Your ultimate guide to the 2017 AFL grand final

Just one match remains in what has been one of the craziest AFL seasons to date, with the Adelaide Crows and Richmond Tigers facing off in the year’s biggest match, at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows have spent the entire season camped in the top two, and progressed to their first grand final since 1998 with dominant finals wins over the Greater Western Sydney Giants and Geelong Cats.

For the second year running, Adelaide were the AFL’s highest scoring team and they ruthlessly dominated opposition teams, winning each and every time they kicked over 100 points in a match.

Under second-year coach Don Pyke, the club claimed the minor premiership, winning 16 matches, drawing one and losing five (including their last two matches of the regular season).

Now all that stands between them and a third premiership are the Tigers.

As the only Victorian club left in the premiership race, the whole state will be getting behind Richmond as they bid to break a 37-year premiership drought, dating back to 1980.

Locals similarly got behind the Western Bulldogs in last year’s grand final, where the Dogs broke what was, at the time, the longest running premiership drought (62 years).

On that occasion, the Sydney Swans were the red-hot favourites – likewise, this year it’s Adelaide who the bookies reckon will win.

We’ll get to the Tigers’ chances shortly, but first, a premiership would cap off a tough and emotional return to the top of the tree for the Crows.

Firstly, at the end of the 2012 season, the club copped a $300,000 fine and were stripped of first and second-round draft picks, following a salary cap scandal involving former forward Kurt Tippett.

The club had reached the preliminary final that season under first-year coach Brenton Sanderson, falling agonisingly short of the decider by losing to Hawthorn by just five points at the MCG.

Then, assistant coach Dean Bailey copped a 16-match ban for his role in the Melbourne tanking saga that took place in 2009, before being cruelly diagnosed with lung cancer towards the end of 2013, which ultimately claimed his life at just 47 on March 11, 2014.

They dropped down the ladder in 2013 and 2014, finishing 11th and tenth respectively, culminating in Sanderson’s dismissal just two days after Andrew Fagan was appointed CEO.

But nobody could have forecast the tragedy that was to unfold in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2015.

That morning, head coach Phil Walsh, who had taken on the top job at West Lakes the previous October, was killed by his own son.

Three months after Walsh’s passing, star midfielder Patrick Dangerfield left to join the Geelong Cats as a free agent, shortly after Don Pyke was appointed Walsh’s permanent successor.

Despite predictions of a fall down the ladder, Adelaide defied expectations to finish fifth at the end of the 2016 season. They defeated North Melbourne in their first elimination final, before being ruthlessly exposed by the Swans in the following week’s semi-final at the SCG.

A third premiership win for the club would not only be the ultimate reward for the legion of fans who have endured prolonged disappointment over the past two decades, but would also end an emotional journey back to the top of the AFL universe – one that was mapped out by the late Phil Walsh.

As for the Richmond Football Club, they have waited 35 years to return to the big dance.

Between 1982 and 2013, non-inclusive, the club reached the finals just twice – in 1995 and 2001 – and between 2013 and 2015 suffered a hat-trick of elimination final defeats at the hands of Carlton, Port Adelaide and North Melbourne, respectively.

Last year, the Tigers crashed to a 13th-place finish, with just eight wins for the season, putting coach Damien Hardwick’s future under threat.

But this year, they have bounced back with avengeance, finishing third at the end of the minor rounds and scoring dominant finals wins over Geelong and GWS.

They could so easily have claimed the minor premiership had it not been for a hat-trick of heartbreaking losses early in the season – if you reverse any one of those defeats – to the Western Bulldogs, Fremantle or the Giants – Ricmond would have finished first, also for the first time since 1982.

Their chances of premiership glory were boosted by the news earlier this week that Trent Cotchin and Brandon Ellis have been cleared of any wrongdoing over incidents arising from their preliminary final win over the Giants.

They’ll also be fielding two Brownlow Medallists, after Dustin Martin claimed this year’s medal on Monday night, while Cotchin was retrospectively awarded the 2012 medal last December.

And so, with all that in mind, here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s AFL grand final.

[1] Adelaide Crows versus [3] Richmond

Saturday, September 30

2:30pm

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Last meeting in a final: Never

This season: Adelaide Crows 21.14 (140) defeated Richmond 10.4 (64) in Round 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Stats that matter

This will be the Adelaide Crows’ third grand final, and first since 1998, while it will be Richmond’s 23rd grand final and first since 1982.

This will be the first VFL/AFL grand final since the inaugural one way back in 1896 not to feature a single player who had previously played in the season’s showpiece match. This means that every single player in both clubs will be featuring in their first AFL grand final.

This is the third consecutive grand final to feature a coach (Damien Hardwick, Richmond) who learnt his trade under Alastair Clarkson (Adam Simpson in 2015 and Luke Beveridge last year were the others).

This is also the third consecutive grand final to feature a coach in his second year as a club coach (Simpson in 2015, Beveridge last year and Don Pyke this year).

This will be the first finals meeting between the two clubs.

This will be the sixth straight grand final to pit a Victorian club against an interstate opponent. Victorian clubs have won the past four, with the Sydney Swans (defeating Hawthorn in 2012) the last interstate club to salute.

Adelaide have not defeated Richmond at the MCG since Round 11, 2008. However, they did defeat Richmond at Etihad Stadium in Round 3 last year.

The Crows have not won a final at the MCG, let alone a final away from home, since the 2015 elimination final (over the Western Bulldogs by seven points).

Adelaide have not won three consecutive finals matches since their 1998 premiership victory.

Both of the Crows’ previous flags came at the expense of Victorian opposition (St Kilda in 1997 and North Melbourne in 1998).

Pyke is looking to become the second consecutive coach (after Beveridge last year) to win a premiership in his second year as coach. John Longmire also achieved this feat, with the Sydney Swans in 2012.

Richmond are looking to become the first team since the Geelong Cats in 2007 to win a premiership 12 months after missing the finals.

Hardwick is seeking his fourth involvement in a premiership side in any capacity, having played in Essendon and Port Adelaide’s 2000 and 2004 premiership sides respectively, as well as being an assistant coach at Hawthorn when they won in 2008.

The verdict

The Tigers defence, led by All Australian captain Alex Rance, will have their work cut out attempting to limit the Crows’ heavy forward line, led by small forward Eddie Betts and captain Taylor Walker..

Rance’s potential match-up with Walker promises to be mouth watering, as well as that of the Tigers’ mids, led by Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin, against their counterparts, marshaled by the Crouch brothers, Rory Laird and Rory Sloane.

Predictions

Match: Adelaide Crows by 25 points.

First goalkicker: Eddie Betts (Adelaide), Daniel Rioli (Richmond)

Most goals: Taylor Walker (Adelaide), Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)

Most disposals: Matt Crouch (Adelaide), Dustin Martin (Richmond)

Norm Smith Medal: Matt Crouch (if the Crows win), Dustin Martin (if the Tigers win)