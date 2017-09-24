VFL Grand Final Port Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers live stream, tv guide, start time, date

Port Melbourne will aim to cap off a fantastic VFL season when they take on the Richmond Tigers in the grand final. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The match is set to be played as part of a triple-header at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 24 with the first bounce scheduled for 3pm (AEST).

Port Melbourne finished the regular season in third position recording heavy wins over the Casey Demons and Williamstown on either side of a week off to make the grand final.

Richmond had to do it the hard way, winning an elimination final against Collingwood, before going on to beat the Demons and the Box Hill Hawks on their way to the big dance.

How to watch the match on TV

Channel Seven hold the rights to broadcast the AFL, and as such will be covering the VFL finals. However, the match won’t be available outside of Victoria, meaning if you live in any other state you won’t be able to watch it on TV.

Channel 7 are also televising the women’s VFL final before it on the day, meaning the VFL pre-game show is likely to start at around 2:30pm (AEST) – or half-an-hour before the first bounce at Etihad Stadium.

The coverage is expected to run through until about 6pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match online

There should be a couple of options to stream the match right around the country. However, Channel Seven’s usual streaming service, through their 7 Live website or the application, known as Plus 7 which is downloadable from both the Apple store and the Google Play store will carry live coverage of the match if you are located in Victoria.

Should you live outside of Victoria, or not have access to Channel Seven’s streaming services, then you should be able to watch the match live online through VFL live.

Their coverage should be exactly the same as that is shown on Channel 7, however there is no app for VFL live, meaning the best experience with this coverage will be to stream on a desktop or laptop, rather than a mobile or tablet-type device.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the match so that you can keep up to date with every moment of the action.

Key Game Information: VFL grand final

First bounce: 2:30pm (AEST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

TV: Live, Network Seven (Victoria only)

Online: Live, Plus Seven (Victoria only), VFL live (national)