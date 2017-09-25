Early-season moment of madness could cost Cotchin

Richmond’s Round 16 shocker against St Kilda could have an even uglier AFL postscript for the Tigers and captain Trent Cotchin.

His moment of madness on that night two months ago might mean that Cotchin misses the grand final through suspension.

The match review panel will decide on Monday whether Cotchin should face any sanction for a collision with GWS opponent Dylan Shiel early in the preliminary final.

Even if the MRP only fine Cotchin for rough conduct, it’s disastrous for him.

Under tribunal rules, it would mean an automatic one-game ban because he has been fined twice already this season for similar offences.

Cotchin was also booked and fined for jumper punching Fremantle’s Lachie Neale in round eight.

Then came the incident in the first quarter of the match against the Saints, who mauled the Tigers on that night by 67 points.

Cotchin gave away a free kick for a deliberate out of bounds and then stupidly gut-punched Jack Lonie.

That cost him a 50m penalty and later a $1500 fine for striking.

So now the MRP either clear Cotchin, or the Tigers will head to the tribunal in a desperate bid to clear him of suspension ahead of the grand final.

Teammate Brandon Ellis could be in trouble for a high bump on Lachie Whitfield.

And Adelaide vice-captain Rory Sloane will also come under scrutiny for his big hit on former teammate Patrick Dangerfield.

The Geelong star briefly left the field on Friday night when he was laid out in the collision with Sloane.