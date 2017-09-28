Where the Dally M Team of the Year went wrong

There’s something amiss with the Dally M awards.

The list of winners have been announced, and yet it doesn’t seem to reflect the games I watch week in, week out.

One reason for this is that when you look at the full season, including Origin games and the finals played to date, it’s hard not to find a good argument that some of the players in the Team of the Year were not the best in their position.

Obviously, some were injured or out for rep games, but my point is that the Dally M awards are not necessarily representative of the best players of the season.

For starters, there are 17 players in a team, but only ten positional awards in the Dally M. This means there is uneven competition because only one award is given to winger, centre, second rower and prop. Picking just one player for these positions means there is far more conjecture than say, for fullback or hooker.

This year’s Dally M winners needs unpacking.

Fullback: Billy Slater (Storm)

A deserved winner, given the 34-year-old’s form and dominance.

Winger: Jordan Rapana (Raiders)

Canberra had a very ordinary year, and Rapana didn’t emulate his dominance of last year.

The two Storm wingers, Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr, destroyed most other teams in the competition. Kyle Feldt and Akuila Uate also had outstanding seasons, as did Semi Radradra, whose try-scoring efforts helped the Eels finish in the top four.

Centre: Dylan Walker (Manly)

Okay, this is just straight out bias, but there were many other centres more deserving to win this than Walker. Brisbane’s James Roberts was a danger every game he played and should have been in NSW’s Origin side. Roberts has the ability to ignite any attack and his form with the Broncos was phenomenal.

And what about Will Chambers, who was simply outstanding for the Storm and Queensland? I’ll happily argue that Chambers is a better attacking and defensive centre than Walker.

Dane Gagai, playing on a losing team, was the Knights’ best, although he reserved his most damaging games for Origin. Michael Jennings is another centre who could easily have won.

Five-eighth: Gareth Widdop (Dragons)

Can’t quibble with ‘Gas’ winning this, as he was responsible for everything positive the Dragons did all season. However, Cameron Munster must have been close.

Halfback: Michael Morgan (Cowboys)

No question here, although if I was Cooper Cronk I’d have to wonder what it takes to be the best halfback in the NRL.

Lock: Paul Gallen (Sharks)

Sorry, but here’s where the judges and I part company. Sure, Gallen won a lot of games for the Sharks, but he cost them plenty with dumb penalties and selfish play.

Every week, Josh McGuire was the form lock. I’d make McGuire my second pick in any team (after Cameron Smith). His work rate, ability to gain those few extra metres in tackles, offloads around the ruck and the fact he can play 80 minutes make McGuire the best lock in the game.

Second-row: Matt Gillett (Broncos)

Picking only one second-row forward is always going to be difficult. Gillett is the backbone of the Broncos defence and he deserves this.

However, half a dozen players could equally be the Dally M winner in this position: Wade Graham, Tohu Harris, Ethan Lowe, Boyd Cordner, Kenny Edwards, Jason Taumalolo (who could also win as a lock) and Aiden Guerra to name a few.

Hooker: Cameron Smith (Storm)

Best player in the NRL, full stop.

Prop: Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers)

This one really blew my mind. Maybe his very ordinary Origin series has clouded my judgment, but I wouldn’t have thought Woods was anywhere near the best prop in 2017.

Sam Tagataese, Martin Taupau, Jesse Bromwich, Scott Bolton, Nathan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Paul Vaughan or Dylan Napa are players I rate above Woods.

Interchange: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Panthers)

One of the brothers Trbojevic (Jake or Tom) surely should be the first pick as the Interchange player. Peter Wallace wouldn’t be out of place here either.

Looking at the distribution of players from the NRL teams, not a single player from Parramatta made it. That’s odd considering what an outstanding season they had.

The Storm have two Dally M winners but if Smith and Slater are there, you have to wonder what Cronk, Munster, Harris and Bromwich need to do to be rated as the best player in their position.

Likewise, the Cowboys’ Morgan got a gong, but not a member of their incredibly versatile and seemingly unstoppable pack.