Matthew Wade’s Ashes hopes in disarray after being dropped in India

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Matthew Wade faces an uphill battle to retain his spot for the Ashes after being dumped from the one-day international team.

The wicketkeeper was dropped from the side which slumped to a series defeat in Indore on Sunday, with India taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

“That’s a big decision from the Australian selectors,” Clarke told Indian broadcaster Star Sports.

“Because now I think it’s very hard for Matthew Wade to fight his way into that Test team as well.”

Wade had failed to post a double-figure score in his past five innings in one-day cricket and past three in Tests.

After the ODI series in India, Wade will return home to play for Tasmania after a decade with Victoria.

He’ll have three Sheffield Shield matches to convince selectors he is still Australia’s No. 1 option with the gloves.

“He’s going to have to go back and play first-class cricket,” Clarke said.

“I can’t see them selecting him for the next two ODIs.”

Wade was replaced by part-time wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb, who will be a certain selection in the Ashes squad after an encouraging start to his Test career.

But Handscomb didn’t set the world alight in Indore, out for three before dropping a catch diving to his right while keeping.

He’s likely to get another chance to impress with Australia still to play two dead rubbers in Bengaluru and Nagpur.