2017 Brownlow Medal every vote, every round

Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with 36 votes. Below you can find all the votes from every round of the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count.

Round 1

Carlton vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Dion Prestia

1 vote – Marc Murphy

Collingwood vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Scott Pendlebury

2 votes – Jason Johanisen

1 vote – Steele Sidebottom

St Kilda vs Melbourne

3 votes – Clayton Oliver

2 votes – Nathan Jones

1 vote – Max Gawn

Sydney vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Lance Franklin

2 votes – Travis Boak

1 vote – Ollie Wines

Gold Coast vs Brisbane

3 votes – Dayne Beams

2 votes – Aaron Hall

1 vote – Adam Saad

Essendon vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Dyson Heppell

2 votes – Orazio Fantasia

1 vote – Zach Merrett

North Melbourne vs West Coast

3 votes – Josh J Kennedy

2 votes – Sam Mitchell

1 vote – Andrew Gaff

Adelaide vs GWS

3 votes – Rory Atkins

2 votes – Rory Laird

1 vote – Richard Douglas

Fremantle vs Geelong

3 votes – Joel Selwood

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Mitch Duncan

Round 2

Richmond vs Collingwood

3 votes – Adam Treloar

2 votes – Trent Cotchin

1 vote – Will Hoskin-Elliott

Bulldogs vs Sydney

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Lance Franklin

1 vote – Sam Reid

Hawthorn vs Adelaide

3 votes – Rory Sloane

2 votes – Sam Jacobs

1 vote – Tom Lynch

GWS vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Toby Greene

2 votes – Josh Kelly

1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

Brisbane vs Essendon

3 votes – Zach Merrett

2 votes – Orazio Fantasia

1 vote – Stefan Martin

West Coast vs St Kilda

3 votes – Luke Shuey

2 votes – Andrew Gaff

1 vote – Seb Ross

Geelong vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Shaun Higgins

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Ben Cunnington

Melbourne vs Carlton

3 votes – Christian Salem

2 votes – Dom Tyson

1 vote – Clayton Oliver

Port Adelaide vs Fremantle

3 votes – Robbie Gray

2 votes – Ollie Wines

1 vote – Sam Powell-Pepper

Round 3

Sydney vs Collingwood

3 votes – Taylor Adams

2 votes – Steele Sidebottom

1 vote – Adam Treloar

North Melbourne vs GWS

3 votes – Josh Kelly

2 votes – Callan Ward

1 vote – Dylan Shiel

Richmond vs West Coast

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Trent Cotchin

1 vote – Alex Rance

Geelong vs Melbourne

3 votes – Joel Selwood

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Jack Watts

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide

3 votes – Rory Sloane

2 votes – Ollie Wines

1 vote – Taylor Walker

Fremantle vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Nat Fyfe

2 votes – David Mundy

1 vote – Stephen Hill

St Kilda vs Brisbane

3 votes – Nick Riewoldt

2 votes – Leigh Montagna

1 vote – Daniel Rich

Carlton vs Essendon

3 votes – Bryce Gibbs

2 votes – Marc Murphy

1 vote – Sam Rowe

Gold Coast vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Gary Ablett

2 votes – Aaron Hall

1 vote – Brandon Matera

Round 4

West Coast vs Sydney

3 votes – Luke Shuey

2 votes – Josh P Kennedy

1 vote – Jamie Cripps

North Melbourne vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Luke Dahlhaus

