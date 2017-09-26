Green: Scott will not play in the decider

North Queensland playmaker Michael Morgan admits it is too soon for Matt Scott to make a stunning comeback after Paul Green confirmed his co-captain won’t be named in their 17-man NRL grand final team.

Cowboys coach Green held a surprise press conference on Monday to announce the Queensland and Australian representative prop would only play in Sunday’s season decider against Melbourne if there was an unexpected injury.

Scott is still set to be named in the Cowboys’ 21-man squad on Tuesday, but Green said he would only return from a knee injury if a member of their forward pack went down this week.

That doesn’t look likely with all of the Cowboys walking wounded – including forwards Coen Hess (knee), Ethan Lowe (cheekbone) and John Asiata (hand) – all given a clean bill of health by Green on Monday.

Winger Kyle Feldt (hamstring), playmaker Te Maire Martin (knee) and flyer Antonio Winterstein (ribs) are also not considered in doubt.

“I just want to clear the air. There has been a lot of speculation around Matt Scott,” Green said.

“The 17 guys that got us to grand final will be the 17 that play this weekend.

“Some of the comments last week were blown out of proportion.

“Unless something happens with injury this week, the same 17 will play on Sunday.

“The 17 guys are the ones that got us there so they deserve the chance.”

Scott was a shock inclusion in the Cowboys’ squad for their preliminary final win over the Sydney Roosters, sparking suggestions he could return in the decider.

There were reports Corey Jensen would be the odd man out if Scott was given the green light.

While Cowboys playmaker Morgan admitted Scott’s presence at training had lifted the team, he believed it was too early for their pack leader to return.

“I am sure he would be fine with it because it is still very early for him to get back and there is still a risk there (of aggravating the knee),” Morgan said.

“For his own head space it is clear now, and for the other guys now.

“For guys like Corey Jensen he can get himself in the right head space and he will be good to go.”

But Cowboys enforcer Jason Taumalolo revealed Scott was shattered by the call.

He said Scott had been desperate to play for the first time since injuring his knee in round two.

“But to be honest I am probably not (surprised),” Taumalolo said.

“The guys have taken the field the last three weeks have done their job well and deserve their spot in the grand final.”