Sydney Rays vs Queensland Country: NRC live scores

The Sydney Rays host Queensland Country in the third round of the National Rugby Competition. Join The Roar for the match preview and live score updates from 1pm (AEST).

The Rays and Queensland Country have experienced some success this season, but haven’t made a true impact.

Both had a bye in the first three rounds, so their statistics are remarkably similar: both having scored 11 tries, with the Rays totalling 74 points and beating 46 defenders, while Country have 71 points and 49 beaten defenders.

In Round 3, the Rays beat the Rising 48-28. It took nearly 20 minutes for them to get their first try, but from there, they scored seven tries in total.

Latu Latunipulu was particulary impressive, with a hat-trick against the Rising, seeing him now as the leading try scorer in the competition – an achievement even more impressive considering they have only played two games compared to most others’ three.

Latunipulu is fast making himself known as the best finisher in the competition and, along with his brother at outside centre, will create havoc for Country’s defensive line.

Country are fresh off their bye, but would still be riding high from their great win in Round 2 against Brisbane City.

Izaia Perese will ensure this is a battle of the outside backs, as the strong, damaging Perese has made a strong start to the NRC.

Along with Eto Nabuli on the opposite wing, Country have all the attacking pieces to play some exciting rugby.

Prediction

Queensland Country may be slightly out of sync after their bye, but will come out firing.

However, the Rays have the momentum after last week’s victory.

The Rays to win 40-33