2 votes – Ben Cunnington

1 vote – Marcus Bontempelli

Melbourne vs Fremantle

3 votes – Lachie Neale

2 votes – Nat Fyfe

1 vote – David Mundy

GWS vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Toby Greene

2 votes – Jon Patton

1 vote – Tom Scully

Carlton vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Tom J Lynch

2 votes – Brandon Matera

1 vote – Gary Ablett

Adelaide vs Essendon

3 votes – Eddie Betts

2 votes – Taylor Walker

1 vote – Rory Sloane

Collingwood vs St Kilda

3 votes – Jack Billings

2 votes – Dylan Roberton

1 vote – Brodie Grundy

Brisbane vs Richmond

3 votes – Shaun Grigg

2 votes – Stefan Martin

1 vote – Jack Riewoldt

Hawthorn vs Geelong

3 votes – Steven Motlop

2 votes – Mitch Duncan

1 vote – Zach Tuohy

Round 5

Port Adelaide vs Collingwood

3 votes – Robbie Gray

2 votes – Ollie Wines

1 vote – Brad Ebert

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane

3 votes – Dayne Zorko

2 votes – Dayne Beams

1 vote – Toby McLean

Gold Coast vs Adelaide

3 votes – Matt Crouch

2 votes – Rory Sloane

1 vote – Rory Atkins

Sydney vs GWS

3 votes – Callan Ward

2 votes – Shane Mumford

1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

Fremantle vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Ben Cunnington

2 votes – Nat Fyfe

1 vote – Aaron Sandilands

St Kilda vs Geelong

3 votes – Joel Selwood

2 votes – Jack Steven

1 vote – Mitch Duncan

Hawthorn vs West Coast

3 votes – Ben McEvoy

2 votes – Tom Mitchell

1 vote – Liam Shiels

Richmond vs Melbourne

3 votes – Jack Riewoldt

2 votes – Toby Nankervis

1 vote – Dustin Martin

Essendon vs Collingwood

3 votes – Adam Treloar

2 votes – Zach Merrett

1 vote – Joe Daniher

Round 6

GWS vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Zac Williams

1 vote – Caleb Daniel

Hawthorn vs St Kilda

3 votes – Jack Steven

2 votes – Seb Ross

1 vote – Nick Riewoldt

Carlton vs Sydney

3 votes – Kade Simpson

2 votes – Sam Docherty

1 vote – Matt Wright

Brisbane vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Charlie Dixon

2 votes – Brad Ebert

1 vote – Jasper Pittard

North Melbourne vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Gary Ablett

