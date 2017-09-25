 

2017 Brownlow Medal every vote, every round

    Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with 36 votes. Below you can find all the votes from every round of the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count.

    Round 1

    Carlton vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Dion Prestia
    1 vote – Marc Murphy

    Collingwood vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
    2 votes – Jason Johanisen
    1 vote – Steele Sidebottom

    St Kilda vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Clayton Oliver
    2 votes – Nathan Jones
    1 vote – Max Gawn

    Sydney vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Lance Franklin
    2 votes – Travis Boak
    1 vote – Ollie Wines

    Gold Coast vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Dayne Beams
    2 votes – Aaron Hall
    1 vote – Adam Saad

    Essendon vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Dyson Heppell
    2 votes – Orazio Fantasia
    1 vote – Zach Merrett

    North Melbourne vs West Coast
    3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
    2 votes – Sam Mitchell
    1 vote – Andrew Gaff

    Adelaide vs GWS
    3 votes – Rory Atkins
    2 votes – Rory Laird
    1 vote – Richard Douglas

    Fremantle vs Geelong
    3 votes – Joel Selwood
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Mitch Duncan

    Round 2

    Richmond vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Adam Treloar
    2 votes – Trent Cotchin
    1 vote – Will Hoskin-Elliott

    Bulldogs vs Sydney
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Lance Franklin
    1 vote – Sam Reid

    Hawthorn vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Rory Sloane
    2 votes – Sam Jacobs
    1 vote – Tom Lynch

    GWS vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Toby Greene
    2 votes – Josh Kelly
    1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

    Brisbane vs Essendon
    3 votes – Zach Merrett
    2 votes – Orazio Fantasia
    1 vote – Stefan Martin

    West Coast vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Luke Shuey
    2 votes – Andrew Gaff
    1 vote – Seb Ross

    Geelong vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Shaun Higgins
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Ben Cunnington

    Melbourne vs Carlton
    3 votes – Christian Salem
    2 votes – Dom Tyson
    1 vote – Clayton Oliver

    Port Adelaide vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Robbie Gray
    2 votes – Ollie Wines
    1 vote – Sam Powell-Pepper

    Round 3

    Sydney vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Taylor Adams
    2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
    1 vote – Adam Treloar

    North Melbourne vs GWS
    3 votes – Josh Kelly
    2 votes – Callan Ward
    1 vote – Dylan Shiel

    Richmond vs West Coast
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Trent Cotchin
    1 vote – Alex Rance

    Geelong vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Joel Selwood
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Jack Watts

    Port Adelaide vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Rory Sloane
    2 votes – Ollie Wines
    1 vote – Taylor Walker

    Fremantle vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Nat Fyfe
    2 votes – David Mundy
    1 vote – Stephen Hill

    St Kilda vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Nick Riewoldt
    2 votes – Leigh Montagna
    1 vote – Daniel Rich

    Carlton vs Essendon
    3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
    2 votes – Marc Murphy
    1 vote – Sam Rowe

    Gold Coast vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Gary Ablett
    2 votes – Aaron Hall
    1 vote – Brandon Matera

    Round 4

    West Coast vs Sydney
    3 votes – Luke Shuey
    2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    1 vote – Jamie Cripps

    North Melbourne vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Luke Dahlhaus
    2 votes – Ben Cunnington
    1 vote – Marcus Bontempelli

    Melbourne vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Lachie Neale
    2 votes – Nat Fyfe
    1 vote – David Mundy

    GWS vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Toby Greene
    2 votes – Jon Patton
    1 vote – Tom Scully

    Carlton vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Tom J Lynch
    2 votes – Brandon Matera
    1 vote – Gary Ablett

    Adelaide vs Essendon
    3 votes – Eddie Betts
    2 votes – Taylor Walker
    1 vote – Rory Sloane

    Collingwood vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Jack Billings
    2 votes – Dylan Roberton
    1 vote – Brodie Grundy

    Brisbane vs Richmond
    3 votes – Shaun Grigg
    2 votes – Stefan Martin
    1 vote – Jack Riewoldt

    Hawthorn vs Geelong
    3 votes – Steven Motlop
    2 votes – Mitch Duncan
    1 vote – Zach Tuohy

    Round 5

    Port Adelaide vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Robbie Gray
    2 votes – Ollie Wines
    1 vote – Brad Ebert

    Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Dayne Zorko
    2 votes – Dayne Beams
    1 vote – Toby McLean

    Gold Coast vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Matt Crouch
    2 votes – Rory Sloane
    1 vote – Rory Atkins

    Sydney vs GWS
    3 votes – Callan Ward
    2 votes – Shane Mumford
    1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

