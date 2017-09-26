Jaylon Smith returns to the place he nearly lost it all

In just a few hours time, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will step onto the same hallowed turf that could have ended his career almost two years ago.

It was New Year’s Day 2016 when Smith, playing for Notre Dame against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, buckled to the turf of University of Phoenix Stadium. His left leg took the brunt of the force of his body falling onto it and hyper-extended. He not only tore his anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee but also suffered serious nerve damage.

Smith was a multiple award winner in college and was projected to be picked in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in 2016. The injury meant he was overlooked by a number of clubs, as he would spend the entire 2016 season on the sidelines, if he was to ever play again.

Not only did he lose a top ten pick, he also lots the millions of dollars that go with that. But for Smith, it’s not about the money, it’s about playing the sport he loves.

It’s important to remember that teams took him completely off their draft boards because they felt he may never play again. So, simply getting back into the game was a significant accomplishment for Smith.

An injury in pre-season to fellow linebacker Anthony Hitchens opened the door for Smith to return to the game he loves.

The road to recovery was a long and arduous one. There were initial fears he would never walk again, let alone lead the Cowboys in the most tackle made so far in 2017.

When asked if he would have any mental hurdles to cross in Arizona, ‘No, no, no. None whatsoever’ Smith said. ‘From the start, God got me. You know what I mean? So, I don’t go out there worrying about anything of that nature.’

Smith received encouraging words on the field from then-Ohio State running back and current Dallas Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott. Smith and Elliott were teammates at a high school all-star game.

‘It meant a lot, just the everlasting love, a brotherly love that we’ve had for each other since our high school days’ Smith said. ‘To have that opportunity to play against each other, it was great. And I went down and he came over and he basically just told me that he was with me, and now we’re teammates in Dallas and all is well.’

Teammate and fellow linebacker Sean Lee agreed. Lee himself has battled back from injuries and understands what Smith has gone through to return.

‘He’s handled himself really well for a guy transitioning not only from an injury but really coming from college and not playing at all in the NFL. The guy has done unbelievable,’ Lee said. ‘It’s a testament to his work, to his personality, the type of person he is. I think he’s played great. He’s going to continue to improve.’

Smith is a shining light in a somewhat mediocre season thus far for the Dallas Cowboys. He will try to take another step forward Tuesday morning (AEST) at the stadium where he almost lost everything.