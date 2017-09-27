Cameron Smith claims second Dally M Medal

Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith has claimed his second Dally M medal by eight votes.

Smith, who won his first Dally M in 2006 was five votes ahead when it went behind closed doors at the end of Round 14.

He extended his lead during the second half of the season though, with Michael Morgan and Gareth Widdop rising above the rest of the pack to finish second and third respectively.

The veteran hooker, who broke the record for most NRL games this season, going past Darren Lockyer’s 355 scored only one vote between Round 15 and 19, but piled on plenty in the final seven rounds of the season to skip back away from his competition.

At one point, the Dragons half Widdop had taken over the lead, but that was short-lived.

Luke Keary and Paul Gallen, who both finished the season strongly claimed the final positions in the top five.

The team of the year saw Morgan and Widdop claim the halves positions, with Smith and Gallen also in the side. Billy Slater was named fullback of the year, while Jordan Rapana and Dylan Walker completed the backline. Aaron Woods was named up front, Matt Gillet in the second row and Reagan Campbell-Gillard claimed the gong as interchange player of the year.

It was a brilliant night for Melbourne, who also claimed coach and captain of the year through Craig Bellamy – who finished ahead of Trent Robinson, Brad Arthur and Trent Barret as coach – and Smith, who edged out Tim Mannah, Daly Cherry-Evans and Paul Gallen.

Nick Cotric also capped off a fantastic rookie season handing the Raiders their only award of the night as he edged out Dylan Edwards to be named rookie of the year, while Clint Gutherson was voted ahead of Nathan Ross for the Provan-Summons medal.

2017 Dally M Awards summary

Dally M top five

1. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm) – 33 points

2. Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys) – 25 points

3. Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons) – 24 points

= 4. Luke Keary (South Sydney Rabbitohs) – 22 points

= 4. Paul Gallen (Cronulla Sharks) – 22 points

Dally M Team of the year

Fullback: Billy Slater (Melbourne Storm)

Winger: Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

Centre: Dylan Walker (Manly Sea Eagles)

Five-eighth: Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Halfback: Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys)

Prop: Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers)

Hooker: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Second Row: Matt Gillett (Brisbane Broncos)

Lock: Paul Gallen (Cronulla Sharks)

Interchange: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Penrith Panthers)

Coach of the year: Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)

Captain of the year: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Provan-Summons medal: Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Rookie of the year: Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders)

Peter Frillingos Memorial Award (headline of the year): Mitchell Pearce field goal on ANZAC Day

Holden Cup player of the year: Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys)

Female player of the year: Simaima Taufa (Jillaroos)

Tackle of the year: Nathan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Try of the year: Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys)

Top point-scorer: Nathan Cleary (228)

Top try-scorer: Suliasi Vunivalu (23)