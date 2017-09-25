2017 Brownlow Medal every vote, every round

Dustin Martin won the 2017 Brownlow Medal with 36 votes. Below you can find all the votes from every round of the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count.
Round 1
Carlton vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Dion Prestia
1 vote – Marc Murphy
Collingwood vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
2 votes – Jason Johanisen
1 vote – Steele Sidebottom
St Kilda vs Melbourne
3 votes – Clayton Oliver
2 votes – Nathan Jones
1 vote – Max Gawn
Sydney vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Lance Franklin
2 votes – Travis Boak
1 vote – Ollie Wines
Gold Coast vs Brisbane
3 votes – Dayne Beams
2 votes – Aaron Hall
1 vote – Adam Saad
Essendon vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Dyson Heppell
2 votes – Orazio Fantasia
1 vote – Zach Merrett
North Melbourne vs West Coast
3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
2 votes – Sam Mitchell
1 vote – Andrew Gaff
Adelaide vs GWS
3 votes – Rory Atkins
2 votes – Rory Laird
1 vote – Richard Douglas
Fremantle vs Geelong
3 votes – Joel Selwood
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Mitch Duncan
Round 2
Richmond vs Collingwood
3 votes – Adam Treloar
2 votes – Trent Cotchin
1 vote – Will Hoskin-Elliott
Bulldogs vs Sydney
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Lance Franklin
1 vote – Sam Reid
Hawthorn vs Adelaide
3 votes – Rory Sloane
2 votes – Sam Jacobs
1 vote – Tom Lynch
GWS vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Toby Greene
2 votes – Josh Kelly
1 vote – Jeremy Cameron
Brisbane vs Essendon
3 votes – Zach Merrett
2 votes – Orazio Fantasia
1 vote – Stefan Martin
West Coast vs St Kilda
3 votes – Luke Shuey
2 votes – Andrew Gaff
1 vote – Seb Ross
Geelong vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Shaun Higgins
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Ben Cunnington
Melbourne vs Carlton
3 votes – Christian Salem
2 votes – Dom Tyson
1 vote – Clayton Oliver
Port Adelaide vs Fremantle
3 votes – Robbie Gray
2 votes – Ollie Wines
1 vote – Sam Powell-Pepper
Round 3
Sydney vs Collingwood
3 votes – Taylor Adams
2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
1 vote – Adam Treloar
North Melbourne vs GWS
3 votes – Josh Kelly
2 votes – Callan Ward
1 vote – Dylan Shiel
Richmond vs West Coast
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Trent Cotchin
1 vote – Alex Rance
Geelong vs Melbourne
3 votes – Joel Selwood
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Jack Watts
Port Adelaide vs Adelaide
3 votes – Rory Sloane
2 votes – Ollie Wines
1 vote – Taylor Walker
Fremantle vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Nat Fyfe
2 votes – David Mundy
1 vote – Stephen Hill
St Kilda vs Brisbane
3 votes – Nick Riewoldt
2 votes – Leigh Montagna
1 vote – Daniel Rich
Carlton vs Essendon
3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
2 votes – Marc Murphy
1 vote – Sam Rowe
Gold Coast vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Gary Ablett
2 votes – Aaron Hall
1 vote – Brandon Matera
Round 4
West Coast vs Sydney
3 votes – Luke Shuey
2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
1 vote – Jamie Cripps
North Melbourne vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Luke Dahlhaus
2 votes – Ben Cunnington
1 vote – Marcus Bontempelli
