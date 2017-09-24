India vs Australia: 3rd One Day International: live scores, blog 

India and Australia go head to head in game three of five in this One Day International series on Sunday evening at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6pm AEST.
It’s make or break time for the Aussies and things are very simple – they must win this third ODI or kiss goodbye to series. But after being comprehensively beaten in the second match do they really have what it takes to challenge the Indians at home?
The series so far has been pretty one-sided with India winning both games relatively easily in the end but the signs are there that Australia can still turn things around.
The main issue for Australia has been their batting. Restricting the Indians to 252 in the second match was a good result after some strong combinations from the home side threatened to post a score of over 300. But the inability of the Aussies top and middle order to put together partnerships ended up costing them a very winnable match.
India meanwhile have been rolling along nicely especially when it comes to their bowling attack. The pace and swing of Kumar and Bumrah has caused the Aussie top order problems and the spin combo of Yadav and Chahal have proved hard to pick. The batsmen will be hoping for a bigger total in this third match and the form of key players like Kohli and Dhoni is ominous.
Steve Smith is going to want to lead from the front and really take it to the Indians and there’s no better way than a dominant performance with the bat. He’s had a lean series and will be looking to set the tone for his team – expect big things from the skipper.
With there having been about two weeks of heavy rain in Indore the ground staff are facing a battle of their own to allow the game to take place. If it does it should be an interesting game between a team in form and a team fighting hard to find some form.
There is a growing amount of niggle that is adding some more spice to this third match and it promises to be a hotly fought contest.
Prediction
Australia to win. While the momentum is with the Indians and they are playing good cricket, an Australian side with its back against the wall is a fearsome opponent.
6:33pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:33pm | ! Report
Aus 26-0 off 7 overs
So that’s just three from the past two overs and after a solid start the Aussie opening pair have slowed a bit.
6:32pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:32pm | ! Report
Kumar to Finch
And the first three balls are all on a length and straight and defended by Finch.
Fourth ball – Finch gets a single as he pushes the ball just wide of deep point
Fifth ball – Warner picks up a leg bye as the ball squirts off his pad to square leg.
Sixth ball – Finch on strike again and again no run.
6:29pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:29pm | ! Report
Aus 24-0 after 6 overs
Run rate is under 4 an over so we might start seeing some more attacking play
6:28pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:28pm | ! Report
5th Over begins with Bumrah again.
First ball – Finch defends on the front foot and stands tall and looks solid. No run
Second ball – almost carbon copy of the first ball and there’s no run
Third ball – slightly slower ball from Bumrah and Finch adjusts and plays the ball a bit later and a bit squarer to cover point. No run
Fourth ball – oooo a good ball from Bumrah that flew past Finch’s outside edge. It moved ever so slightly and while Finch did feel for it he luckily didn’t make any contact and the ball went through to the keeper
Fifth ball – again no run as Finch defends nicely
Sixth ball – Finch clips it off his hips to the man at deep square leg and they run a single.
Just one from the over there.
6:25pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:25pm | ! Report
FOUR!
Aus 23-0
Warner flicks Kumar’s 5th ball of the over down to the fine leg boundary.
It does seem a bit strange that Kumar wants to go around the wicket to Warner when he seemed to have success previously going over the wicket and having the ball naturally slide across the left hander.
6:23pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:23pm | ! Report
Kumar’s third over.
Warner picks up a nice two off the first ball of the over as he clips through mid wicket.
The 4th ball of the over sees Warner take a good step forward and swing hard at a short of a length ball outside off. But he gets nothing for it as it’s straight to Point.
Good to see Warner’s feet moving though
6:21pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:21pm | ! Report
End of the 4th Over
Australia are 17-0
Warner has 4
Finch has 10
6:20pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:20pm | ! Report
FOUR!!
Aus 16-0
This time Finch looks strong and in control and hits nicely through the line and the ball flies away to the cover boundary.
That looked good from Finch
6:19pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Four!
Aus 12-0
Finch gets the first boundary of the day although it’s not very convincing. A thick edge and it runs away to the third man boundary. It wasn’t a chance as it kept low but you can see Finch’s feet were not moving enough.
6:18pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Bumrah’s second ball is short and wide and Finch flashes the bat at it and misses.
Finch seems keen to try and get things moving
6:18pm
Oliver Matthews said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Aus 8-0
Bumrah is running in for his second over.
Warner drops the ball into the covers and the batsmen sprint through for a good quick single.