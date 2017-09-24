Panthers claim NSW Cup title from Wyong

Penrith put a full stop of the Sydney Roosters’ rugby league weekend from hell when they defeated Wyong 20-12 to claim the NSW Cup premiership on Sunday.

Just a day after the Roosters were knocked out in the NRL grand final qualifier by North Queensland, their reserve grade side and minor premiers Wyong were dismantled by three tries in eight minutes either side of half-time in their decider.

The win capped off Penrith’s second reserve grade title in four years, and booked them a date with the Papua New Guinea Hunters in next week’s national championship game, after they claimed the Queensland Cup on Sunday.

Halfback Darren Nicholls was immense in the win, while sons of former Panthers Steve Waddell and John Cartwright – Corey and Jed – each scored tries in the win.

Penrith trailed 6-0 on the halftime siren, before Nicholls kicked for flying winger Maika Sivo to score on the last play of the half.

Tony Satini gave the Panthers the lead on the left edge five minutes after the break, before the Roos made a mess of an attempted 40-20 from Nicholls at the back to gift Waddell his try.

Cartwright then crossed midway through the second half to make it 20-6, before Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck launched a late fightback for Wyong when he scored with 10 minutes to play.

But the Panthers held out a number of late attacking raids to cement their title and add to the Roosters’ misery.