Melbourne vs Fremantle
3 votes – Lachie Neale
2 votes – Nat Fyfe
1 vote – David Mundy
GWS vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Toby Greene
2 votes – Jon Patton
1 vote – Tom Scully
Carlton vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Tom J Lynch
2 votes – Brandon Matera
1 vote – Gary Ablett
Adelaide vs Essendon
3 votes – Eddie Betts
2 votes – Taylor Walker
1 vote – Rory Sloane
Collingwood vs St Kilda
3 votes – Jack Billings
2 votes – Dylan Roberton
1 vote – Brodie Grundy
Brisbane vs Richmond
3 votes – Shaun Grigg
2 votes – Stefan Martin
1 vote – Jack Riewoldt
Hawthorn vs Geelong
3 votes – Steven Motlop
2 votes – Mitch Duncan
1 vote – Zach Tuohy
Round 5
Port Adelaide vs Collingwood
3 votes – Robbie Gray
2 votes – Ollie Wines
1 vote – Brad Ebert
Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane
3 votes – Dayne Zorko
2 votes – Dayne Beams
1 vote – Toby McLean
Gold Coast vs Adelaide
3 votes – Matt Crouch
2 votes – Rory Sloane
1 vote – Rory Atkins
Sydney vs GWS
3 votes – Callan Ward
2 votes – Shane Mumford
1 vote – Jeremy Cameron
Fremantle vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Ben Cunnington
2 votes – Nat Fyfe
1 vote – Aaron Sandilands
St Kilda vs Geelong
3 votes – Joel Selwood
2 votes – Jack Steven
1 vote – Mitch Duncan
Hawthorn vs West Coast
3 votes – Ben McEvoy
2 votes – Tom Mitchell
1 vote – Liam Shiels
Richmond vs Melbourne
3 votes – Jack Riewoldt
2 votes – Toby Nankervis
1 vote – Dustin Martin
Essendon vs Collingwood
3 votes – Adam Treloar
2 votes – Zach Merrett
1 vote – Joe Daniher
Round 6
GWS vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Zac Williams
1 vote – Caleb Daniel
Hawthorn vs St Kilda
3 votes – Jack Steven
2 votes – Seb Ross
1 vote – Nick Riewoldt
Carlton vs Sydney
3 votes – Kade Simpson
2 votes – Sam Docherty
1 vote – Matt Wright
Brisbane vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Charlie Dixon
2 votes – Brad Ebert
1 vote – Jasper Pittard
North Melbourne vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Gary Ablett
2 votes – Ben Brown
1 vote – Shaun Higgins
West Coast vs Fremantle
3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
2 votes – Jeremy McGovern
1 vote – Elliot Yeo
Essendon vs Melbourne
3 votes – Tom McDonald
2 votes – Jordan Lewis
1 vote – Clayton Oliver
Geelong vs Collingwood
3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
2 votes – Taylor Adams
1 vote – Zach Tuohy
Adelaide vs Richmond
3 votes – Rory Sloane
2 votes – Matt Crouch
1 vote – Taylor Walker
Round 7
St Kilda vs GWS
3 votes – Jack Steven
2 votes – Tom Scully
1 vote – Jack Billings
North Melbourne vs Adelaide
3 votes – Jarrad Waite
2 votes – Ben Cunnington
1 vote – Mason Wood
Collingwood vs Carlton
3 votes – Sam Petrevski-Seton
2 votes – Ben Reid
1 vote – Kade Simpson
Port Adelaide vs West Coast
3 votes – Elliot Yeo
2 votes – Matt Priddis
1 vote – Paddy Ryder
Gold Coast vs Geelong
3 votes – Aaron Hall
2 votes – Michael Barlow
1 vote – Jarrod Witts
Bulldogs vs Richmond
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Luke Dahlhaus
1 vote – Dustin Martin
Sydney vs Brisbane
3 votes – Lance Franklin
2 votes – Zak Jones
1 vote – Luke Parker
Melbourne vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Jack Viney
2 votes – Ben McEvoy
1 vote – Tom Mitchell
Fremantle vs Essendon
3 votes – Lachie Neale
2 votes – Brad Hill
1 vote – Connor Blakely
Round 8
West Coast vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Andrew Gaff
