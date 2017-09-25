Dustin Martin wins the 2017 Brownlow Medal

By Josh Elliott , 25 Sep 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Dustin Martin of the Richmond Tigers won the 2017 Brownlow Medal outright with a record 36 votes, the most ever in a calendar year.

Patrick Dangerfield, ineligible due to suspension this year, finished with 33 votes, the second most of any player in the count.

Tom Mitchell (25 votes), Josh P Kennedy (23) and Lance Franklin (22) rounded out this year’s top five vote-getters.

