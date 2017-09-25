Five new big wishes for the upcoming A-League season

With less than two weeks until the new season kicks off, now seems like the perfect time to put out a wish list of some of the things we’d like to see in Season 13 of the A-League.
Could the off-season possibly be any longer? It is now 142 days – or more than four and a half months – since Sydney FC lifted the championship trophy.
If there was one single thing we could change about the A-League today, surely it would be lengthening the calendar so that we didn’t have to suffer through the world’s longest off-season.
The FFA Cup at least goes some way to mitigating the problem, but short of building a bunch of brand new stadia so that A-League clubs no longer have to share them with rival codes, perhaps it’s worth concentrating on issues the competition actually has some control over.
Last year I listed five things I’d like to see in the new A-League season and asked you guys to do the same. And since it was a popular topic, it’s time to run it up the flagpole again!
Without further ado, here are my five big wishes for the 2017-18 season.
Sydney FC to be genuinely challenged
The Sky Blues were simply superb last season, and if their recent FFA Cup win over Melbourne City is anything to go by, they could dominate the A-League once again.
Can anyone realistically challenge Graham Arnold’s men? The likes of Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney will certainly hope so, but if anything Sydney FC look even stronger this time around. And that could be a problem for a league that was dull as dishwater in certain parts last season.
As enjoyable as Sydney FC’s football can be to watch, the A-League really needs a genuine challenger to step up this time around.
The foreign signings to fire
Matmour. Absalonsen. Adlung. Bautheac. Maccarone. Brama. Hiariej. Asdrubal. Schenkeveld. Budzinski. Matias Sanchez. George. Vargas. Xavi Torres. Mierzejewski. Paracki. Cejudo. Llorente. Riera.
It’s some list. And those are just the newcomers! Add in the likes of Thomas Kristensen, Fernando Brandan, Roy O’Donovan and Diego Castro and the competition boasts some seriously talented foreigners.
The truth is that the level of the A-League is nowhere near as bad as some of the critics would have you believe, and that’s in part down to the quality of foreign players. Here’s hoping the latest crop can fire, even if there’s still a noticeable lack of Asian talent.
More fans to pile through the gates
You can look to the National Rugby League for a step-by-step guide in how to alienate fans and guarantee dwindling attendances. No sporting competition in Australia is as badly run as the NRL.
The A-League should really be consistently out-drawing NRL crowds – but it needs a season-long commitment from fans across the league. And that means turning up week in and week out.
There’s a fine line between being fan friendly and catering exclusively to TV audiences. But while the A-League needs every cent it gets from broadcasters, it could also do with a few more fans shuffling through the gates this season.
The perennial ‘crisis clubs’ to show some form
How about this Ronald Vargas? Call it a hunch, but he could be a sensational signing for the Newcastle Jets.
And they need him to be, after so many years of mediocrity. The Jets haven’t made the finals since 2010, and they’ve finished bottom of the table in two of the past three seasons. Yet they’re arguably the competition’s biggest sleeping giants.
Central Coast Mariners have made some astute signings and look like they’ll be stronger under a more experienced Paul Okon this season, while there’s no telling what the Wellington Phoenix will do under new coach Darije Kalezic. But the league really needs some of its smaller clubs to step up and start performing.
Melbourne City to reveal an identity
What’s going on at Melbourne City? To suggest they were uninspired in their recent FFA Cup defeat to Sydney FC is an insult to the word.
Could they really be protesting Football Federation Australia’s handling of the A-League by serving up an under-strength squad? That’s one of the conspiracy theories doing the rounds.
Whatever the problem is, new coach Warren Joyce needs to sort it out – and fast. Signing Ross McCormack should help, if only because he’s good enough to score goals at this level. But the bigger problem for City is their continuing lack of identity.
If they’re happy to play second fiddle to Melbourne Victory, so be it. But it’s a curious tactic from a City Football Group that boasts enough resources to transform the club into a powerhouse of the league.
So there you have it. Those are my five big wishes. What are yours?
Waz said | September 25th 2017 @ 7:15am | ! Report
1. An independent A league – run by a body that is solely focussed on the growth of the competition but under an agreed charter with the ffa.
2. The TEN games to rate their socks off.
3. A Digital Strategy – more money and more access; it’s criminal all HAL games aren’t available on some form of digital pass so more people can see them and more revenue is generated.
4. An end to the scourge of diving and the introduction of one match bans for guilty parties (as they do in the SPL and EPL)
5. And yes, someone to challenge SFC. Watching Sydney play is like watching your accountant compile your tax return; you know it’s necessary and there is skill involved but man – there’s better ways to spend your time.
September 25th 2017 @ 7:48am
Fadida said | September 25th 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
1) Ben Kantarovski doesn’t play a game all season
2) Monday articles on the Roar don’t ignore the brilliant football and focus on the attendance figures. Tedious and so Australian
3) no flares are “ripped”, I honestly couldn’t stand the over reaction. Again.
4) that the foreigners are everything they promise to be
5) that the CCM have a great season, good crowds, once and for all putting their critics in place
If I can have 6 it is that expansion is announced early in the season and throughout it we can watch the new clubs build and announce signings
September 25th 2017 @ 7:57am
Grobbelaar said | September 25th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
It’s worth noting that the new Parramatta Stadium begins construction soon, that will be a huge step forward for the A-League. Also, Adam Peacock said that there’s a new Football programme on FoxSports this season.
Plenty to look forward to for all football fans.
Anyone can make the top six this season.
September 25th 2017 @ 8:07am
Yowzers said | September 25th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
1) Don’t wanna get carried away but the Jets wining some games would be nice….
2) Even if we don’t win many games can we please beat the sCCuM, just once?
3) A bit of decent promotion for the league, over to you channel 10.
4) Expansion plans for to new clubs announced.
5) Someone throws Ljubo a bone. He needs more content for his Insta and the league needs a few more ‘characters’.
Reading back through these, I’ll be amazed if I even get one of the five…