2 votes – Shannon Hurn
1 vote – Sam Mitchell
Hawthorn vs Brisbane
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Stefan Martin
1 vote – Ryan Burton
St Kilda vs Carlton
3 votes – Jack Billings
2 votes – Patrick Cripps
1 vote – Seb Ross
GWS vs Collingwood
3 votes – Josh Kelly
2 votes – Jeremy Cameron
1 vote – Steele Sidebottom
Essendon vs Geelong
3 votes – Joe Daniher
2 votes – Zach Merrett
1 vote – David Zaharakis
Adelaide vs Melbourne
3 votes – Jack Viney
2 votes – Tom McDonald
1 vote – Clayton Oliver
Richmond vs Fremantle
3 votes – Michael Walters
2 votes – David Mundy
1 vote – Brad Hill
Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Travis Boak
2 votes – Brad Ebert
1 vote – Tom Jonas
North Melbourne vs Sydney
3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
2 votes – Luke Parker
1 vote – Dan Hannebery
Round 9
Geelong vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Paddy Dangerfield
2 votes – Mitch Duncan
1 vote – Harry Taylor
St Kilda vs Sydney
3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
2 votes – Dan Hannebery
1 vote – Luke Parker
GWS vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Josh Kelly
1 vote – Alex Rance
Brisbane vs Adelaide
3 votes – Rory Laird
2 votes – Tom T Lynch
1 vote – Rory Atkins
Collingwood vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Scott Pendlebury
1 vote – Taylor Adams
Essendon vs West Coast
3 votes – Zach Merrett
2 votes – Joe Daniher
1 vote – David Zaharakis
Melbourne vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Ben Brown
2 votes – Ben Cunnington
1 vote – Michael Hibberd
Fremantle vs Carlton
3 votes – Lachie Neale
2 votes – Michael Walters
1 vote – Connor Blakely
Round 10
Geelong vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Jared Polec
1 vote – Joel Selwood
Sydney vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Shaun Burgoyne
2 votes – Lance Franklin
1 vote – Dan Hannebery
Bulldogs vs St Kilda
3 votes – Jake Stringer
2 votes – Jason Johannisen
1 vote – Jack Newnes
Melbourne vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Nathan Jones
2 votes – Jeff Garltt
1 vote – Aaron Hall
Richmond vs Essendon
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – David Zaharakis
1 vote – Brandon Ellis
Adelaide vs Fremantle
3 votes – Rory Atkins
2 votes – Rory Sloane
1 vote – Andy Otten
Collingwood vs Brisbane
3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
1 vote – Dayne Beams
Carlton vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
2 votes – Shaun Higgins
1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer
West Coast vs GWS
3 votes – Callan Ward
2 votes – Zac Williams
1 vote – Dylan Shiel
Round 11
Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Brad Ebert
2 votes – Charlie Dixon
1 vote – Ollie Wines
Geelong vs Adelaide
3 votes – Joel Selwood
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Scott Selwood
Gold Coast vs West Coast
3 votes – Jarryd Lyons
2 votes – Pearce Hanley
1 vote – Dom Sheed
GWS vs Essendon
3 votes – Josh Kelly
2 votes – Toby Greene
1 vote – Zac Williams
North Melbourne vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Trent Cotchin
1 vote – Bachar Houli
Fremantle vs Collingwood
3 votes – Scott Pendlebury
2 votes – Steele Sidebottom
1 vote – Connor Blakely
Round 12
Sydney vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Isaac Heeney
2 votes – Sam Reid
1 vote – Heath Grundy
Adelaide vs St Kilda
