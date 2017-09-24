SANFL Grand Final Port Adelaide Magpies vs Sturt live stream, tv guide, start time, date

The South Australian National Football League final will see the Port Adelaide Magpies take on defending premiers the Sturt Football Club, who are out to make it two in a row. This is The Roar‘s guide to watching the match on TV or streaming it online.

The match is set to be played at the famous Adelaide Oval in the city of churches, with the first bounce scheduled for 3:10pm (AEST) – 2:40pm (local) on Sunday, September 24.

After beating Woodville-West Torrens in the 2016 final they finished in third position at the end of the regular season, one spot behind their grand final opponents Port Adelaide.

The teams then met in the qualifying final, with Port Adelaide recording a 15-point victory at the same ground before Port beat Woodville-West Torrens to advance directly to the final.

Sturt had to do things the hard way, defeating Central District by seven points and then getting over the minor premiers in the preliminary final to set up the grand final clash with Port.

How to watch the match on TV

If you are in Adelaide, then the match will be broadcast live and in full on the Seven Network. They have broadcast one game per round all season, and will carry live coverage of the grand final, starting from 2pm (AEST).

However, if you are outside of South Australia, there will be no option to watch the match on TV, with state leagues not being broadcast outside their boundaries.

How to live stream the match online

The SANFL grand final will be streamed on the Seven Network’s suite of streaming apps – either 7 Live online, or the Plus7 application for mobile and tablet devices, which can be downloaded on both the Google Play store and the Apple store.

Those coverages will only be available to view in South Australia however, with interstate viewers needing to use the SANFL Digital Pass to watch the grand final.

This will set you back $8 as a one-off fee for the match.

Key game information: SANFL Final

First bounce: 2:30pm (AEST)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TV: Live, Seven Network (Adelaide only)

Online: Live, Plus 7 or 7 live (Adelaide only), SANFL Digital Pass (national)