Four things we learnt from the NRL preliminary finals

Having witnessed the Brisbane Broncos be subject to a relentless flogging by the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys claim a courageous victory over the Sydney Roosters, I was able to derive the following key learnings.

1. Sydney NRL fans need to step up next season

Sunday’s preliminary final between the Cowboys and Roosters at ANZ Stadium recorded a game attendance of 28,108. That’s it?! The day prior saw 95,000 people attend the AFL’s preliminary final in support of the GWS Giants and Richmond.

Why is it that Sydney’s NRL fans choose to accommodate for a sea of empty seats to witness some of Australia’s greatest sporting acts? Their lack of involvement and appreciation of the game hasn’t gone unnoticed and ultimately signifies their parochial views on showing support through social media and watching the game from the comfort of their sofa.

I anticipate that this trend will extend to this weekend’s grand final at ANZ Stadium as a result of the lack of representation by a NSW team.

2. The Cowboys’ grand final appearance is the product of their never-say-die attitude

The North Queensland Cowboys’ urgency in defence really typifies their never-say-die attitude – haven’t these guys been told they’re not supposed to be in the finals? Having scarcely made it into eighth position on the ladder, the North Queensland Cowboys have surpassed all expectations this season to secure a spot in the premiership decider.

Despite the loss of their co-captains, the Cowboys have the potential to be the first ever team to win the premiership from outside the top four in the regular season. That deserves a round of applause.

3. It was a rookie error on the Broncos behalf letting go of Jake Granville

As has been said often in recent years, the Broncos must rue letting Jake Granville go. His ability to get out from behind the ruck squarely and engage the marker defenders provided plenty of momentum upon which Morgan and Martin could scheme. Granville is the archetypal running hooker and an obvious asset to North Queensland’s team.

4. The Melbourne Storm should be celebrated as one of the greatest franchises in Australian sport

The Melbourne Storm deserve to be heralded as one of the best franchises of Australian Sport. The two-time premiership-winning team showcased their dominance, composure and execution on the field in the effort to bid halfback Cooper Cronk farewell.

Moreover, the game saw team captain Cameron Smith appointed as the very first player in the game’s history to have kicked 1,000 premiership goals. The remarkable milestones didn’t end there, with Billy Slater having scored his 182nd try, ranking him number two on the list of players to have scored the most in the NRL’s history.