Elite Boxing Championship Week 3

Week three of the Absco Sheds Elite Boxing Championship provided a very interesting mix of highlight reel filling wars and demonstrations of technique over intent.

63kg: Colan ‘The Nauruan Knight’ Caleb (Nauru) versus ‘Lightning’ Luke Henry (Gold Coast)

The young man from the Gold Coast might have been nervous with this assignment. The Nauruan Caleb qualified for participation at this year’s world championships, showing that there is far more to this island nation than playing a prop to Australian politics.

This might have explained Henry’s cautious start as he found himself under pressure in the first round as Caleb pushed the action and took the round.

There might have been some calming words from highly respected coach Jay Toope between rounds as Henry came out a different fighter in Round 2. Showing good evasion, a sparkling jab and a willingness to trade he met Calebs onslaught and the two set about a battle of attrition full of action and intent. A very hard to split round and a fight entering the last that was anyones to take.

The third round picked up the action quickly with Caleb looking to dominate and Henry looking for the counter. Both found success and the momentum shifted back and for the, though experience and perhaps age (Henry is one of the youngest participants in the series) started to show as the Nauruan Knights greater strength brought him a clear, if not wide points decision.

Both fighters would be welcomed back on any promoters card with their skills and willingness.

70kg: Marcus ‘Hollywood’ Nelson (Bethania) versus ‘Sweet’ Steve Filitoga (MBA – Browns Plains)

If there is a boxing version of a local derby this must be what it looks like. With gyms about 15 minutes apart their was plenty of personal and gym pride at stake as this bout lived up to the chatter on social media in the lead up.

Across three rounds these two traded power shot for power shot in a slugfest that at times felt like it should have been broadcast in black and white direct from the Bronx in the 1950s. When a commentator as experienced as previous Australian Professional Champ Chris Mccullen in reduced to simply laughing at the action you know you’re onto a good thing.

An interesting measure of this fight is the fact that mouthguards were knocked out four times in three rounds. There was no tactical spitting out – it was punch impact that caused this as bomb after bomb hit their mark.

At one point the two connected simultaneously with enough force to each be forced back a step, they looked at each other, nodded in acknowledgement and both came back swinging. Absolutely top stuff.

Eventually the greater strength of Nelson, as demonstrated via some wicked body work that saw Filitoga forced to a knee swung the decision his way but the embrace of respect at the fights end was both genuine and deserved.

An outstanding display of fight skills, heart and good sportsmanship. I would suggest that Filitogas effort displays the value of the unique repechage system, for were he lost to the series at this point it would be a bad thing. As for Nelson, he stated in his post fight interview his intent to win his division and based on this fight that is not an idle boast.

78kg: Billy ‘Mr Australia’ Hatton (Maroochydore) versus Tim ‘Hitman’ Hannan (Alexandria)

Both boxers claimed pre fight that they like to bring the fight forward and don’t mind going for the KO. It took about thirty seconds to see why with both swinging from the fences with power that one could feel through the tv screen.

Both scored and received their collection of big shots, as the somewhat scrappy fight ebbed and flowed. Hatton, the surfing and fighting tradie from the Sunshine Coast may have the moniker of Mr Australia, but at times his bull like rushes appeared like he was paying personal homage to the Bronx Bull Jake La Motta following the legends recent departure. His willingness, scratch that, need to, come forward in attack mode must surely mean he has never been in a boring fight.

For his part the taller Hannan was no wilting flower, who while showing good ring control and the full toolkit of punches had no problem with climbing into the trenches for some outstanding exchanges.

Slowly but surely he gained the upper hand though at no stage could be left feeling comfortable against the willing and eager sunshine coast boxer.

As the fight ended one was left with the impression that both have the potential to be genuine contenders for the title with Hannan collecting the win.

56kg: Skye ‘The Prodigy’ Nicolson (Albert) versus Troy Garton (Auckland)

When I say picture a boxer, then, picture a girl from the Gold Coast chances are the same mental image didn’t appear. However, make no mistake, as the face of boxing for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Nicolson knows her way around the ring.

Coming from a pugilistic family, the blonde fulfils the image of a Gold Coaster while successful attendance at various international tournaments and multiple national titles attest to her skills as a boxer.

Across the ring was recently-crowned New Zealand champ Garton, suggesting this bout may be a prelude to a Games medal contest in less than a years time.

As for the bout, after the previous free flowing bouts of the evening the first round was somewhat of a chess match as the two spent time eying each other off. Nicolson’s southpaw stance and capacity to hook of the jab has obviously served her well as she kept Garton away through the first.

With each passing minute from there the fight became more interesting as Garton decided that time waits for no one and went on the attack, effectively cutting off the ring and forcing the action. Thus the final two rounds saw Garton jabbing her way in, Nicolson countering and the two swapping right hands.

By the closing stages it was clear that Nicolsons ring smarts were giving her the points lead, but equally so that Gartons efforts had shown a blueprint for future opponents of the prodigy.

A rematch between these two would be very interesting, and as Nicolson had her hand raised in victory the favourite had confirmed her skill, but the subtext of the 56kg division just became more intriguing.

So, perhaps the most action filled episode to date as the Elite category is proving to be worthy television. One gains the impression as the fighters become more recognised through the series there will be some new stars uncovered by the time of the grand finals.