WAFL Grand Final Peel Thunder vs Subiaco Lions live stream, tv guide, start time, date

The Peel Thunder will take on the Subiaco Lions in the 2017 WAFL final. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match is set to be played at Domain Stadium in Perth, with the first bounce scheduled for 4:50pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 24.

Subiaco come into the final having won 19 of 20 regular season games on the way to claiming a minor premiership. In an intriguing twist, they lost to the Thunder only a fortnight ago in the major semi-final, before smashing South Fremantle in last week’s preliminary final.

The Thunder finished third during the regular season, a distant seven wins behind. In the first week of the finals they got over South Freemantle in the second versus third qualifying final, before as mentioned booking their place in the grand final with victory over the all-conquering Subiaco.

How to watch the match on TV

The WAFL final will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, exclusively in Perth. Their coverage will commence at 2:30pm (local time), or about 20 minutes before the first bounce.

Unfortunately, that means if you live outside of Western Australia there will be no direct TV coverage of the match.

The coverage is due to end at 5:30pm.

How to live stream the match online

Because the match is being broadcast on the Seven Network in Perth, you will be able to stream the coverage through the 7 Live website or the application, known as Plus 7 if you are in Western Australia.

These apps allow you to stream the channels of Seven, and will provide live coverage of the WAFL grand final from start to finish.

Key game information: WAFL final

First bounce: 4:50pm (AEST) – 2:50pm (local)

Venue: Domain Stadium, Perth

TV: Network Seven (Perth only)

Online: Live, Plus Seven and 7 Live (Perth only), WAFL live stream (national)