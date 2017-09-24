Melbourne Rising vs Sydney Rams: NRC live scores

The final game in Round 4 of the NRC sees the struggling Melbourne Rising play the Greater Sydney Rams. The Roar has the game covered, with a match preview and live scores from 3pm (AEST).

Melbourne played valiantly against the Rays last week, but fell off in the second half and surrendered to their third straight loss.

The Rising have all the talent they need to make a strong run in the competition, but have lacked the organisation and consistency of a championship team.

The turnaround could not have been more abrupt for the Rams, who were sitting atop the competition, unbeaten, until they played the Perth Spirit. The end scoreline was 61-17 in the reigning premiers’ favour.

Last week they were favourites to win the competition, but a humbling defeat has the Rams down to fourth place, licking their wounds.

John Grant was one of the few shining lights in the Rams’ humiliating defeat. The big winger has a useful knack for finding the try line, scoring a double last weekend.

It’s also hard to overstate the impact that Taqele Naiyaravoro can have on a game. Although he was expertly shut down last week, he is riding a wave of exceptional form and will always be a threat in attack.

For Melbourne, Siliva Siliva brings a wealth of experience after four years with the Brumbies, the hooker should make a large impact as a senior player.

Prediction

With neither team in the position they would have envisioned, a victory is crucial in such a closely fought competition.

The Rams will be particularly vulnerable after their loss last weekend and the Rising should capitalise on this to record their first win of the season.

Rising to win 27-15.