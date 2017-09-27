To give them a chance or not to give them a chance? Here are five reasons why South Melbourne must be the A-League’s next franchise.
1 History
Before the A-League even existed, South Melbourne won the title of Oceania ‘Team of the century’. They also won four league titles in the NSL, which is technically the most national titles by an Australian team to this day (tied with Sydney City – Also won four NSL titles).
The number of Socceroos legends that came through South Melbourne can not be ignored. Even our national coach Ange Postecoglou used to play for the mighty Hellas in the mid 80s to early 90s, and also coached them a few years later.
2 More derbies
Adding a third Melbourne team would give the league more Melbourne Derby matches! It’s a no brainer FFA, derbies attract the big crowds. Imagine AAMI Park or better yet, Lakeside Stadium (South’s home ground) , hosting the derby of Melbourne. The boutique ground that South Melbourne play at has a capacity of 12,000.
That’s a very respectable size for a stadium of a team that’s starting back in the top division. Imagine Lakeside Stadium sold out to watch the most successful A-League Franchise up against the most successful NSL powerhouse.
3 Converting ‘Eurosnobs’ to the A-League
Eurosnob. It’s a derogatory term used to describe a football fan that follows their EPL team, or any team in Europe but do not attend an A-League fixture.
There are many of these Eurosnobs that only follow their local NPL teams because they supported them in the NSL era and refused to pledge allegiance to a franchise that was established to try and kill out these teams with rich history.
There is a huge divide in Australian football between A-League supporters and Eurosnobs, and giving South Melbourne an A-League licence would be a step in the right direction to bridging the gap between these sets of fans.
There are many already established fans of South Melbourne, and more fans of the A-League would be made too. Remember Western Sydney’s first season? Many non football fans jumped on the bandwagon and bought memberships the following season.
Who’s to say the Greek expat community wouldn’t get behind their team from yesteryear to relive the glory days and new football fans would be discovered too.
4 Roberto Carlos
Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has long been linked to South Melbourne as a potential coach if they are granted a spot in the top division. Imagine the young talent he could bring across!
Surely he has many contacts in the footballing world that would land many young prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills here down under. Who knows, we could be watching the future Neymar running around in a South Melbourne jersey. One thing is for sure, Roberto Carlos would definitely be a God send for the A-League.
5 More opportunity for a young players
Milos Lujic was born to play in the A-League. If South were given the chance to be in the A-League, many of these young NPL players would get the chance to shine in the top division. We have too many players in the NPL that are ignored.
Hopefully one day a second division will give those players that chance. But that’s another sensitive topic for another time….
There you have it. My five reasons why South Melbourne should be included in the A-League. If you have any other reasons why they should be in the A-League, comment below.
September 27th 2017 @ 7:24am
Luke said | September 27th 2017 @ 7:24am | ! Report
Hi Anthony, thanks for writing, unfortunately I cannot see south being in the A-league at all despite the pleas of some in the community
You claim in your first argument that the history of south earns them a place. Whilst they are the ociena team of the century they will forever have the stigma of being known as “the Greek club” . If the FFA let them in it sets a dangerous precedent to allow other ethnic based clubs to be let back in. We then turn back into the nsl and all the good work the a-league has done has been damaged
Whilst the history idea is good, they have a lot more than the other clubs in the league, the ffa would be laughing stocks if they where let back in at this stage. The only eurosnobs that would support the club would be Greeks and we have ethnicity plaguing our league once more
More derbies would be great don’t get me wrong but I have a feeling that 9 derbys a season would be over saturating their presence. If we are looking for more derbies we should be expanding in other cities to give them a derby most noticeably a second club in Brisbane, give them exposure to one instead of over saturating the melbourne market
As much as I would like Roberto Carlos to manage them, I cannot see them being able to do so. The club already struggles to pay their coach on time anyway as seen here http://www.goal.com/en-au/news/the-covert-agent-south-melbourne-cant-be-in-the-a-league/10ri4z4m0ijnb1fle558nm9u9w .
ANY expansion club would provide more opportunity for Australian players, what makes south any different? The fact that they are an NPL club? Put in any other club in the A-league and you’ve got more Australians playing.
I do want to see south play in the A-league (just for personal reasons seeing as I hate both victory and city😁) but there is no way the ffa would let them in
September 27th 2017 @ 7:29am
Axle and the Guru said | September 27th 2017 @ 7:29am | ! Report
I’m not a big soccer fan, but I use to take a bit of notice of South Melbourne, they were a very tribal bunch and a very successful club and I was astounded they were never included in the A-League, had they been I think they would have had a super rivalry with Melbourne Victory. It was a poor decision not to include this club and still is, I’d even class it unprofessional not to include this club.