VFL Grand Final: Port Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers live scores, blog

Port Melbourne take on Richmond at Etihad stadium for the chance to be crowned the VFL premiers of 2017.

Port Melbourne are coming into the game after an impressive 23-point win over rivals Williamstown while the Tigers were far too strong for Box Hill winning by 65 points.

The Port Melbourne side started off the game strongly and were able to hold off some crucial momentum swings back to Williamstown to get the hard-fought win.

For Richmond it was all one-way traffic for much of their match against Box Hill who were sluggish despite the week off.

This will be the fourth time in nine years that Port Melbourne will be in the grand final after facing off against Ballarat in 2008, cruising to an undefeated season in 2011 and then falling to Geelong in 2012. Richmond will be in their first VFL grand final.

Port Melbourne finished the season in third place after winning 12 games but lost their opening finals game to Box Hill, luckily for that second chance though as they were able to overcome the ladder leaders Williamstown.

Richmond finished sixth and have had to play each week of the finals, but a big win over the Box Hill side who had just two weeks earlier knocked over Port Melbourne will give them a huge confidence boost.

With so much up for grabs for both sides the game should be a hard-fought contest. The weather on the day is looking to be miserable with bad weather forecast however if this is the case then the roof at Etihad may get closed up for fans and players comfort.

If Port Melbourne can match the Tigers’ in-form midfield it will go a long way to leading them to the win and their first flag in six years.

For the Tigers – the VFL’s top-ranked team for points scored – to get their win their midfield will have to get the ball inside their forward 50 with the same consistency they have used all year.

The game should be an absolute cracker with both teams not wanting to end the season empty-handed, the Richmond faithful will be in full voice at the game, while Port Melbourne fans will want to see the Tiger fans go home with their heads down once again.

Prediction

Port Melbourne by 11

