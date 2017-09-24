SANFL Grand Final: Port Adelaide Magpies vs Sturt live scores, blog

A Port Adelaide Magpies team chock full of AFL listed players are set to end an eighteen-year premiership drought, but reigning Premiers Sturt will be standing in their way, as the Double Blues look to go back to back. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:10pm (AEST).
The Magpies are the oldest football club in South Australia and the fifth oldest Australia wide. They have won a staggering 36 premierships, including a mind-boggling run of six straight from 1954 to 1959.
Even as the Power joined the AFL, the Magpies remained the powerhouse of the SANFL winning seven premierships during the 1990s. But their last title came 18 years ago, way back in 1999.
As odd as it sounds to describe a team with 36 premierships to their name, the Magpies have been starved of success for a long time now.
The Magpies returned to their first Grand Final since 1999 back in 2014 against bitter rivals Norwood, but fell agonisingly short – falling by just four points to the Red Legs.
Now led by former Port champ Chad Cornes since 2016, the club will be desperate to end their drought. Victory for the Pies would also see Cornes join his father Graham Cornes as a premiership-winning coach.
However, standing in their way will be the reigning champions.
Coached by former Adelaide Crow and Sydney Swan Marty Mattner, the Double Blues will be looking to repeat as champions for the first time since 1970.
Despite facing a team boasting many AFL listed players, Sturt will look to captain and two-time Magarey Medallist Zane Kirkwood to lead the way, while Kory Beard should be dangerous up forward.
The two teams met just three weeks ago, in the qualifying final as the Magpies claimed victory by 15 points on the back of a strong opening half.
Forgotten Power ruckman Matthew Lobbe was dominant in that game and expect him to be so again, giving the Port midfield first use of the ball.
Boasting plenty of skill and pace through the midfield, and a potent forward line spearheaded by Ken Farmer medallist Brett Eddy, the Magpies may have too much class for the Double Blues to handle.
Magpies by 11 points
3:34pm
3:34pm
What a great start from the Double Blues, as Sutcliffe kicks an opportunistic goal out of mid air from the goal square.
GOAL STURT
Port Adelaide 1.3 (9)
Sturt 4.0 (24)
3:33pm
3:33pm
Top kick from Sharrad to find a leading Marshall 40 metres out and straight in front. But as has been the case this first term the Magpies squander another gettable shot.
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Port Adelaide 1.3 (9)
Sturt 3.0 (18)
3:31pm
3:31pm
18:30 gone in the first quarter, the Blues are taking all their chances kicking into the wind to lead by 10 points.
Port Adelaide 1.2 (8)
Sturt 3.0 (18)
3:29pm
3:29pm
Harms goals from a ball up on Sturt’s 50 metere arc, after kicking a brilliant snap from the contest! Good handball from former Roo Scott McMahon to find Harms in space.
GOAL STURT
Port Adelaide 1.2 (8)
Sturt 3.0 (18)
3:26pm
3:26pm
Undisciplined from Riley Bonner who gives away the free kick for a front on bump. He’s also been reported as well
3:26pm
3:26pm
That’s a great tackle from Evans who has Dougal Howard done for holding the ball. He’s right up against the boundary 40 meters out, but it doesn’t matter as Evans splits the middle. What a great kick.
GOAL STURT
Port Adelaide 1.2 (8)
Sturt 2.0 (12)
3:23pm
3:23pm
A smart chip kick from Palmer finds Neade 40 out on a 45 degree angle. It’s third time the charm for Neade who splits the middle.
GOAL PORT ADELAIDE
Port Adelaide 1.2 (8)
Sturt 1.0 (6)
3:22pm
3:22pm
Jimmy Toumpas has been in everything for Port early, already has 6 disposals and 5 marks barley 10 minutes into the match.
3:21pm
3:21pm
Great show of strength from Beard to take the contested mark 45 meters out from goal. The kick floats in the wind a little, but it’s good! Sturt kick the opening goal of the Grand Final
GOAL STURT
Port Adelaide 0.2 (2)
Sturt 1.0 (6)
3:19pm
3:19pm
Oh dear Neade has butchered it again! Running into an open goal, Neade misses badly from 35 metres out.
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Port Adelaide 0.2 (2)
Sturt 0.0 (0)
3:17pm
3:17pm
Sturt are defending well in the early stages of the match but it’s Port who is doing all the attacking early.
Port Adelaide 0.1 (1)
Sturt 0.0 (0)