2 votes – Ben Brown

1 vote – Shaun Higgins

West Coast vs Fremantle

3 votes – Josh J Kennedy

2 votes – Jeremy McGovern

1 vote – Elliot Yeo

Essendon vs Melbourne

3 votes – Tom McDonald

2 votes – Jordan Lewis

1 vote – Clayton Oliver

Geelong vs Collingwood

3 votes – Scott Pendlebury

2 votes – Taylor Adams

1 vote – Zach Tuohy

Adelaide vs Richmond

3 votes – Rory Sloane

2 votes – Matt Crouch

1 vote – Taylor Walker

Round 7

St Kilda vs GWS

3 votes – Jack Steven

2 votes – Tom Scully

1 vote – Jack Billings

North Melbourne vs Adelaide

3 votes – Jarrad Waite

2 votes – Ben Cunnington

1 vote – Mason Wood

Collingwood vs Carlton

3 votes – Sam Petrevski-Seton

2 votes – Ben Reid

1 vote – Kade Simpson

Port Adelaide vs West Coast

3 votes – Elliot Yeo

2 votes – Matt Priddis

1 vote – Paddy Ryder

Gold Coast vs Geelong

3 votes – Aaron Hall

2 votes – Michael Barlow

1 vote – Jarrod Witts

Bulldogs vs Richmond

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Luke Dahlhaus

1 vote – Dustin Martin

Sydney vs Brisbane

3 votes – Lance Franklin

2 votes – Zak Jones

1 vote – Luke Parker

Melbourne vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Jack Viney

2 votes – Ben McEvoy

1 vote – Tom Mitchell

Fremantle vs Essendon

3 votes – Lachie Neale

2 votes – Brad Hill

1 vote – Connor Blakely

Round 8

West Coast vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Andrew Gaff

2 votes – Shannon Hurn

1 vote – Sam Mitchell

Hawthorn vs Brisbane

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Stefan Martin

1 vote – Ryan Burton

St Kilda vs Carlton

3 votes – Jack Billings

2 votes – Patrick Cripps

1 vote – Seb Ross

GWS vs Collingwood

3 votes – Josh Kelly

2 votes – Jeremy Cameron

1 vote – Steele Sidebottom

Essendon vs Geelong

3 votes – Joe Daniher

2 votes – Zach Merrett

1 vote – David Zaharakis

Adelaide vs Melbourne

3 votes – Jack Viney

2 votes – Tom McDonald

1 vote – Clayton Oliver

Richmond vs Fremantle

3 votes – Michael Walters

2 votes – David Mundy

1 vote – Brad Hill

Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Travis Boak

2 votes – Brad Ebert

1 vote – Tom Jonas

North Melbourne vs Sydney

3 votes – Josh P Kennedy

2 votes – Luke Parker

1 vote – Dan Hannebery

Round 9

Geelong vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Paddy Dangerfield

2 votes – Mitch Duncan

1 vote – Harry Taylor

St Kilda vs Sydney

3 votes – Josh P Kennedy

2 votes – Dan Hannebery

1 vote – Luke Parker

GWS vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Josh Kelly

1 vote – Alex Rance

Brisbane vs Adelaide

3 votes – Rory Laird

2 votes – Tom T Lynch

1 vote – Rory Atkins

Collingwood vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Scott Pendlebury

1 vote – Taylor Adams

Essendon vs West Coast

3 votes – Zach Merrett

2 votes – Joe Daniher

1 vote – David Zaharakis

Melbourne vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Ben Brown

2 votes – Ben Cunnington

1 vote – Michael Hibberd

Fremantle vs Carlton

3 votes – Lachie Neale

2 votes – Michael Walters

1 vote – Connor Blakely

Round 10

Geelong vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Jared Polec

1 vote – Joel Selwood

Sydney vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Shaun Burgoyne

2 votes – Lance Franklin

1 vote – Dan Hannebery

Bulldogs vs St Kilda

3 votes – Jake Stringer

2 votes – Jason Johannisen

1 vote – Jack Newnes

Melbourne vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Nathan Jones

2 votes – Jeff Garltt

1 vote – Aaron Hall

Richmond vs Essendon

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – David Zaharakis

1 vote – Brandon Ellis

Adelaide vs Fremantle

3 votes – Rory Atkins

2 votes – Rory Sloane

1 vote – Andy Otten

Collingwood vs Brisbane

3 votes – Scott Pendlebury

2 votes – Steele Sidebottom

1 vote – Dayne Beams

Carlton vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Bryce Gibbs

2 votes – Shaun Higgins

1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer

West Coast vs GWS

3 votes – Callan Ward

2 votes – Zac Williams

1 vote – Dylan Shiel

Round 11

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Brad Ebert

2 votes – Charlie Dixon

1 vote – Ollie Wines

Geelong vs Adelaide

3 votes – Joel Selwood

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Scott Selwood

Gold Coast vs West Coast

3 votes – Jarryd Lyons

2 votes – Pearce Hanley

1 vote – Dom Sheed

GWS vs Essendon

3 votes – Josh Kelly

2 votes – Toby Greene

1 vote – Zac Williams

North Melbourne vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Trent Cotchin

