Queensland Cup Grand Final: Papua New Guinea Hunters vs Sunshine Coast Falcons live scores, blog

The Papua New Guinea Hunters will be the sentimental favourites when they take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the grand final of the Queensland Cup at Suncorp Stadium. Join The Roar for a live blog of the game from 3:25pm (AEST).

The Hunters are attempting to make history by winning their first premiership in just their fourth season in the competition. They were the minor premiers, losing only four matches all season, but surprisingly aren’t the favourites with the bookmakers.

The Falcons finished fourth in the regular season but are affiliated with the Melbourne Storm. Their grand final team includes halfback Ryley Jacks, backrower Joe Stimson and hooker Brandon Smith, who have all played at NRL level this season.

Ironically, it also includes the PNG Kumuls’ Test centre Justin Olam, who is also contracted to the Storm.

The Hunters won their way their way through to the grand final with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Redcliffe in the major semi-final at home in PNG two weeks ago.

That win was on the back of having a week off after winning the minor premiership, so they should be fresh with the grand final being only their second game in the last four weeks.

Coached by Michael Marum and led by skipper and goal-kicking five-eighth Ase Boas, the Hunters will also supply plenty of players for the PNG Kumuls team for the World Cup starting late next month.

Boas has already won the competition’s best and fairest medal this season, as well as the “People’s Choice” award as a fan favourite. Marum was also named as the coach of the year.

The Falcons are coached by Craig Ingebrigtsen and will be looking to add to the one and only Queensland Cup premiership that they won back in 2009. Back then, the club was affiliated with Manly and their premiership team featured Trent Hodkinson, Tony Williams and George Rose.

They have won three semi-finals to earn their grand final spot, beating Souths Logan, Easts and Redcliffe in the six-team finals format.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the New South Wales Cup grand final – Penrith or Wyong – in a curtain-raiser on NRL grand final day.

Prediction: Hunters by 8.