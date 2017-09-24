The Wallabies are making Eddie Jones nervous

I wish I had a solid connection to Eddie Jones, England’s coach. I don’t, but I have the next best thing – a friend of a friend.

Regarding our clash with England, November 19 at Twickenham, my mate says that Eddie isn’t worried about our forwards partly because we’re lacking a back three and a prop that’s world class. But he does fear our backs.

It’s Eddie’s thinking, so I’m told, that if Will Genia’s in form, and Bernard Foley distributes well, then the best outside combo of Karmichael Hunt, Kurtley Beale, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete is a threat that will have to be thwarted.

Hence, Eddie’s revised his statement that he wouldn’t be picking any of the Lions players for the November internationals. As you can see from the squad he’s just announced, he’s going to rely on a defensive midfield and a fast back-row to nullify the Wallaby attack.

Will his plan be successful? Probably. At any rate, with a pack like the one Eddie can put on the field, it’s a sure bet that he’s getting more sleep at night than Michael Cheika is.

England’s 33-man training squad

Forwards Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)