3 votes – Sam Jacobs
2 votes – Rory Laird
1 vote – Tom T Lynch
Hawthorn vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Gary Ablett
2 votes – Steven May
1 vote – Jack Gunson
Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle
3 votes – Dayne Zorko
2 votes – Dayne Beams
1 vote – Lewis Taylor
Essendon vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Cale Hooker
2 votes – Dyson Heppell
1 vote – Conor McKenna
Carlton vs GWS
3 votes – Matthew Kreuzer
2 votes – Dylan Shiel
1 vote – Lachie Whitfield
Melbourne vs Collingwood
3 votes – Steele Sidebottom
2 votes – Christian Petracca
1 vote – Brodie Grundy
Round 13
West Coast vs Geelong
3 votes – Sam Mitchell
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Luke Shuey
North Melbourne vs St Kilda
3 votes – Seb Ross
2 votes – Dylan Roberton
1 vote – Sam Gibson
Richmond vs Sydney
3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
2 votes – Jake Lloyd
1 vote – Alex Rance
Port Adelaide vs Brisbane
3 votes – Ollie Wines
2 votes – Paddy Ryder
1 vote – Dayne Zorko
Gold Coast vs Carlton
3 votes – Bryce Gibbs
2 votes – Sam Docherty
1 vote – Kade Simpson
Bulldogs vs Melbourne
3 votes – Michael Hibberd
2 votes – Tom McDonald
1 vote – Oscar McDonald
Round 14
Adelaide vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Ricky Henderson
2 votes – Shaun Burgoyne
1 vote – Tom Mitchell
Sydney vs Essendon
3 votes – Michael Hurley
2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
1 vote – Isaac Heeney
Collingwood vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Robbie Gray
2 votes – Ollie Wines
1 vote – Scott Pendlebury
Brisbane vs GWS
3 votes – Dylan Shiel
2 votes – Jon Patton
1 vote – Jeremy Cameron
Bulldogs vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Jackson Macrae
1 vote – Ben Cunnigton
West Coast vs Melbourne
3 votes – Jack Viney
2 votes – Tom McDonald
1 vote – Dom Tyson
Geelong vs Fremantle
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Michael Walters
1 vote – Mark Blicavs
Richmond vs Carlton
3 votes – Patrick Cripps
2 votes – Alex Rance
1 vote – Dustin Martin
St Kilda vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Jack Billings
2 votes – Jarrod Harbrow
1 vote – Jack Newnes
Round 15
Melbourne vs Sydney
3 votes – Luke Parker
2 votes – Lance Franklin
1 vote – Josh P Kennedy
Bulldogs vs West Coast
3 votes – Andrew Gaff
2 votes – Jack Darling
1 vote – Jeremy McGovern
Carlton vs Adelaide
3 votes – Liam Jones
2 votes – Brad Crouch
1 vote – Bryce Gibbs
Gold Coast vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Jarryd Lyons
2 votes – Gary Ablett
1 vote – Tom J Lynch
GWS vs Geelong
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Lachie Whitfield
1 vote – Jon Patton
Port Adelaide vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Kane Lambert
1 vote – Chad Wingard
Essendon vs Brisbane
3 votes – Dayne Zorko
2 votes – Eric Hipwood
1 vote – Michael Hurley
Hawthorn vs Collingwood
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Jordan De Goey
1 vote – Ryan Burton
Fremantle vs St Kilda
3 votes – Michael Walters
2 votes – Seb Ross
1 vote – Brad Hill
Round 16
Adelaide vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Taylor Walker
2 votes – Josh Jenkins
1 vote – Jake Lever
Hawthorn vs GWS
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Josh Kelly
1 vote – Jon Patton
Collingwood vs Essendon
3 votes – Orazio Fantasia
2 votes – James Kelly
1 vote – Joe Daniher
