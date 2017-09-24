India vs Australia live stream: How to watch the third ODI online or on TV, date, venue, squads

The third ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at 6pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 24 with the venue being the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

How to watch the third ODI on TV

The third ODI, as with the rest of the series will be broadcast in Australia live and exclusive to Fox Sports. It will be shown on Channel 505, with coverage of the match starting from 5:50pm (AEST). As this is only ten minutes before the scheduled start time, it will only be a short pre-game build-up.

The match itself begins at 6pm (AEST), with the coverage ending at around 1:30am (AEST). This will be changed if the match is either shortened or lengthened by other circumstances.

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, which also has the Foxtel sports subscription.

How to stream the third ODI online

To stream the channels of Foxtel, there are two methods, depending on whether you already have a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

If you don’t have a valid Foxtel TV subscription and only wat to stream Foxtel channels, you can do so using Foxtel Now. To include the sports package, it will start from $29 per month.

On the other hand, if you already have a Foxtel TV package, you can use the Foxtel app, which is free to download and use on any device you may own.

Key Game Information: Australia vs India first ODI

First ball: 6pm (AEST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

TV: Live, Fox Sports 505

Online: Live, Foxtel now and Foxtel app

Betting: India $1.62, Australia $2.31

Overall record: Played 124, Australia 72, India 42, no result 10

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Australia

Steve Smith (c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner (vc), Adam Zampa

Hours of play

Session Start time (AEST) Finish time (AEST) Start time (local) Finish time (local) Duration 1st Innings 6:00 PM 9:30 PM 1:30 PM 5:00 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes Innings break 9:30 PM 10:15 PM 5:00 PM 5:45 PM 45 minutes 2nd Innings 10:15 PM 1:45 AM 5:45 PM 9:15 PM 3 hours and 30 minutes

These hours are subject to change should over rates, weather or match situation intervene.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match, as well as highlights.