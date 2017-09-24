Queensland Cup Papua New Guinea Hunters vs Sunshine Coast Falcons live stream, tv guide, kick off time, date

In one of the rugby league stories of the year, the Papua New Guinea Hunters will have a chance to win the Queensland Cup and qualify for the State Challenge when they take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The game is set to be played at Suncorp Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 24.

The Hunters, who entered the Queensland Cup in 2014 were yet to taste any success, but took out the minor premiership this season and then won the major semi-final over the Redcliffe Dolphins.

They take on the Falcons, who narrowly avoided being defeated in the minor semi-final during the second week, coming from behind to defeat the Easts Tigers. They put on a much better performance last week, smashing the Dolphins 40-14 in Redcliffe.

How to watch the match on TV

Unfortunately, anyone outside of Queensland won’t be able to watch the match on TV. It’s being broadcast live into the Sunshine State on the Nine Network, however they have dropped their coverage of the final in other states.

The Network will begin their broadcast from 3pm (AEST), or about 25 minutes before kick-off, with it expected to conclude at 5:30pm (AEST).

How to watch the match online

If you live in Queensland, there are two options to stream the match live online. The first of those, exclusive to Queensland residents will be through the 9Now website or app. This allows you to stream the channels of 9 in your local area, meaning the Queensland Cup final will be available.

For those who don’t live in Queensland, or those looking for another alternative, Queensland Rugby League (QRL) are providing a live stream of the final. That will start at 3:25pm (AEST), however, all three matches on the day can be streamed on the QRL website.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match.

Key match information: Queensland Cup final

Kick-off: 3:25pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Nine Network (Queensland only)

Online: Live, NineNow (Queensland only) and Queensland Rugby League live stream

Referees: Jarrod Cole and Nick Pelgrave

Papua New Guinea Hunters

1. Stargroth Amean 2. Wawa Paul 3. Bland Abavu 4. Adex Wera 5. Butler Morris 6. Ase Boas (c) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert 9. Wartovo Puara 10. Stanton Albert 11. David Loko 12. Nixon Putt 13. Moses Meninga

Interchange: 14. Rahdly Brawa 15. Willie Minoga 16. Enock Maki 17. Brandy Peter 18. Esau Siune

Sunshine Coast Falcons