    Fremantle vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Ben Cunnington
    2 votes – Nat Fyfe
    1 vote – Aaron Sandilands

    St Kilda vs Geelong
    3 votes – Joel Selwood
    2 votes – Jack Steven
    1 vote – Mitch Duncan

    Hawthorn vs West Coast
    3 votes – Ben McEvoy
    2 votes – Tom Mitchell
    1 vote – Liam Shiels

    Richmond vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Jack Riewoldt
    2 votes – Toby Nankervis
    1 vote – Dustin Martin

    Essendon vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Adam Treloar
    2 votes – Zach Merrett
    1 vote – Joe Daniher

    Round 6

    GWS vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Zac Williams
    1 vote – Caleb Daniel

    Hawthorn vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Jack Steven
    2 votes – Seb Ross
    1 vote – Nick Riewoldt

    Carlton vs Sydney
    3 votes – Kade Simpson
    2 votes – Sam Docherty
    1 vote – Matt Wright

    Brisbane vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Charlie Dixon
    2 votes – Brad Ebert
    1 vote – Jasper Pittard

    North Melbourne vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Gary Ablett
    2 votes – Ben Brown
    1 vote – Shaun Higgins

    West Coast vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
    2 votes – Jeremy McGovern
    1 vote – Elliot Yeo

    Essendon vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Tom McDonald
    2 votes – Jordan Lewis
    1 vote – Clayton Oliver

    Geelong vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
    2 votes – Taylor Adams
    1 vote – Zach Tuohy

    Adelaide vs Richmond
    3 votes – Rory Sloane
    2 votes – Matt Crouch
    1 vote – Taylor Walker

    Round 7

    St Kilda vs GWS
    3 votes – Jack Steven
    2 votes – Tom Scully
    1 vote – Jack Billings

    North Melbourne vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Jarrad Waite
    2 votes – Ben Cunnington
    1 vote – Mason Wood

    Collingwood vs Carlton
    3 votes – Sam Petrevski-Seton
    2 votes – Ben Reid
    1 vote – Kade Simpson

    Port Adelaide vs West Coast
    3 votes – Elliot Yeo
    2 votes – Matt Priddis
    1 vote – Paddy Ryder

    Gold Coast vs Geelong
    3 votes – Aaron Hall
    2 votes – Michael Barlow
    1 vote – Jarrod Witts

    Bulldogs vs Richmond
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Luke Dahlhaus
    1 vote – Dustin Martin

    Sydney vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Lance Franklin
    2 votes – Zak Jones
    1 vote – Luke Parker

    Melbourne vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Jack Viney
    2 votes – Ben McEvoy
    1 vote – Tom Mitchell

    Fremantle vs Essendon
    3 votes – Lachie Neale
    2 votes – Brad Hill
    1 vote – Connor Blakely

    Round 8

    West Coast vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Andrew Gaff
    2 votes – Shannon Hurn
    1 vote – Sam Mitchell

    Hawthorn vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Stefan Martin
    1 vote – Ryan Burton

    St Kilda vs Carlton
    3 votes – Jack Billings
    2 votes – Patrick Cripps
    1 vote – Seb Ross

    GWS vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Josh Kelly
    2 votes – Jeremy Cameron
    1 vote – Steele Sidebottom

    Essendon vs Geelong
    3 votes – Joe Daniher
    2 votes – Zach Merrett
    1 vote – David Zaharakis

    Adelaide vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Jack Viney
    2 votes – Tom McDonald
    1 vote – Clayton Oliver

    Richmond vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Michael Walters
    2 votes – David Mundy
    1 vote – Brad Hill

    Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Travis Boak
    2 votes – Brad Ebert
    1 vote – Tom Jonas

    North Melbourne vs Sydney
    3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    2 votes – Luke Parker
    1 vote – Dan Hannebery

    Round 9

    Geelong vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Paddy Dangerfield
    2 votes – Mitch Duncan
    1 vote – Harry Taylor

    St Kilda vs Sydney
    3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    2 votes – Dan Hannebery
    1 vote – Luke Parker

    GWS vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Josh Kelly
    1 vote – Alex Rance

    Brisbane vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Rory Laird
    2 votes – Tom T Lynch
    1 vote – Rory Atkins

    Collingwood vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Scott Pendlebury
    1 vote – Taylor Adams

    Essendon vs West Coast
    3 votes – Zach Merrett
    2 votes – Joe Daniher
    1 vote – David Zaharakis

    Melbourne vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Ben Brown
    2 votes – Ben Cunnington
    1 vote – Michael Hibberd

