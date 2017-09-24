NSW Cup Penrith Panthers vs Wyong Roos live stream, tv guide, kick-off time, date

The Penrith Panthers will look to avenge their NRL defeat, with the reserve grade team taking on Sydney Roosters’ feeder club the Wyong Roos in the New South Wales Cup final.

The match is scheduled to be played at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, September 24 with kick-off set for 6:45pm (AEST).

How to watch the match on TV

The New South Wales Cup final will be broadcast live and exclusive in Australia on Fox Sports, through their 24 hours a day, seven days a week rugby league channel, known as Fox League. It can be found on 502.

To watch the match on Fox Sports, you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, where your package includes the sports subscription.

This allows you to watch all of Foxtel’s sports channels. Fox Sports coverage of the game will start at 6:30pm (AEST), allowing for a 15-minute pre-game show in the lead-up to kick-off.

How to live stream the match online

Because the match is being broadcast on Fox Sports, the only confirmed way to stream the match will be through Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

Both Foxtel Now and the Foxtel app allow you to stream the channels of Foxtel.

If you already have a TV subscription, then the Foxtel app will be free for you to use, however, Foxtel now is the better option should you only want to stream. Subscriptions with the sports package start from $29 per month.

While many games in the New South Wales Cup are streamed on their official website, The Roar can’t verify whether this will be the case for the final. You will need to check closer to kick-off to see if coverage is being offered.

Whatever the case, The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match.

Key match information: New South Wales Cup final

Kick-off: 6:45pm (AEST)

Venue: Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel app or Foxtel now

Penrith Panthers

1. Mason Cerruto, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Jed Cartwright, 4. Tony Satini, 5. Christian Crichton, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Darren Nicholls, 8. Kaide Ellis, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Sitaleki Akauola, 11. Villiame Kikau, 12. Corey Waddell, 13. Liam Martin

Interchange: 14. Thomas Eisenhuth, 15. Oliver Clark, 16. Nick Lui Toso, 17. Jack Hetherington

Wyong Roos

1. Luke Sharpe, 2. John Tuivasa-Sheck, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Matthew Ikuvalu, 5. Christopher Centrone, 6. Jayden Nikorima, 7. Mitchell Cornish, 8. Eloni Vunakece, 9. Mitchell Williams (c), 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Brock Gray, 12. Justin Toomey-White, 13. Nat Butcher

Interchange: 14. Christopher Smith, 15. Grant Garvey, 16. Jake Lewis, 17. Brenden Santi