What comprises the strata of a champion team?

Champion teams are rarely lopsided. To persevere through a full home-and-away season, and finish it peering down from the summit of the table, is a task that requires the entire team, top-to-bottom, to take a hawser in hand and pull.

Especially in the A-League, where teams play one another three times – and potentially for a fourth time in the finals. Opponents are given ample opportunity to identify weaknesses and formulate ways to exploit them. Anything too glaring will eventually be exposed.

So, genuine ambitions of winning the title cannot be built on a half-crumbling foundation; a solid, symmetrical slab must be present, ideally one that has multiple, complimentary strata to it. The mixture isn’t one that can be easily stumbled upon, in fact managers can spend an entire career groping blindly for it. Even the managers who know just how to build a champion team can see their plans thwarted by bad luck.

It’s tempting to try and subdivide the structure of a team, so as to perfect the individual sections apart from one another, then reassemble them and hope they make up a coherent whole. The standard way of doing this is to section off the team into the defence, midfield, and attack. There is sense to this, although in modern football these thirds are so intermingled, with defenders who think only of defending, and attackers who think only of attacking quickly dying out.

Teams generally have players that act as conduits that knit the midfield into the defence, or the midfield into the attack. Specialisation is dwindling; there aren’t many teams with dedicated defensive fullbacks, for example, with managers – our national team manager, for instance – often opting to play players that more closely resemble wingers in those positions.

This process – one that might be described as the rise of versatility – is occurring almost in every sport. In basketball, it’s growing increasingly redundant to rely on the old positional terms like point-guard, shooting-guard, centre, and the rest. Players are better described now by what function they perform on the court; wing playmaker, stretch-big, 3-and-D, and so on.

So why not subdivide football teams along these alternative lines? Perhaps by sectioning the team into groups of ‘single-role players’, ‘dual-role players’, and ‘multi-role players’. Furthermore, why not define these ‘roles’ into something as simple as:

– Scoring goals.

– Creating goal-scoring situations.

– Maintaining possession.

– Dissuading opponents from creating goal-scoring situations.

– Stopping goals.

What happens if we take 2016-17’s Sydney FC team – perhaps the most complete team in the league’s history – and carve them up in this way?

Generally speaking, you find the single-role players lurking at the two ends of the pitch. Danny Vukovic and Bobo, the goalkeeper and the striker, were Sydney’s most specialised players last season.

Obviously the goalkeeper – aside from any intangible, organisational effect he might have on the defence – can only really influence the game with his saves and distribution. Vukovic was a willing passer last season – attempting more passes than Alex Brosque – but did so at a team-worst rate of accuracy (54 per cent) according to Fox Sports’ data.

His key saves were incredibly important, but they almost by definition are wholly individual acts only he can perform. Clearly, he is there to stop goals, and is not expected to fill any other role.

Bobo, the team’s leading goalscorer last term, was first in shots and shots on target, team-wide. He was caught offside more often than anyone else on the team, and took and scored more penalties than any Sydney player.

A striker, traditionally, is there primarily to score goals, and Bobo is a traditional striker. His playmaking contributions weren’t insignificant last season – he laid on six assists. But he only claimed three secondary assists, which are generally a better indicator of whether a player is involved further back in the goal-scoring process.

Bobo completed fewer passes than any of Sydney’s starting XI, and he rarely roams back into his own half. It would be inaccurate to call him as specialised a player as Vukovic, but it’s clear that Graham Arnold has tasked his Brazilian import chiefly with scoring goals.

Alex Wilkinson is the more limited of the two centre-backs, with Jordy Buijs given the freedom to surge up the field, as well as take free kicks. In fact, in just 12 games, Buijs managed more goal involvements – one goal and three secondary assists – than attacker Bernie Ibini managed in 20 appearances.

Buijs also had more shot-assists – passing a teammate into a shooting opportunity – than David Carney, playing as a centre-back. Buijs attempted the third-most crosses, 75, in the team all season – in contrast, Wilkinson attempted three crosses over the entire campaign.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson performed more break-ups – an act that disrupts an opponent’s attacking move – than any other Sydney player, and was second in interceptions. He won the second-most aerial contests, the vast majority of which where in the defensive third, all while conceding just 15 fouls, fewer than any Sydney player to appear in 25 or more games.

