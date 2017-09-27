I’m still in mix for Test No.6 spot: Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques believes he’s still in the mix for the Australian Test No.6 spot, but the NSW captain recognises he might need to bowl more to convince selectors of his credentials.

Glenn Maxwell staked a claim for the vital spot earlier this year on the tour of India, logging his first Test century.

He averaged 33 in the recent Test series in Bangladesh.

It remains to be seen whether Australian selectors will stick with him for an Ashes home series on quicker wickets or opt for a No.6 who can also bowl medium or fast-medium rather than spin.

Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright and Mitchell Marsh are among those who fit that bill and already have some international experience.

“I’d say everyone is in the mix. I’m not sure what will define who gets picked or not,” Henriques said.

Primarily a batting allrounder, Henriques still averages a respectable 31.37 per wicket in his first-class bowling career.

He bowled just 60.4 overs in nine Sheffield Shield matches last summer, taking three wickets at 67.33.

“Over the last couple of summers, I was managing a couple of little injuries and trying to limit how much I was bowling in games,” Henriques said.

“As well as the fact you are an allrounder and you do pick three frontline quicks and usually a spinner, maybe two spinners.

“So from my point of view as a captain, I don’t want to be taking the ball off someone else that could do a better job.

“But I guess if I do want to play for Australia, I’m obviously going to have to bat well, bowl well and field well.

“First of all, I’ve got to be bowling well enough to bowl myself for long enough.”

NSW begin their quest on Friday to win the domestic one-day competition for a third-straight season by playing Western Australia in Perth.

Henriques expects to play despite requiring a couple of stitches in a thumb wound, suffered last weekend in a grade game.

He hopes Test spearhead Mitchell Starc may be made available late in the competition, but is excited by the potential of their younger pacemen, especially Mickey Edwards and Harry Conway.