Sydney vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Gary Rohan
2 votes – Luke Parker
1 vote – Dane Rampe
Brisbane vs Geelong
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Mitch Duncan
1 vote – Dayne Zorko
St Kilda vs Richmond
3 votes – Seb Ross
2 votes – Tim Membrey
1 vote – Leigh Montagna
North Melbourne vs Fremantle
3 votes – Nat Fyfe
2 votes – Ben Brown
1 vote – Connor Blakely
Carlton vs Melbourne
3 votes – Kade Simpson
2 votes – Clayton Oliver
1 vote – Marc Murphy
West Coast vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Brad Ebert
2 votes – Paddy Ryder
1 vote – Charlie Dixon
Round 17
St Kilda vs Essendon
3 votes – David Zaharakis
2 votes – James Kelly
1 vote – Zach Merrett
Geelong vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Tom Mitchell
1 vote – Liam Shiels
Port Adelaide vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Chad Wingard
2 votes – Brad Ebert
1 vote – Paddy Ryder
Gold Coast vs Collingwood
3 votes – Steele Sidebottom
2 votes – Gary Ablett
1 vote – Taylor Adams
GWS vs Sydney
3 votes – Lance Franklin
2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
1 vote – Dylan Shiel
Melbourne vs Adelaide
3 votes – Tom T Lynch
2 votes – Rory Laird
1 vote – Brad Crouch
Richmond vs Brisbane
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Jack Riewoldt
1 vote – Trent Cotchin
Carlton vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Jackson Macrae
1 vote – Bryce Gibbs
Fremantle vs West Coast
3 votes – Shannon Hurn
2 votes – Liam Duggan
1 vote – Connor Blakely
Round 18
Adelaide vs Geelong
3 votes – Rory Sloane
2 votes – Sam Jacobs
1 vote – Harry Taylor
Essendon vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Dyson Heppell
2 votes – Ben Brown
1 vote – Cale Hooker
Melbourne vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Michael Hibberd
2 votes – Travis Boak
1 vote – Clayton Oliver
Bulldogs vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Liam Picken
2 votes – Lachie Hunter
1 vote – Luke Dahlhaus
Sydney vs St Kilda
3 votes – Callum Sinclair
2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
1 vote – Heath Grundy
Fremantle vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Jack Gunston
1 vote – Liam Shiels
Richmond vs GWS
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Alex Rance
1 vote – Callan Ward
Collingwood vs West Coast
3 votes – Jordan De Goey
2 votes – Josh J Kennedy
1 vote – Adam Treloar
Brisbane vs Carlton
3 votes – Dayne Zorko
2 votes – Dayne Beams
1 vote – Ryan Lester
Round 19
Hawthorn vs Sydney
3 votes – Jarryd Roughead
2 votes – Liam Shiels
1 vote – Luke Parker
North Melbourne vs Melbourne
3 votes – Clayton Oliver
2 votes – Ben Brown
1 vote – Shaun Higgins
GWS vs Fremantle
3 votes – Nat Fyfe
2 votes – Lachie Neale
1 vote – Stephen Coniglio
Port Adelaide vs St Kilda
3 votes – Robbie Gray
2 votes – Jared Polec
1 vote – Jake Carlisle
Gold Coast vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Aaron Hall
1 vote – Alex Rance
Carlton vs Geelong
3 votes – Tom Hawkins
2 votes – Jordan Murdoch
1 vote – Zac Smith
Bulldogs vs Essendon
3 votes – Jason Johannisen
2 votes – Joe Daniher
1 vote – Shane Biggs
Collingwood vs Adelaide
3 votes – Daniel Wells
2 votes – Taylor Adams
1 vote – Matt Crouch
West Coast vs Brisbane
3 votes – Josh J Kennedy
2 votes – Dayne Beams
1 vote – Dom Sheed
Round 20
Geelong vs Sydney
3 votes – Luke Parker
2 votes – Dan Hannebery
1 vote – Sam Menegola
GWS vs Melbourne
3 votes – Josh Kelly