    Fremantle vs Carlton
    3 votes – Lachie Neale
    2 votes – Michael Walters
    1 vote – Connor Blakely

    Round 10

    Geelong vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Jared Polec
    1 vote – Joel Selwood

    Sydney vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Shaun Burgoyne
    2 votes – Lance Franklin
    1 vote – Dan Hannebery

    Bulldogs vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Jake Stringer
    2 votes – Jason Johannisen
    1 vote – Jack Newnes

    Melbourne vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Nathan Jones
    2 votes – Jeff Garltt
    1 vote – Aaron Hall

    Richmond vs Essendon
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – David Zaharakis
    1 vote – Brandon Ellis

    Adelaide vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Rory Atkins
    2 votes – Rory Sloane
    1 vote – Andy Otten

    Collingwood vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
    2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
    1 vote – Dayne Beams

    Carlton vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
    2 votes – Shaun Higgins
    1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer

    West Coast vs GWS
    3 votes – Callan Ward
    2 votes – Zac Williams
    1 vote – Dylan Shiel

    Round 11

    Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Brad Ebert
    2 votes – Charlie Dixon
    1 vote – Ollie Wines

    Geelong vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Joel Selwood
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Scott Selwood

    Gold Coast vs West Coast
    3 votes – Jarryd Lyons
    2 votes – Pearce Hanley
    1 vote – Dom Sheed

    GWS vs Essendon
    3 votes – Josh Kelly
    2 votes – Toby Greene
    1 vote – Zac Williams

    North Melbourne vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Trent Cotchin
    1 vote – Bachar Houli

    Fremantle vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
    2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
    1 vote – Connor Blakely

    Round 12

    Sydney vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Isaac Heeney
    2 votes – Sam Reid
    1 vote – Heath Grundy

    Adelaide vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Sam Jacobs
    2 votes – Rory Laird
    1 vote – Tom T Lynch

    Hawthorn vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Gary Ablett
    2 votes – Steven May
    1 vote – Jack Gunson

    Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Dayne Zorko
    2 votes – Dayne Beams
    1 vote – Lewis Taylor

    Essendon vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Cale Hooker
    2 votes – Dyson Heppell
    1 vote – Conor McKenna

    Carlton vs GWS
    3 votes – Matthew Kreuzer
    2 votes – Dylan Shiel
    1 vote – Lachie Whitfield

    Melbourne vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Steele Sidebottom
    2 votes – Christian Petracca
    1 vote – Brodie Grundy

    Round 13

    West Coast vs Geelong
    3 votes – Sam Mitchell
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Luke Shuey

    North Melbourne vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Seb Ross
    2 votes – Dylan Roberton
    1 vote – Sam Gibson

    Richmond vs Sydney
    3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    2 votes – Jake Lloyd
    1 vote – Alex Rance

    Port Adelaide vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Ollie Wines
    2 votes – Paddy Ryder
    1 vote – Dayne Zorko

    Gold Coast vs Carlton
    3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
    2 votes – Sam Docherty
    1 vote – Kade Simpson

    Bulldogs vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Michael Hibberd
    2 votes – Tom McDonald
    1 vote – Oscar McDonald

    Round 14

    Adelaide vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Ricky Henderson
    2 votes – Shaun Burgoyne
    1 vote – Tom Mitchell

    Sydney vs Essendon
    3 votes – Michael Hurley
    2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    1 vote – Isaac Heeney

    Collingwood vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Robbie Gray
    2 votes – Ollie Wines
    1 vote – Scott Pendlebury

    Brisbane vs GWS
    3 votes – Dylan Shiel
    2 votes – Jon Patton
    1 vote – Jeremy Cameron

    Bulldogs vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Jackson Macrae
    1 vote – Ben Cunnigton

    West Coast vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Jack Viney
    2 votes – Tom McDonald
    1 vote – Dom Tyson

    Geelong vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Michael Walters
    1 vote – Mark Blicavs

    Richmond vs Carlton
    3 votes – Patrick Cripps
    2 votes – Alex Rance
    1 vote – Dustin Martin

    St Kilda vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Jack Billings
    2 votes – Jarrod Harbrow
    1 vote – Jack Newnes

    Round 15

    Melbourne vs Sydney
    3 votes – Luke Parker
    2 votes – Lance Franklin
    1 vote – Josh P Kennedy

    Bulldogs vs West Coast
    3 votes – Andrew Gaff
    2 votes – Jack Darling
    1 vote – Jeremy McGovern

    Carlton vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Liam Jones
    2 votes – Brad Crouch
    1 vote – Bryce Gibbs

