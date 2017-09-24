SANFL Grand Final: Port Adelaide Magpies vs Sturt live scores, blog

A Port Adelaide Magpies team chock full of AFL listed players are set to end an eighteen-year premiership drought, but reigning Premiers Sturt will be standing in their way, as the Double Blues look to go back to back. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 3:10pm (AEST).

The Magpies are the oldest football club in South Australia and the fifth oldest Australia wide. They have won a staggering 36 premierships, including a mind-boggling run of six straight from 1954 to 1959.

Even as the Power joined the AFL, the Magpies remained the powerhouse of the SANFL winning seven premierships during the 1990s. But their last title came 18 years ago, way back in 1999.

As odd as it sounds to describe a team with 36 premierships to their name, the Magpies have been starved of success for a long time now.

The Magpies returned to their first Grand Final since 1999 back in 2014 against bitter rivals Norwood, but fell agonisingly short – falling by just four points to the Red Legs.

Now led by former Port champ Chad Cornes since 2016, the club will be desperate to end their drought. Victory for the Pies would also see Cornes join his father Graham Cornes as a premiership-winning coach.

However, standing in their way will be the reigning champions.

Coached by former Adelaide Crow and Sydney Swan Marty Mattner, the Double Blues will be looking to repeat as champions for the first time since 1970.

Despite facing a team boasting many AFL listed players, Sturt will look to captain and two-time Magarey Medallist Zane Kirkwood to lead the way, while Kory Beard should be dangerous up forward.

Prediction

The two teams met just three weeks ago, in the qualifying final as the Magpies claimed victory by 15 points on the back of a strong opening half.

Forgotten Power ruckman Matthew Lobbe was dominant in that game and expect him to be so again, giving the Port midfield first use of the ball.

Boasting plenty of skill and pace through the midfield, and a potent forward line spearheaded by Ken Farmer medallist Brett Eddy, the Magpies may have too much class for the Double Blues to handle.

Magpies by 11 points