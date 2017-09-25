 

Dustin Martin wins the 2017 Brownlow Medal

Josh Elliott

    Dustin Martin of the Richmond Tigers won the 2017 Brownlow Medal outright with a record 36 votes, the most ever in a calendar year.

    Patrick Dangerfield, ineligible due to suspension this year, finished with 33 votes, the second most of any player in the count.

    Tom Mitchell (25 votes), Josh P Kennedy (23) and Lance Franklin (22) rounded out this year’s top five vote-getters.

    More to come.