1 vote – Bachar Houli

Fremantle vs Collingwood

3 votes – Scott Pendlebury

2 votes – Steele Sidebottom

1 vote – Connor Blakely

Round 12

Sydney vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Isaac Heeney

2 votes – Sam Reid

1 vote – Heath Grundy

Adelaide vs St Kilda

3 votes – Sam Jacobs

2 votes – Rory Laird

1 vote – Tom T Lynch

Hawthorn vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Gary Ablett

2 votes – Steven May

1 vote – Jack Gunson

Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle

3 votes – Dayne Zorko

2 votes – Dayne Beams

1 vote – Lewis Taylor

Essendon vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Cale Hooker

2 votes – Dyson Heppell

1 vote – Conor McKenna

Carlton vs GWS

3 votes – Matthew Kreuzer

2 votes – Dylan Shiel

1 vote – Lachie Whitfield

Melbourne vs Collingwood

3 votes – Steele Sidebottom

2 votes – Christian Petracca

1 vote – Brodie Grundy

Round 13

West Coast vs Geelong

3 votes – Sam Mitchell

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Luke Shuey

North Melbourne vs St Kilda

3 votes – Seb Ross

2 votes – Dylan Roberton

1 vote – Sam Gibson

Richmond vs Sydney

3 votes – Josh P Kennedy

2 votes – Jake Lloyd

1 vote – Alex Rance

Port Adelaide vs Brisbane

3 votes – Ollie Wines

2 votes – Paddy Ryder

1 vote – Dayne Zorko

Gold Coast vs Carlton

3 votes – Bryce Gibbs

2 votes – Sam Docherty

1 vote – Kade Simpson

Bulldogs vs Melbourne

3 votes – Michael Hibberd

2 votes – Tom McDonald

1 vote – Oscar McDonald

Round 14

Adelaide vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Ricky Henderson

2 votes – Shaun Burgoyne

1 vote – Tom Mitchell

Sydney vs Essendon

3 votes – Michael Hurley

2 votes – Josh P Kennedy

1 vote – Isaac Heeney

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Robbie Gray

2 votes – Ollie Wines

1 vote – Scott Pendlebury

Brisbane vs GWS

3 votes – Dylan Shiel

2 votes – Jon Patton

1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

Bulldogs vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Jackson Macrae

1 vote – Ben Cunnigton

West Coast vs Melbourne

3 votes – Jack Viney

2 votes – Tom McDonald

1 vote – Dom Tyson

Geelong vs Fremantle

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Michael Walters

1 vote – Mark Blicavs

Richmond vs Carlton

3 votes – Patrick Cripps

2 votes – Alex Rance

1 vote – Dustin Martin

St Kilda vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Jack Billings

2 votes – Jarrod Harbrow

1 vote – Jack Newnes

Round 15

Melbourne vs Sydney

3 votes – Luke Parker

2 votes – Lance Franklin

1 vote – Josh P Kennedy

Bulldogs vs West Coast

3 votes – Andrew Gaff

2 votes – Jack Darling

1 vote – Jeremy McGovern

Carlton vs Adelaide

3 votes – Liam Jones

2 votes – Brad Crouch

1 vote – Bryce Gibbs

Gold Coast vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Jarryd Lyons

2 votes – Gary Ablett

1 vote – Tom J Lynch

GWS vs Geelong

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Lachie Whitfield

1 vote – Jon Patton

Port Adelaide vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Kane Lambert

1 vote – Chad Wingard

Essendon vs Brisbane

3 votes – Dayne Zorko

2 votes – Eric Hipwood

1 vote – Michael Hurley

Hawthorn vs Collingwood

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Jordan De Goey

1 vote – Ryan Burton

Fremantle vs St Kilda

3 votes – Michael Walters

2 votes – Seb Ross

1 vote – Brad Hill

Round 16

Adelaide vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Taylor Walker

2 votes – Josh Jenkins

1 vote – Jake Lever

Hawthorn vs GWS

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Josh Kelly