It’s safe to say that one centre-back has been given a different brief than the other, and as such Wilkinson is probably best described as a single-role player too, there to dissuade the opposition’s attacking incursions.

Buijs, then, is given a dual-role status, a rare breed of centre-back allowed to show off some of his attacking skills. This dual-role category is naturally the most populated of the three; the two full-backs, Michael Zullo and Rhyan Grant, are given a key playmaking role on the wings, charging up and down and crossing with regularity. Of course, as defenders, they also need to defend; Zullo and Grant are in the Sydney top five for crosses attempted and secondary assists, as well as clearances made and effective tackles completed.

This is tangible evidence of how effectively they performed their dual-roles; they contributed to the thwarting of the opponent’s goal-scoring opportunities, while also contributing to the creation of goal-scoring opportunities for their own team.

Filip Holosko, now gone from the Sydney squad, was another dual-role player, largely concerned with creating goal-scoring opportunities, and chipping in with the scoring too. A lot of his work was done off-the-ball; he scored eight goals and laid on seven assists last season, but only completed 411 passes, 11th-best on the team. He took the third-most shots on the team, but had the second-worst rate of passing accuracy of all of the starting XI.

Alex Brosque, while filling a role that was designed to be more involved in the playmaking process than Holosko’s, largely acted within the ‘goal-scoring’ and ‘goal-creation’ categories as well. He was far more tangibly effective than Holosko, with more goal-involvements, including significantly more secondary assists.

So, who’s left? Who fills the most hallowed, multi-role category? Well, unsurprisingly, Milos Ninkovic, the A-League’s best player, nestles comfortably into the spotlight at this point. Ninkovic, simply put, excelled in four of the five role categories, all except goal-stopping.

He scored nine goals, laid on 11 assists, which when combined with secondary assists, make for a total of 27 goal involvements – only Besart Berisha had more league-wide last season.

That takes care of the first two categories, but Ninkovic wasn’t content just with that. He also completed the second-most passes in the team (1,223), with significantly fewer than half of those (512) coming in the final third, implying a lot of his passing work was done in the middle third, maintaining and recycling possession. He was also sixth in the team for break-ups, fifth for effective tackles, and third for forced turnovers.

Every week saw Ninkovic go above and beyond with his defensive activity, chasing back, nipping in to stifle opposition moves before they really began. He was the most valuable player in the country, while being – perhaps because he was – the most versatile.

But alongside Ninkovic sit Brandon O’Neill and Josh Brillante, the two young Australian midfielders. There work last season was – if not quite as varied and potent as Ninkovic’s – still worth including in this category. Both were in the top three for passes attempted and completed.

Brillante attempted more crosses than Rhyan Grant, and O’Neill completed more final third passes than Brosque. But then both excelled at retaining possession in the midfield, collecting the ball from their centre-backs, as well as carrying out some stern defensive work; both are top five for effective tackles, forced turnovers and break-ups.

When teams attempted to man-mark Ninkovic and the other attackers, it fell to Brillante and O’Neill to provide deep-lying playmaking, and they delivered. It was thanks in no small part to their calmness on the ball – knowing when to pass directly and when to reset – and their stern work off it, that Sydney were able to appear so indomitable.

So, what to make of this bewildering wall of text? Well, Sydney won the league at a canter last season with only two, maybe three, single-role players in the starting XI, one of which was the goalkeeper. The rest were required to perform – and ably did so – two or more roles, with Arnold finely balancing the whole arrangement nicely.

Buijs and Ninkovic show that there are no unreasonable positional expectations anymore; your centre-back might be just as likely to slide in a through-ball as your playmaker is being seen making a last-ditch sliding tackle in the defensive third.

Gone are the purely defensive fullbacks, going are the limited centre-back pairings, fading away are the listless and lazy No. 10s. Versatility is king now, and champion teams are building their foundations upon the idea.