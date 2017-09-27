2017 Dally M live stream: How to watch the Dally M awards night on TV and online

The finale of the 2017 NRL season is only days away, but for now, the NRL’s biggest and best awards night will determine this year’s Dally M Medal winner. This is The Roar’s ultimate guide to watching the ceremony online or on tv.

The Dally M awards are presented each year, with the highest honour, the Dally M medal, given to the player voted the best of the competition by a panel of experts.

The awards ceremony will take place tonight at The Star in Syndey, with red carpet formalities starting around 6:30pm.

How to watch on TV

Fox Sports hold exclusive broadcasting rights to the ceremony with official coverage starting from 8:30pm (AEST) on Fox League. As a build-up to the event, Fox will also be showing a live episode of NRL 360, starting at 6:30pm. This will include previews, live coverage and interviews from the red carpet.

To watch this coverage, you will need an active Foxtel subscription with the sports package included and tune into channel 501.

How to live stream online

There is only one legitimate way to stream the Dally M awards ceremony online and that is through Foxtel. Australia’s main pay TV provider will be streaming their television coverage of the event in two ways.

The first is through Foxtel Now. Foxtel Now is a streaming service that will allow you to watch the awards night just as it would be shown on TV, and requires a subscription to access.

Another streaming option is to use the Foxtel app, which is included in any existing Foxtel subscription.

Of course, if you don’t want to (or can’t) watch the coverage on TV and online, The Roar will have you covered on the night with a live blog throughout.

