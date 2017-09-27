When does the 2017 Dally M medal start? Dally M start time, venue, leaderboard and broadcast information

The 2017 Dally M awards night will be held at The Star in Sydney tonight and is scheduled to start at 8:30pm (AEST).

The awards night is held to recognise the best that the 2017 NRL season had to offer and includes awards such as team, coach and rookie of the year. The most prestigious award, the Dally M medal, is given to the best player of the season and voted by a panel of experts.

The awards night is being hosted by Fox League presenter Yvonne Sampson, who will become the first woman to host the ceremony.

Dally M awards start time and information Start time: 8:30pm (AEST)

Venue: The Star, Sydney

Host/MC: Yvonne Sampson

TV: Live, Fox League

Odds – top five players: Cameron Smith $1.08, Gareth Widdop $10, Daly Cherry-Evans $12, Mitchell Pearce $13, Billy Slater $21

*Odds correct as of 7:30pm (AEST), September 26

Broadcast information

Fox Sports have the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Dally M. Their official coverage starts at 8:30pm (AEST) on Fox League, however they will be crossing live to the red carpet from 7:30pm on their NRL 360 program on the same channel.

To watch the coverage on TV, you’ll need a Foxtel subscription with the sports package included. If you’d prefer to stream the coverage online, you’ll be able to access Fox League either on Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app.

Foxtel Now is the pay TV provider’s streaming-only service, while access to the Foxtel app is included in existing Foxtel subscriptions.

Dally M leaderboard

The first 14 rounds of Dally M votes are public, with the remainder to be revealed tonight.

At the end of Round 14, Melbourne Storm skipper and hooker Cameron Smith held a comfortable five-vote lead atop the ladder, with Sydney Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce and New Zealand Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tied in second place.

Round 14 leaderboard

Cameron Smith (Storm) 20

Mitchell Pearce (Roosters) 15

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors) 15

Paul Gallen (Sharks) 14

Paul Vaughan (Dragons) 14

Billy Slater (Storm) 13

Clinton Gutherson (Eels) 13

Gareth Widdop (Dragons) 13

Matt Moylan (Panthers) 13

Wade Graham (Sharks) 13

Luke Keary (Roosters) 11

Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs) 11

As a result, Smith remains the red-hot favourite to take the award home, particularly considering Pearce’s drop-off in form in the second half of the season.

The Roar will have a live blog on the night to keep you up to date with all of the action.