1 vote – Jon Patton

Collingwood vs Essendon

3 votes – Orazio Fantasia

2 votes – James Kelly

1 vote – Joe Daniher

Sydney vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Gary Rohan

2 votes – Luke Parker

1 vote – Dane Rampe

Brisbane vs Geelong

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Mitch Duncan

1 vote – Dayne Zorko

St Kilda vs Richmond

3 votes – Seb Ross

2 votes – Tim Membrey

1 vote – Leigh Montagna

North Melbourne vs Fremantle

3 votes – Nat Fyfe

2 votes – Ben Brown

1 vote – Connor Blakely

Carlton vs Melbourne

3 votes – Kade Simpson

2 votes – Clayton Oliver

1 vote – Marc Murphy

West Coast vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Brad Ebert

2 votes – Paddy Ryder

1 vote – Charlie Dixon

Round 17

St Kilda vs Essendon

3 votes – David Zaharakis

2 votes – James Kelly

1 vote – Zach Merrett

Geelong vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Tom Mitchell

1 vote – Liam Shiels

Port Adelaide vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Chad Wingard

2 votes – Brad Ebert

1 vote – Paddy Ryder

Gold Coast vs Collingwood

3 votes – Steele Sidebottom

2 votes – Gary Ablett

1 vote – Taylor Adams

GWS vs Sydney

3 votes – Lance Franklin

2 votes – Josh P Kennedy

1 vote – Dylan Shiel

Melbourne vs Adelaide

3 votes – Tom T Lynch

2 votes – Rory Laird

1 vote – Brad Crouch

Richmond vs Brisbane

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Jack Riewoldt

1 vote – Trent Cotchin

Carlton vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Jackson Macrae

1 vote – Bryce Gibbs

Fremantle vs West Coast

3 votes – Shannon Hurn

2 votes – Liam Duggan

1 vote – Connor Blakely

Round 18

Adelaide vs Geelong

3 votes – Rory Sloane

2 votes – Sam Jacobs

1 vote – Harry Taylor

Essendon vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Dyson Heppell

2 votes – Ben Brown

1 vote – Cale Hooker

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Michael Hibberd

2 votes – Travis Boak

1 vote – Clayton Oliver

Bulldogs vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Liam Picken

2 votes – Lachie Hunter

1 vote – Luke Dahlhaus

Sydney vs St Kilda

3 votes – Callum Sinclair

2 votes – Josh P Kennedy

1 vote – Heath Grundy

Fremantle vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Jack Gunston

1 vote – Liam Shiels

Richmond vs GWS

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Alex Rance

1 vote – Callan Ward

Collingwood vs West Coast

3 votes – Jordan De Goey

2 votes – Josh J Kennedy

1 vote – Adam Treloar

Brisbane vs Carlton

3 votes – Dayne Zorko

2 votes – Dayne Beams

1 vote – Ryan Lester

Round 19

Hawthorn vs Sydney

3 votes – Jarryd Roughead

2 votes – Liam Shiels

1 vote – Luke Parker

North Melbourne vs Melbourne

3 votes – Clayton Oliver

2 votes – Ben Brown

1 vote – Shaun Higgins

GWS vs Fremantle

3 votes – Nat Fyfe

2 votes – Lachie Neale

1 vote – Stephen Coniglio

Port Adelaide vs St Kilda

3 votes – Robbie Gray

2 votes – Jared Polec

1 vote – Jake Carlisle

Gold Coast vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Aaron Hall

1 vote – Alex Rance

Carlton vs Geelong

3 votes – Tom Hawkins

2 votes – Jordan Murdoch

1 vote – Zac Smith

Bulldogs vs Essendon

3 votes – Jason Johannisen

2 votes – Joe Daniher

1 vote – Shane Biggs

Collingwood vs Adelaide

3 votes – Daniel Wells

2 votes – Taylor Adams

1 vote – Matt Crouch

West Coast vs Brisbane

3 votes – Josh J Kennedy

2 votes – Dayne Beams

1 vote – Dom Sheed

Round 20

Geelong vs Sydney

3 votes – Luke Parker

2 votes – Dan Hannebery

1 vote – Sam Menegola

