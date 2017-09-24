Port Melbourne win 2017 VFL Grand Final as Tigers miss after the siren

Port Melbourne have fought back late in the final quarter to take a narrow 4-point win over Richmond in the VFL premiership.

The Tigers led for the majority of the day and looked like they would run away with the win in the 4th quarter as they took a 13-point lead into time on, but the Port Melbourne side showed the resilience they have built their squad around this year to overrun them.

Ben Lennon had a shot after the siren to win the game for Richmond but it went wide.

The first quarter was tough affair from both sides with Richmond taking the early seven-point lead.

Two quick goals to Shai Bolton of the Tigers sparked them in that term but the Borough kept the score within arm’s length thanks to a couple of good goals from Christopher Cain and Toby Pinwill.

The second quarter was a low scoring affair with just the one goal for the entire term with Eli Templeton of Port Melbourne being the lone goal scorer.

Both teams had goals go begging after a touch of the boot cost Richmond a goal the Borough took it down their end only for the Richmond defence to prevent what could have been an easy goal to Port Melbourne.

The third stepped up the scoring with both teams peppering the goals, kicking 3 goals apiece and 9 scoring shots in total.

Connor Menadue was impressive for the Tigers in the term kicking 2 goals and being involved in a number of different plays. Shai Bolton left the field throughout the term with a minor ankle injury but played out the game for Richmond.

The final quarter was all set to be a cracking affair with the Tigers being up by just 2 points, and when they started the final term kicking two quick goals it looked like the Borough may be running out of legs, but a goal to Dylan Conway his first of three in the term gave the Port Melbourne side a chance.

Ben Griffiths who had left the game in the fourth with an ankle injury returned and kicked a goal just before time on it looked like the Tigers had done enough.

Port Melbourne though who almost lost their team at the start of the year started fighting back, a 2nd and 3rd goal to the term to Dylan Conway brought the game back to a 1 point lead.

With almost no time left on the clock and the Borough down by 1 Richmond threw everything they had at them but this game still had some twists and turns, Mitchell Wooffindin kicked a goal for Port Melbourne to give them the lead and a few more minutes of heart-stopping action.

Both teams in the final 6 minutes of play tried everything they could to score or lock up the game. Richmond had a few more shots at scoring but the Borough were able to cut them off at every turn and rebound, only for it to return back down the Tigers end.

The game had one more twist though as Ben Lennon took a mark just outside the 50-metre mark and went back for a shot at goal, as he was walking back to take the shot for Richmond the siren sounded. Ben Lennon’s kick was off-line and the Borough would win their 2nd flag in 9 years and their 17th premiership overall.

Sam Lloyd of the Tigers was awarded best on ground in a losing effort.