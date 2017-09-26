Morgan deserves more recognition

Michael Morgan’s inspirational late season-surge towards the grand final has people comparing his incredible run of form to that of Jarryd Hayne in 2009.

Morgan has had such a good run of form, that there are calls to introduce a ‘Player of the NRL Finals’ Award, so players like him get the credit they truly deserve.

Hayne recorded six man of the match performances at the back-end of 2009 that saw him win the coveted Dally M Medal and lead the Eels to their first grand final in eight years.

While Morgan’s purple patch of form may not be at the equivalent level to Hayne, it certainly holds similar regard considering the context of the Cowboys last few games.

With co-captain Johnathan Thurston ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury following Origin II this year, Morgan took his time in adapting to his new role as the premier playmaker for the Cowboys.

Their attacking structures were heavily built around Thurston but that has significantly changed as the season progressed. He has well and truly evolved as the heir to Thurston, once the future immortal retires from rugby league.

Now despite losing five of their last six games of the regular season and their finals qualification relying on a Bulldogs victory against the Dragons, the Cowboys sit just one win away from Premiership glory.

It’s been a monumental team performance with their courageous defensive efforts the cornerstone of their magical finals run, but Morgan has been more than instrumental in their charge towards the 2017 grand final.

Unfortunately for Morgan, he will not receive any official recognition unless he is able to win the Clive Churchill Medal come full-time on Sunday.

While Morgan has been touted as the game’s number one player throughout his stellar second-half of the season, he is unlikely to be in serious contention at the Dally M Awards.

That’s why the NRL should introduce a ‘Player of the NRL Finals’ award for the best player of the finals campaign. It’s only fair that players are acknowledged for going to that extra level when it matters most.

Morgan has recorded three try assists, three line break assists, seven offloads, one 40/20, and two crucial field goals throughout the 2017 Finals campaign.

His potent kicking game on Saturday night against the Roosters constantly got his side out of trouble – earning the Cowboys valuable field position against the attacking prowess of the Roosters.

If there is one player who deserves to be crowned the NRL Finals MVP, it’s certainly the Cowboys new number seven.