both games relatively easily in the end but the signs are there that Australia can still turn things around.

The main issue for Australia has been their batting. Restricting the Indians to 252 in the second match was a good result after some strong combinations from the home side threatened to post a score of over 300. But the inability of the Aussies top and middle order to put together partnerships ended up costing them a very winnable match.

India meanwhile have been rolling along nicely especially when it comes to their bowling attack. The pace and swing of Kumar and Bumrah has caused the Aussie top order problems and the spin combo of Yadav and Chahal have proved hard to pick. The batsmen will be hoping for a bigger total in this third match and the form of key players like Kohli and Dhoni is ominous.

Steve Smith is going to want to lead from the front and really take it to the Indians and there’s no better way than a dominant performance with the bat. He’s had a lean series and will be looking to set the tone for his team – expect big things from the skipper.

With there having been about two weeks of heavy rain in Indore the ground staff are facing a battle of their own to allow the game to take place. If it does it should be an interesting game between a team in form and a team fighting hard to find some form.

There is a growing amount of niggle that is adding some more spice to this third match and it promises to be a hotly fought contest.

Prediction

Australia to win. While the momentum is with the Indians and they are playing good cricket, an Australian side with its back against the wall is a fearsome opponent.

