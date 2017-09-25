WATCH: Joe Daniher grabs the AFL’s Mark of the Year award

Joe Daniher’s classic hanger against the St Kilda Saints in Round 17 has been awarded Mark of the year at the 2017 Brownlow Medal.

Daniher’s flying grab eclipsed Collingwood’s Jeremy Howe and Howe’s teammate Brodie Grundy.

The decision was a surprise with Howe’s grab arguably just as spectacular with commentator Brian Taylor in no doubt at the time that the contest was over.

“Well that’s mark of the year,” Taylor said.

“Not only did he get up, but he also got the bounce and lift from the up.”

Daniher also launched himself on the back of Jake Carlisle.

More importantly the bomber finished the job by snapping the game’s first goal.