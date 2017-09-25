Trent Cotchin is free to play for the Richmond Tigers in the 2017 AFL Grand Final against the Adelaide Crows after the AFL’s Match Review Panel cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Cotchin collided with Dylan Shiel in the first quarter of the Tigers’ preliminary final against the GWS Giants on Saturday.
He collected his opponent high, and though Shiel came back on to play out the quarter, he didn’t continue on after the quarter-time break, suffering from a delayed concussion.
The Tigers ultimately won the match by six goals, though the margin was just two points in their favour at halftime.
The AFL also reviewed incidents this weekend involving Rory Sloane’s contact with Patrick Dangerfield, and Brandon Ells’ contact with Lachie Whitfield.
However, the MRP confirmed that all three players had been cleared, and there were no charges of any kind laid from the preliminary finals.
The MRP found that Sloane braced for contact against Dangerfield, but did not use a bump action.
It was ruled that Cotchin’s direction was in the line of the ball, and not of his opponent, the contact not unreasonable in the circumstances.
Ellis was ruled to have been contesting the ball, with no further action required to be taken.
All things considered the decisions made are probably the right ones if you want to have the best grand final possible, which is certainly a priority of the AFL’s.
Are they the best decisions to be made for the priority of adequately punishing and therefore discouraging incidents resulting in possible concussions later on? No, probably not.
This was a juncture point for the AFL to show us with actions rather than words which one of these priorities they rate more highly, and the result should not surprise anyone.
As I tweeted during the game on Saturday afternoon: “If you reckon the AFL would ban a big-name Richmond player before the grand final you haven’t been watching this sport very long.”
Perhaps a rule change could be in order to allow the AFL greater wiggle room to penalise events like these without rubbing players out of big finals.
One of the key factors in the Cotchin decision was that he had already accumulated two fines this year, and under MRP rules, a third strike in the same calendar year triggers an automatic one-match ban.
However even the strictest of invigilators would probably agree that a player missing a grand final for a third-strike fine coming from a minor incident would be a bit farcical.
The AFL could consider amending their rules so that, if a third-strike fine triggers a ban that would rule a player out of a finals match, the ban is instead moved to Round 1 of next year.
But, if a player committed an offence that was worthy of a ban on its own, this would still be enforced.
I’m not going to launch a full-scale Trumpian campaign for the idea, but it’s worth mulling over at the very least.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:39am
Bill Larkin said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:39am | ! Report
Gutless, but predictable.
September 25th 2017 @ 12:40pm
JamesH said | September 25th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Yeah, If Barry Hall could play in 2005 then it’s no surprise Cotch can.
BTW Josh, the issue of Cotchin’s prior fines is probably meaningless. If this act had been deemed careless conduct by the MRP (vs accidental, as they did in fact rule) then only a ‘low impact’ grading could have led to a third fine anyway. Given that it was a solid hit which left Shiel groggy I can’t see how it would have been graded lower than ‘medium impact’, which is an automatic 2-week suspension (1 with a guilty plea) when it comes to head contact.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:42am
Rich_daddy said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
I guess the rule book doesn’t apply when it’s a grand final and involves a player from a Victorian side.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:50am
Brian said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:50am | ! Report
Unfortunately it does look that way. The problem with the AFL is that whenever there is a controversy you can pretty much weigh it up on which decision will leave the AFL with more revenue and that is always how it goes.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:44am
Dalgety Carrington said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:44am | ! Report
It is unsurprising. GF week and getting off the hook have gone hand in hand for a very long time now. It has been amusing seeing the tenuous caveats AFL.com were pulling out to pre-empt the all clear.
You can just hope Cotchin had enough of a scare to double think his approach of late.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:45am
Brian said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Yeah gutless policy on the run. No point having rules if you are going to ignore them when it comes to the crunch.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:47am
mickyo said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Gutless by the MRP on what i reckon was a gutless act by Cotchin.
Victorian Football mafia all bonded together via media etc to get him off.
As i stated before, i have 2 boys and girl playing various age groups and apparently head high front on bumps to a player with his head over the ball in possession of it is now OK.
Expect to see the Byron Pickett type torpedo cannoning into players front on emulated at lower grades now.
It is legal
September 25th 2017 @ 11:55am
AdelaideDocker said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:55am | ! Report
Yeah dude, I reckon your experience with your kids playing is one that will be replicated throughout Australia many times over.
I mean, I’d almost wager that if – instead of Cotchin in a prelim in GF week – it was a Gold Coast player in a match played before 13,000 at Metricon in Round 6, they’d have been suspended.
I hate doubling down on these accusations that the League is bias and so forth (honestly, I’m probably one of the last Roarers who’d even mention something like that), but it’s stuff like this that raises eyebrows.
September 25th 2017 @ 12:22pm
Glenn said | September 25th 2017 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
Conspiracy theories about the AFL always make me laugh, but this time they were bending over backwards to preempt it. The weasely MRP statement is laughable. They had made up their minds on Saturday and then came up with an excuse. Pretty much flies in the face of the view of any neutral supporter. They even made it sound like Shiel came in after Cotchin got there. Disgraceful and gutless. Geez I hope Cotchin gets knocked out in the first minute to make the GF Fair.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:48am
AdelaideDocker said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:48am | ! Report
Oooh, controversial decision!
Rick Disnick has, elsewhere on the forum, made a fascinating argument about, in the future, the potential of the AFL getting sued due to their negligible actions on not protecting players. It’s a really difficult rabbit hole to head down, but nonetheless it’s one that isn’t getting much attention. If I’m correct, I think it was one of the American leagues (the NFL?) that started this whole controversy.
Not my area of expertise, of course, but I don’t think it’s just hyperbole. It’s an interesting topic.