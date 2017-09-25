Dustin Martin wins the 2017 Brownlow Medal

Dustin Martin of the Richmond Tigers won the 2017 Brownlow Medal outright with a record 36 votes, the most ever in a calendar year.
Patrick Dangerfield, ineligible due to suspension this year, finished with 33 votes, the second most of any player in the count.
Tom Mitchell (25 votes), Josh P Kennedy (23) and Lance Franklin (22) rounded out this year’s top five vote-getters.
September 25th 2017 @ 10:51pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 25th 2017 @ 10:51pm |
I hope he gets clear of Dangerfield in the last couple of rounds. He deserves it. The best player all season. It would be something of a hollow victory.
September 25th 2017 @ 10:52pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 25th 2017 @ 10:52pm |
Last round……two votes should get it done for Dusty.
September 25th 2017 @ 10:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 25th 2017 @ 10:55pm |
Well done Dustin!
September 25th 2017 @ 11:12pm
Rick Disnick said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:12pm |
Congrats Dusty.
Felt like slapping Bruce with a tuna during his Spanish Inquisition though. Dusty should have given him a ‘Don’t Argue’ to the face!
Good luck this week in the granny.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:15pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:15pm |
Ah, so I wasn’t the only one infuriated with Bruce during that?
“Just a few quick questions!” turned into like 37 questions including verging into dangerous territory surrounding Dusty’s dad.
I usually like Bruce, but I’m not sure he realised how seemingly uncomfortable Martin was.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:19pm
Rick Disnick said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:19pm |
Bruce needs to hang up the boots. He’s lost the touch of recognising ‘the moment’.
Someone with more character needed to lighten things up and keep it short.
Great effort by Dusty – he represents both himself and club very well, despite being a man of few words.
September 25th 2017 @ 11:21pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 25th 2017 @ 11:21pm |
Couldn’t agree more in terms of Dusty. Absolute legend.
Who would you want in place of Bruce? We don’t have much depth in terms of the commentator stakes!