    Gold Coast vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Jarryd Lyons
    2 votes – Gary Ablett
    1 vote – Tom J Lynch

    GWS vs Geelong
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Lachie Whitfield
    1 vote – Jon Patton

    Port Adelaide vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Kane Lambert
    1 vote – Chad Wingard

    Essendon vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Dayne Zorko
    2 votes – Eric Hipwood
    1 vote – Michael Hurley

    Hawthorn vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Jordan De Goey
    1 vote – Ryan Burton

    Fremantle vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Michael Walters
    2 votes – Seb Ross
    1 vote – Brad Hill

    Round 16

    Adelaide vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Taylor Walker
    2 votes – Josh Jenkins
    1 vote – Jake Lever

    Hawthorn vs GWS
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Josh Kelly
    1 vote – Jon Patton

    Collingwood vs Essendon
    3 votes – Orazio Fantasia
    2 votes – James Kelly
    1 vote – Joe Daniher

    Sydney vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Gary Rohan
    2 votes – Luke Parker
    1 vote – Dane Rampe

    Brisbane vs Geelong
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Mitch Duncan
    1 vote – Dayne Zorko

    St Kilda vs Richmond
    3 votes – Seb Ross
    2 votes – Tim Membrey
    1 vote – Leigh Montagna

    North Melbourne vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Nat Fyfe
    2 votes – Ben Brown
    1 vote – Connor Blakely

    Carlton vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Kade Simpson
    2 votes – Clayton Oliver
    1 vote – Marc Murphy

    West Coast vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Brad Ebert
    2 votes – Paddy Ryder
    1 vote – Charlie Dixon

    Round 17

    St Kilda vs Essendon
    3 votes – David Zaharakis
    2 votes – James Kelly
    1 vote – Zach Merrett

    Geelong vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Tom Mitchell
    1 vote – Liam Shiels

    Port Adelaide vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Chad Wingard
    2 votes – Brad Ebert
    1 vote – Paddy Ryder

    Gold Coast vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Steele Sidebottom
    2 votes – Gary Ablett
    1 vote – Taylor Adams

    GWS vs Sydney
    3 votes – Lance Franklin
    2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    1 vote – Dylan Shiel

    Melbourne vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Tom T Lynch
    2 votes – Rory Laird
    1 vote – Brad Crouch

    Richmond vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Jack Riewoldt
    1 vote – Trent Cotchin

    Carlton vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Jackson Macrae
    1 vote – Bryce Gibbs

    Fremantle vs West Coast
    3 votes – Shannon Hurn
    2 votes – Liam Duggan
    1 vote – Connor Blakely

    Round 18

    Adelaide vs Geelong
    3 votes – Rory Sloane
    2 votes – Sam Jacobs
    1 vote – Harry Taylor

    Essendon vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Dyson Heppell
    2 votes – Ben Brown
    1 vote – Cale Hooker

    Melbourne vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Michael Hibberd
    2 votes – Travis Boak
    1 vote – Clayton Oliver

    Bulldogs vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Liam Picken
    2 votes – Lachie Hunter
    1 vote – Luke Dahlhaus

    Sydney vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Callum Sinclair
    2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    1 vote – Heath Grundy

    Fremantle vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Jack Gunston
    1 vote – Liam Shiels

    Richmond vs GWS
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Alex Rance
    1 vote – Callan Ward

    Collingwood vs West Coast
    3 votes – Jordan De Goey
    2 votes – Josh J Kennedy
    1 vote – Adam Treloar

    Brisbane vs Carlton
    3 votes – Dayne Zorko
    2 votes – Dayne Beams
    1 vote – Ryan Lester

    Round 19

    Hawthorn vs Sydney
    3 votes – Jarryd Roughead
    2 votes – Liam Shiels
    1 vote – Luke Parker

    North Melbourne vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Clayton Oliver
    2 votes – Ben Brown
    1 vote – Shaun Higgins

    GWS vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Nat Fyfe
    2 votes – Lachie Neale
    1 vote – Stephen Coniglio

    Port Adelaide vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Robbie Gray
    2 votes – Jared Polec
    1 vote – Jake Carlisle

    Gold Coast vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Aaron Hall
    1 vote – Alex Rance

    Carlton vs Geelong
    3 votes – Tom Hawkins
    2 votes – Jordan Murdoch
    1 vote – Zac Smith

    Bulldogs vs Essendon
    3 votes – Jason Johannisen
    2 votes – Joe Daniher
    1 vote – Shane Biggs

    Collingwood vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Daniel Wells
    2 votes – Taylor Adams
    1 vote – Matt Crouch

    West Coast vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
    2 votes – Dayne Beams
    1 vote – Dom Sheed

