How to watch the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal live stream online and tv guide

How do you watch the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal? We’ve got all the details here on how to watch the count on TV or live stream it online.

If you want to watch the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count on TV then you’ll need to do so via the Seven Network, who have exclusive rights to broadcast it.

Fox Footy will have some coverage of the leadup to the Brownlow Medal count, but they will not broadcast the count itself.

The count will be televised on Seven in most areas, but may be televised on 7mate in some. Check your local guide to confirm.

Seven’s coverage of the Brownlow Medal count begins at 8pm AEST, with the medal count itself expected to get underway at about 8:15pm AEST.

However, they will have a half-hour of red carpet coverage beginning at 7:30pm AEST.

Judging by last year’s count, the winner should be confirmed some time around 10:30pm AEST.

If you’re looking to live stream the 2017 AFL Brownlow Medal count, you’ll be able to do this by using the AFL live pass.

This lets you live stream AFL matches and key AFL events like the Brownlow Medal count via tablet or mobile devices.

It’s a paid service, but if you are a Telstra post-paid customer you may be eligible to receive it for free. This service is geolocked to Australian users only.

If you want to live stream from outside Australia, you can use the AFL Global Pass, which will let you stream to a phone, tablet or computer.

This service is only available for international users.

Although the count is going to be televised through Channel Seven, it will not be available to live stream through 7live or through the PLUS7 app.

Like AFL games during the season, the Brownlow Medal count is blacked out on these services, and only available to live stream through the AFL’s live pass and global live pass services.