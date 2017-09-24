WAFL Grand Final: Peel Thunder vs Subiaco Lions live scores, blog

The Subiaco Lions and Peel Thunder will do battle in the WAFL grand final for the second year in a row as the Lions look to complete a dominant season by avenging their loss from last year. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:50pm (AEST).
This is just the second grand final for the Thunder in their relatively short history, having won their debut appearance at the big dance last year for their maiden WAFL flag.
Subiaco is charging into their fourth grand final in a row off the back of a huge season this year.
Shaking off a first-round loss to South Fremantle, the Lions ploughed through the rest of the season, winning 19 games straight on their way to the minor premiership, finishing 12 points clear of second spot with just the one loss to their name.
Their trip to the decider hasn’t been as smooth in the postseason though.
Despite having beaten Peel three times throughout the regular season, the defending champions upset Subiaco in the semi-final, kicking 14 goals to ten to book their spot in the final and leave the Lions with one more roadblock.
Tasked with firing past South Freo once again, Subiaco were able to come back into the game after a shaky start that saw them falling behind in the first half, eventually running away 32-point winners.
For Peel, they have had a very similar season to last year, stumbling through the season at times and struggling with inconsistencies.
They managed to finish third but with an unconvincing record of 12 wins and eight losses for the year leading into the finals.
The Thunder certainly put those inconsistencies aside at finals time though, knocking off the number one and two sides in consecutive weeks to book the first spot in the decider, including the aforementioned semi-final win over today’s opponent.
There has been plenty of talking points leading into the 2017 finale, including the inclusion of 15 Fremantle Dockers-listed players in the Thunder’s squad.
It will also be the last WAFL grand final to be played at Subiaco Oval.
Prediction
If this was anyone else, Subiaco would be clear favourites to dance their way to a third premiership in four years.
However, Peel have proven to be their hurdle over the last couple of years and the Thunder are shaping up for back-to-back flags, especially with their bolstered squad of AFL-listed players.
The Thunder have shown they can beat the near-unbeatable Lions in big games not only in last year’s grand final, but this year as well.
The dominance of Subiaco this year could all be for nothing this afternoon. It’s going to be a tight one, but the Thunder should sneak to their second flag on the trot.
Peel to win by 7
6:34pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:34pm | ! Report
Q3′
Subi pushing at the edge of the forward 50, they want to really use this lead as an advantage to skip out in front.
Subiaco Lions 5.7 (37)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:32pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:32pm | ! Report
Q3′
GOAL SUBIACO!!
Phelan kicks one from 45 metres out and he has given the Lions the lead in the Grand Final for the first time today!!
A perfect start to the second half for Subi.
Subiaco Lions 5.7 (37)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:31pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:31pm | ! Report
Q3′
Some messy play through the centre square but Subi find room to move down the right wing… but the long ball into forward 50 can only find the Thunder defence.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:30pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:30pm | ! Report
Q3′
Zac Dawson is gone for the day and that’s a big loss for Peel, he’s all wrapped up on the bench now and he won’t be coming back.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:30pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:30pm | ! Report
THIRD QUARTER
Second stanza underway now with Peel leading by just three points. It will be interesting to see who comes out the stronger of the two sides… not to mention what the weather is going to give us.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:29pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:29pm | ! Report
6:28pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Second half just moments away
6:07pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:07pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Low-scoring opening half of footy but no shortage of action in an enthralling Grand Final thus far.
Subiaco certainly had the better of Peel for most of the second term after being on the other end of the stick in the first term, but the Thunder have led all day and continue to hold on into the main interval.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:05pm | ! Report
Q2′
Ugle fires off a shot from the edge of the forward 50 but doesn’t quite the legs to it, being rushed behind for the one point and a slight addition to the lead.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.4 (34)
6:04pm
Sam Walker said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Cmon Subi, Can’t have Peel win another one.
6:04pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:04pm | ! Report
Q2′
Closing in on the halftime break now as Peel shift up the right wing, looking to burn the clock and take that lead into the main interval.
Subiaco Lions 4.7 (31)
Peel Thunder 5.3 (33)