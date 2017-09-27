Storm will target Michael Morgan in grand final: Cameron Munster

Melbourne have vowed to target Michael Morgan during Sunday’s NRL grand final in an effort to arrest the North Queensland’s playmaker’s peerless form.

The Storm remain on high alert for danger man Morgan after watching him seamlessly step into Johnathan Thurston’s shoes and lead the Cowboys to the game’s biggest stage.

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster described Morgan as the form player of the competition while halfback Cooper Cronk argued his opposite number had surpassed him on current form.

Munster revealed they had hatched a plan to get up in Michael Morgan’s face and made no secret of their desire to nullify his influence and rattle his cage.

“I want to try and get it over Morgs but he’s playing some good football and on Sunday hopefully we can get into him a bit and take him off his game,” Munster told AAP.

“He’s going to be a big factor if they’re going to win the comp.

“We’ve just got to minimise his space and go from there.

“You can do certain things to class players and he’s one of them.”

The Munster v Morgan battle will be an intriguing sub-plot of Sunday’s grand final with a berth in the Australian halves alongside Cronk for the upcoming World Cup potentially on the line.

Munster laid down the challenge to his Queensland State of Origin teammate after watching him lead the Cowboys to back-to-back-to-back upset wins over Cronulla, Parramatta and the Sydney Roosters during the finals.

During that time Morgan has been in a purple patch the likes of which the competition hasn’t seen for many years.

In these last three weeks he has come up with one try, four try assists, two try assists, five linebreak assists as well as potting two field goals.

“Getting up in his face and cutting down his time – that’s all you can do,” Munster said.

“Hopefully that’s enough to win the game on Sunday.”