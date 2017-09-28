Dean Pay becomes Canterbury’s new top dog

Canterbury are set to unveil former captain Dean Pay as their new NRL coach.
The Bulldogs have been on the lookout for a new coach after a messy split with Des Hasler a fortnight ago that could head to the courts over a payout dispute.
According to News Corp Australia, Pay has been given the role just two days after both he and current assistant coach Jim Dymock were believed to be interviewed by the club.
It will be Pay’s first gig as top dog following an extensive apprenticeship as assistant at Canberra this season, as well as Parramatta, the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm.
The appointment also comes just a day after chairman Ray Dib promised to restore the club’s culture by bringing former players back to Belmore.
Pay, a former Australia and NSW State of Origin representative, was part of the club’s 1995 premiership which was his final game in seven years wearing the blue-and-white.
Former Bulldogs’ Dally M medal winner in Michael Potter has also been linked with a move back to the club as an assistant.
“Above all, we want to bring back the Bulldogs’ spirit of old,” Dib wrote to Bulldogs fans.
“Part of that process will be the re-engagement of past players and reconnecting with our traditions and history.”
Pay will be tasked with lifting the Bulldogs back into premiership contention next year after missing the finals for the first time in six seasons this year.
The 360 points they scored was 50 points less than the next best club.
The 48-year-old publicly declared his interest in the role not long after Hasler was shown the door, saying the Bulldogs had a unique culture.
“The people that have played there in the past really appreciate the club. It all set up there right from the beginning with (Peter Moore) and (Barry) Nelson,” he recently told Fairfax.
“I spent a lot of time there. At the end of the day it’s a club that’s close to my heart. If the opportunity comes up, I’d certainly have a discussion about it, that’s for sure.”
Big-named signings Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran are also expected to bring immediate change, despite the loss of captain James Graham and five-eighth Josh Reynolds.
September 28th 2017 @ 12:52pm
The Barry said
Hope this is true!
September 28th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Riley Pettigrew said
The Bulldogs have confirmed it through an email to club members.
—–
The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs today announced Dean Pay as the new Head Coach of the club for the next two seasons.
Pay, has a strong connection with the Bulldogs, having played 108 games for the club between 1989-1995, including being part of the 1995 Premiership winning side.
He also had a strong Representative career, playing for New South Wales in 12 State of Origin matches, in addition to 9 Test matches for Australia.
Pay’s coaching background is just as impressive.
Having been Assistant Coach under Kevin Walters at the Catalans Dragons in 2009, he was then U20 Coach with the Storm, under Craig Bellamy between 2010-12, followed by Assistant Coaching roles at Parramatta (2013) and Canberra (2014-Present).
Pay’s Representative coaching record with the New South Wales State of Origin Under 20’s is exemplary, having won all 5 series that he coached in between 2012-16.
Bulldogs Chairman Ray Dib was delighted with the appointment: “We are extremely happy to have been able to secure the services of Dean Pay for the next two seasons. Dean, is a Bulldogs man through and through and someone who totally understands the history and tradition of the club. He was an outstanding player with the club and has carried that over into his coaching career, where he has worked under some excellent coaches, as well as showing that he can lead from the front with his superb record with the NSW Under 20’s side. We want to bring back the Bulldogs culture of old and feel strongly that Dean is the man to do this.”
Pay was excited at what lies ahead: “It’s a tremendous honour to be offered the Head Coach’s role at a club that I loved playing for. Having learnt under some great coaches I now believe that the time is right for me to step up into the Head Coach’s role. The Bulldogs have a great history and tradition and I’m looking forward to the chance to work with a talented group of players, where respect and discipline will be the cornerstones of how we go about our business. The club has great foundations, facilities, staff and an incredible fan base. It is important that we work hard to make our supporters proud.”
September 28th 2017 @ 1:20pm
The Barry said
Cheers Riley.
While I’m excited at the prospect I hope Pay’s given a bit of time to get settled and turn things around.
There’s a lot of work in front of him in terms of rebuilding the culture, repairing the roster and restructuring the teams attack. It’s a lot to ask of any coach but certainly a big ask of a rookie. In two years. With a new CEO.
It’s unrealistic that the Dogs will be firing from round one next year.
Shame for Jim Dymock. He did really well in his brief stint in 2011 and there’s a few rumours that he took the reins for the last three weeks of the season this year when they got three wins. I hope he’s still part of the club moving forward.