    Round 20

    Geelong vs Sydney
    3 votes – Luke Parker
    2 votes – Dan Hannebery
    1 vote – Sam Menegola

    GWS vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Josh Kelly
    2 votes – Max Gawn
    1 vote – Callan Ward

    Essendon vs Carlton
    3 votes – Dyson Heppell
    2 votes – Liam Jones
    1 vote – David Zaharakis

    Brisbane vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
    2 votes – Daniel Rich
    1 vote – Jackson Macrae

    North Melbourne vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Adam Treloar
    2 votes – Taylor Adams
    1 vote – Jack Ziebell

    Fremantle vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Lachie Neale
    2 votes – Luke Ryan
    1 vote – Nat Fyfe

    St Kilda vs West Coast
    3 votes – Jack Steele
    2 votes – Shannon Hurn
    1 vote – Dylan Roberton

    Richmond vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Josh Caddy
    2 votes – Dion Prestia
    1 vote – James Sicily

    Port Adelaide vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Sam Jacobs
    2 votes – Eddie Betts
    1 vote – Rory Sloane

    Round 21

    Bulldogs vs Giants
    3 votes – Dylan Shiel
    2 votes – Stephen Coniglio
    1 vote – Zac Williams

    Sydney vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Lance Franklin
    2 votes – Luke Parker
    1 vote – Dane Rampe

    Geelong vs Richmond
    3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    2 votes – Harry Taylor
    1 vote – Dion Prestia

    Brisbane vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Dayne Beams
    2 votes – Tom Rockliff
    1 vote – Stefan Martin

    Essendon vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Matt Crouch
    2 votes – Rory Atkins
    1 vote – Brodie Smith

    West Coast vs Carlton
    3 votes – Marc Murphy
    2 votes – Josh J Kennedy
    1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer

    Melbourne vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Cameron Pedersen
    2 votes – Nathan Jones
    1 vote – Jack Billings

    Hawthorn vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Jack Gunston
    2 votes – Isaac Smith
    1 vote – Tom Mitchell

    Port vs Collingwood
    3 votes – Ollie Wines
    2 votes – Brad Ebert
    1 vote – Ben Reid

    Round 22

    Adelaide vs Sydney
    3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    2 votes – Rory Sloane
    1 vote – Lance Franklin

    Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide
    3 votes – Travis Boak
    2 votes – Charlie Dixon
    1 vote – Jackson Macrae

    Collingwood vs Geelong
    3 votes – Mitch Duncan
    2 votes – Sam Menegola
    1 vote – Taylor Adams

    GWS vs West Coast
    3 votes – Josh Kelly
    2 votes – Lachie Whitfield
    1 vote – Matt Priddis

    Gold Coast vs Essendon
    3 votes – David Zaharakis
    2 votes – Tom Bellchambers
    1 vote – Dyson Heppell

    Carlton vs Hawthorn
    3 votes – Tom Mitchell
    2 votes – Marc Murphy
    1 vote – Sam Docherty

    Melbourne vs Brisbane
    3 votes – Jesse Hogan
    2 votes – Dayne Beams
    1 vote – Cam Pedersen

    St Kilda vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Jack Steven
    2 votes – Seb Ross
    1 vote – Luke Dunstan

    Fremantle vs Richmond
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Shaun Grigg
    1 vote – Jacob Townsend

    Round 23

    Hawthorn vs Bulldogs
    3 votes – Jarryd Roughead
    2 votes – Jackson Macrae
    1 vote – Jaeger O’Meara

    Collingwood vs Melbourne
    3 votes – Will Hoskin-Elliott
    2 votes – Taylor Adams
    1 vote – Jamie Elliott

    Brisbane vs North Melbourne
    3 votes – Ben Brown
    2 votes – Shaun Higgins
    1 vote – Daniel Rich

    Sydney vs Carlton
    3 votes – Lance Franklin
    2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
    1 vote – Luke Parker

    Geelong vs GWS
    3 votes – Sam Menegola
    2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
    1 vote – Callan Ward

    Port Adelaide vs Gold Coast
    3 votes – Sam Gray
    2 votes – Ollie Wines
    1 vote – Darcy Byrne-Jones

    Essendon vs Fremantle
    3 votes – Zach Merrett
    2 votes – Dyson Heppell
    1 vote – Nat Fyfe

    Richmond vs St Kilda
    3 votes – Dustin Martin
    2 votes – Shaun Grigg
    1 vote – Trent Cotchin

    West Coast vs Adelaide
    3 votes – Luke Shuey
    2 votes – Matt Crouch
    1 vote – Sam Mitchell

