TELL US: Has money made sport better or worse?

G’day Roarers, we’re kicking off a new initiative and as always, we’d love to hear your input.
The Roar Podcast is just about ready to launch.
Each episode, a mixture of Roar Editors and Experts will be tackling big-picture topics, diving into how the world of sports works, and, in keeping with our theme of having a good (but respectful) debate about sport, arguing a bit along the way.
We’ll be kicking things off with our debut topic of ‘Money in Sport’.
Sports is big business now, and with each passing year the influence of money continues to grow – shaping the games we love in ways we could never have conceived.
It’s not limited to any one code or competition either. Just this year we’ve seen Australian cricket marred by an ugly pay dispute, both the NRL and AFL collective bargaining agreements have been front and centre, and Super Rugby hasn’t exactly been exempt from financial headlines.
Then, looking overseas, we saw a new transfer fee world record set after Paris Saint-Germain dished out €222 million ($332m AUD) to secure the services of Neymar. For a bit of context, that’s enough to buy you five or six Greek islands.
Then we have all kinds of other issues like salary caps (and their accompanying scandals), broadcast deals, ticket prices and much, much more.
So has sports sold its soul? Or has it taken our favourite codes to lofty new heights?
Of course, the world’s not so black and white – so let us know in the comments whether you think this influx of cash is good for sport or not. We want to know what you love about professional sports, and what pisses you off about them.
We’ll discuss our favourite responses on air, and will be letting you know more information about the podcast really soon.
September 27th 2017 @ 10:55am
Wayne said | September 27th 2017 @ 10:55am | ! Report
It has been good at the Semi-Professional level as it enabled players to play a sport at a decent grade, train multiple times a week, and only need a part-time job to top off expenses.
The other side of the spectrum, where multi millions are being thrown around like confetti at the footy in the 70s. That has gone too far. Where everything becomes a business transaction, with KPIs. Not just the best of the best athletes playing sport.
Somewhere in the middle would be the ideal.
September 27th 2017 @ 11:00am
Johnno said | September 27th 2017 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Worse in my view if we gonna debate this and I give my reasons why..
The “disconnect” between the pro game and the amateur grassroots base, the disconnect is now massive and unrelatable between pro sport and amateur sport.. That is why there seems to be a resurgence of semi-pro divisions in Australian sport coz fans feel more connected to it. Forget 5-star hotels and million dollar contracts and endless coaching entrouage and video analysis and the NRL bunker and DRS in cricket and other mod cons, semi-pro sport and high level amateur sport there is a real connection to the public(the fans). As many of the semi-pro and matter guys all work regular jobs unlike the full-time pros etc.. In the old days all the footy guys in the 70’s and 80’s all had full time jobs and train 2-3 times a week and play on weekends. The 90’s was the start of the “disconnect” as full time professionalism hit sport at a rapid rate…
So it’s no surprise we are seeing big interest in high level semi-pro sport. The SANFL grand final in adelaide last weekend got almost 40,000 to Adelaide oval, and the PNG Hunters got 11,000 at suncorp, and the shute shield grand final pulled 20,000 at north sydney oval(the Tahs would love that type of crowd now)…
So pro sport and money has made sport worse as there is too much of a disconnect between players and fans unlike in the past.. Where as the semi-pro level/high level amateur divisions still have that connect with regular people in some way which is why in my view there’s been a resurgence in community club sport in OZ. we see it in soccer in OZ to with the FFA cup and NPL clubs generating good interest too etc..
September 27th 2017 @ 11:17am
bobbo7 said | September 27th 2017 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Extreme sports wages are a bad thing – in football, you have players on hundreds of thousands a week which is crazy. No one needs that much money and all it does is price the fans out of the game. I went to an EPL game a few years back and was told the kid taking the ball out at the start of the game only got to do because his grandfather forked out $2,000 pound for the privilege – I was shocked. I got this first hand from the grandfather too as I sat beside him at the pre-match lunch.
In Australia I must say I get pretty annoyed when I see Maxwell charge down the wicket and get stumped (again) knowing the guy must be on a million plus a year. In that second ODI he hit two 6s and was held down for a few balls – you could just see he was going to go out doing something stupid.
Far worse for mine is gambling in sport – yes it has always been there but is now so normalised that I fear a whole generation is going to grow up associated AFL and NRL with gambling. You can’t watch TV without gambling being shoved down your throat. I’ve also seen kids on the train talking about an AFL game in reference to gambling odds. if the codes are going to do next to nothing about this I think the government should really crack down on it.
The AFL and NRL love to play the community friendly card but when you see half the clubs are up to their ears in pokies money and they have multiple “gambling partners” it is pretty hard to swallow.
Rant over.
September 27th 2017 @ 11:22am
Paul D said | September 27th 2017 @ 11:22am | ! Report
Worse?
As far as sportspeople making a living and as such provided inspiration for younger generations, no.
In regards to the proliferation of sportsbetting into what seems too be considered as integral to the game as it is to horseracing. Absolutely YES!
I won’t watch NRL at home due to the constant invasion of gambling advertising. I don’t want my kids to grow up thinking it’s a necessary part of following a sport. Something I see with my nephews where they talk odd’s and multi’s more than about the game itself sometimes. If Rugby ever drinks as deep from the poison chalice as the NRL has, I’ll sadly stop watching it also.
I don’t mind the odd bit of gambling. But it is far too ingrained in some sports. Others are free to their opinion on gambling, this is merely mine.
September 27th 2017 @ 11:29am
Machooka said | September 27th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Thanks Riordan… interesting initiative and one worthy of discussion.
To the question; ‘Has money made sport better or worse?’… well that’s a doozy eh.
Fair to say, you can’t have one with-out the other these days. And to be absolutely correct, you can’t have sport and money with-out the broadcasters. So depending on your view it’s either a holy alliance or an unholy one!
For mine, sport has become a product with it’s participants being mere cogs in the product. And some are very expensive cogs I might add. And like most products one buys, those moving parts have a certain life span… when they’re worn out they get replaced. Fair enough. But it’s the replacement costs that are now becoming ridiculous. And as we all know those costs are always passed onto the consumer. Hence, the cost now for a Joe Blow family to attend games or to get access to the very best on TV is now becoming too great. Or is too great.
So when I hear that a player has exacted the max for his or her’s (and frankly it’s rarely a her’s) future contract, I just wonder how many Greek islands does it take to justify their worth when at the end of the day it is us, the punter, who afforded them that in the first place. Sure they’re extremely talented and gifted, but with-out us, the punter, you’d surely only have your game with little else.
It’s time for a correction in sport… it’s time that we, the punter, gained some considerable value in the holy or unholy alliance. We’re being gouged… repeatedly gouged. And that’s not for the better!