When is the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal? Start time, date

The 2017 Brownlow Medal count will get underway at approximately 8:15pm AEST on Monday 25 September.

The count is being broadcast live and exclusively on the Seven Network. Their official coverage of the count starts at 8pm AEST, but they’ll be airing red carpet coverage beforehand from around 7:30pm AEST.

The announcement of the exact winner can fluctuate a bit depending on how the count goes, but it is generally a lengthy affair. Last year the winner was officially named at about 10:45pm AEST.

This year, Dustin Martin is by a wide margin the favourite to take home the award. He is currently at $1.05 odds to win.

The Richmond Tigers midfielder has had a brilliant season and performed at an incredibly high level, made all the more impressive by the fact he has endured a lengthy contract saga throughout.

Martin was the target of a big-money offer from North Melbourne during the season, however before the finals began he opted to sign a seven-year deal with the Richmond Tigers.

In addition to having a great year and being named All Australian for the second time, Martin has also been a part of a Richmond side that is headed to the grand final.

The combination of him re-signing for long term and winning a Brownlow Medal would provide the Tigers with incredible momentum going into the decider.

The only other legitimate chance to win the medal for a while this year was Patrick Dangerfield, who won last year’s count.

However Dangerfield’s one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Matthew Kreuzer has ruled him out of the race, though he still might record more votes than Martin.

Tom Mitchell ($12) and Josh Kelly ($15) are the next best in the race behind Dustin Martin of those players who are still eligible.

However, it seems a formality that Dustin Martin will go home with the medal around his neck.