2 votes – Max Gawn
1 vote – Callan Ward
Essendon vs Carlton
3 votes – Dyson Heppell
2 votes – Liam Jones
1 vote – David Zaharakis
Brisbane vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Marcus Bontempelli
2 votes – Daniel Rich
1 vote – Jackson Macrae
North Melbourne vs Collingwood
3 votes – Adam Treloar
2 votes – Taylor Adams
1 vote – Jack Ziebell
Fremantle vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Lachie Neale
2 votes – Luke Ryan
1 vote – Nat Fyfe
St Kilda vs West Coast
3 votes – Jack Steele
2 votes – Shannon Hurn
1 vote – Dylan Roberton
Richmond vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Josh Caddy
2 votes – Dion Prestia
1 vote – James Sicily
Port Adelaide vs Adelaide
3 votes – Sam Jacobs
2 votes – Eddie Betts
1 vote – Rory Sloane
Round 21
Bulldogs vs Giants
3 votes – Dylan Shiel
2 votes – Stephen Coniglio
1 vote – Zac Williams
Sydney vs Fremantle
3 votes – Lance Franklin
2 votes – Luke Parker
1 vote – Dane Rampe
Geelong vs Richmond
3 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
2 votes – Harry Taylor
1 vote – Dion Prestia
Brisbane vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Dayne Beams
2 votes – Tom Rockliff
1 vote – Stefan Martin
Essendon vs Adelaide
3 votes – Matt Crouch
2 votes – Rory Atkins
1 vote – Brodie Smith
West Coast vs Carlton
3 votes – Marc Murphy
2 votes – Josh J Kennedy
1 vote – Matthew Kreuzer
Melbourne vs St Kilda
3 votes – Cameron Pedersen
2 votes – Nathan Jones
1 vote – Jack Billings
Hawthorn vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Jack Gunston
2 votes – Isaac Smith
1 vote – Tom Mitchell
Port vs Collingwood
3 votes – Ollie Wines
2 votes – Brad Ebert
1 vote – Ben Reid
Round 22
Adelaide vs Sydney
3 votes – Josh P Kennedy
2 votes – Rory Sloane
1 vote – Lance Franklin
Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide
3 votes – Travis Boak
2 votes – Charlie Dixon
1 vote – Jackson Macrae
Collingwood vs Geelong
3 votes – Mitch Duncan
2 votes – Sam Menegola
1 vote – Taylor Adams
GWS vs West Coast
3 votes – Josh Kelly
2 votes – Lachie Whitfield
1 vote – Matt Priddis
Gold Coast vs Essendon
3 votes – David Zaharakis
2 votes – Tom Bellchambers
1 vote – Dyson Heppell
Carlton vs Hawthorn
3 votes – Tom Mitchell
2 votes – Marc Murphy
1 vote – Sam Docherty
Melbourne vs Brisbane
3 votes – Jesse Hogan
2 votes – Dayne Beams
1 vote – Cam Pedersen
St Kilda vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Jack Steven
2 votes – Seb Ross
1 vote – Luke Dunstan
Fremantle vs Richmond
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Shaun Grigg
1 vote – Jacob Townsend
Round 23
Hawthorn vs Bulldogs
3 votes – Jarryd Roughead
2 votes – Jackson Macrae
1 vote – Jaeger O’Meara
Collingwood vs Melbourne
3 votes – Will Hoskin-Elliott
2 votes – Taylor Adams
1 vote – Jamie Elliott
Brisbane vs North Melbourne
3 votes – Ben Brown
2 votes – Shaun Higgins
1 vote – Daniel Rich
Sydney vs Carlton
3 votes – Lance Franklin
2 votes – Josh P Kennedy
1 vote – Luke Parker
Geelong vs GWS
3 votes – Sam Menegola
2 votes – Patrick Dangerfield
1 vote – Callan Ward
Port Adelaide vs Gold Coast
3 votes – Sam Gray
2 votes – Ollie Wines
1 vote – Darcy Byrne-Jones
Essendon vs Fremantle
3 votes – Zach Merrett
2 votes – Dyson Heppell
1 vote – Nat Fyfe
Richmond vs St Kilda
3 votes – Dustin Martin
2 votes – Shaun Grigg
1 vote – Trent Cotchin
West Coast vs Adelaide
3 votes – Luke Shuey
2 votes – Matt Crouch
1 vote – Sam Mitchell