GWS vs Melbourne

3 votes – Josh Kelly

2 votes – Max Gawn

1 vote – Callan Ward

Essendon vs Carlton

3 votes – Dyson Heppell

2 votes – Liam Jones

1 vote – David Zaharakis

Brisbane vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli

2 votes – Daniel Rich

1 vote – Jackson Macrae

North Melbourne vs Collingwood

3 votes – Adam Treloar

2 votes – Taylor Adams

1 vote – Jack Ziebell

Fremantle vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Lachie Neale

2 votes – Luke Ryan

1 vote – Nat Fyfe

St Kilda vs West Coast

3 votes – Jack Steele

2 votes – Shannon Hurn

1 vote – Dylan Roberton

Richmond vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Josh Caddy

2 votes – Dion Prestia

1 vote – James Sicily

Port Adelaide vs Adelaide

3 votes – Sam Jacobs

2 votes – Eddie Betts

1 vote – Rory Sloane

Round 21

Bulldogs vs Giants

3 votes – Dylan Shiel

2 votes – Stephen Coniglio

1 vote – Zac Williams

Sydney vs Fremantle

3 votes – Lance Franklin

2 votes – Luke Parker

1 vote – Dane Rampe

Geelong vs Richmond

3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

2 votes – Harry Taylor

1 vote – Dion Prestia

Brisbane vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Dayne Beams

2 votes – Tom Rockliff

1 vote – Stefan Martin

Essendon vs Adelaide

3 votes – Matt Crouch

2 votes – Rory Atkins

1 vote – Brodie Smith

West Coast vs Carlton

3 votes – Marc Murphy

2 votes – Josh J Kennedy

1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer

Melbourne vs St Kilda

3 votes – Cameron Pedersen

2 votes – Nathan Jones

1 vote – Jack Billings

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Jack Gunston

2 votes – Isaac Smith

1 vote – Tom Mitchell

Port vs Collingwood

3 votes – Ollie Wines

2 votes – Brad Ebert

1 vote – Ben Reid

Round 22

Adelaide vs Sydney

3 votes – Josh P Kennedy

2 votes – Rory Sloane

1 vote – Lance Franklin

Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide

3 votes – Travis Boak

2 votes – Charlie Dixon

1 vote – Jackson Macrae

Collingwood vs Geelong

3 votes – Mitch Duncan

2 votes – Sam Menegola

1 vote – Taylor Adams

GWS vs West Coast

3 votes – Josh Kelly

2 votes – Lachie Whitfield

1 vote – Matt Priddis

Gold Coast vs Essendon

3 votes – David Zaharakis

2 votes – Tom Bellchambers

1 vote – Dyson Heppell

Carlton vs Hawthorn

3 votes – Tom Mitchell

2 votes – Marc Murphy

1 vote – Sam Docherty

Melbourne vs Brisbane

3 votes – Jesse Hogan

2 votes – Dayne Beams

1 vote – Cam Pedersen

St Kilda vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Jack Steven

2 votes – Seb Ross

1 vote – Luke Dunstan

Fremantle vs Richmond

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Shaun Grigg

1 vote – Jacob Townsend

Round 23

Hawthorn vs Bulldogs

3 votes – Jarryd Roughead

2 votes – Jackson Macrae

1 vote – Jaeger O’Meara

Collingwood vs Melbourne

3 votes – Will Hoskin-Elliott

2 votes – Taylor Adams

1 vote – Jamie Elliott

Brisbane vs North Melbourne

3 votes – Ben Brown

2 votes – Shaun Higgins

1 vote – Daniel Rich

Sydney vs Carlton

3 votes – Lance Franklin

2 votes – Josh P Kennedy

1 vote – Luke Parker

Geelong vs GWS

3 votes – Sam Menegola

2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield

1 vote – Callan Ward

Port Adelaide vs Gold Coast

3 votes – Sam Gray

2 votes – Ollie Wines

1 vote – Darcy Byrne-Jones

Essendon vs Fremantle

3 votes – Zach Merrett

2 votes – Dyson Heppell

1 vote – Nat Fyfe

Richmond vs St Kilda

3 votes – Dustin Martin

2 votes – Shaun Grigg

1 vote – Trent Cotchin

West Coast vs Adelaide

3 votes – Luke Shuey

2 votes – Matt Crouch

1 vote – Sam Mitchell