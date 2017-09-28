India vs Australia: 4th ODI, cricket live scores, blog

The series might be gone, but Australia will still be out to avoid a whitewash against India when the two sides travel to Bangalore for the fourth ODI. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
Leading 3-0, India have dominated the series, with someone always bailing them out of trouble when needed.
After winning the first match through the Duckworth-Lewis method, they defended 252 in Kolkata, knocking Australia over for just 202.
Australia bowled reasonably well during that match, but their batting failed, and again bit the dust with the series on the line in Indore. In the third, the Aussies went from 2-224 when Aaron Finch got out for 124, to 6-293 at the end of their 50.
In response, both Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma went past 70, piling on 139 for the opening stand, and with the in-form Hardik Pandya following up with 78 from 72 balls, India won by five wickets with more than two overs to spare.
Pandya has 181 runs from the three games, with two half-centuries, while Rahane also has more than any other Australian batsman.
Most concerning is that Finch, who has played one game, is the Aussies’ highest run scorer, going past captain Steve Smith in the last contest – and with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni only hitting their stride once, and failing twice, India are nowhere near their potential.
Further compounding issues, Ashton Agar’s hand injury rules the young spinner out for the rest of the series. To be fair, figures of 2-125 from his 19 overs thus far don’t make for great reading anyway.
Nathan Coulter-Nile has been the tourists’ best and will need to lead from the front again, his series figures sitting at 7 for 153 from 30 overs. If India get away to another good start, it could be a long 50 overs in the field for the Aussies.
Prediction
India are in fine form and even the fact this is a dead rubber won’t change that. As for Australia, they’re a team who would much prefer to be on a plane heading home at this point.
Rain could play its part in the game though, and that’ll make life unpredictable.
India to win. Again.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the fourth ODI from 6pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
6:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:26pm | ! Report
The ball just isn’t coming onto the bat at times here. Umesh goes short and wide as Finch looks to unwind on a cut shot, but was through it early and won’t get anything for it as the ball dribbles to cover.
Umesh follows up with a leg side wide.
Australia 0/35 (5.5)
6:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Back of a length from Umesh and Finch defends into the off side.
Australia 0/34 (5.4)
6:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Down the leg side now from Yadav and Warner looks for a flick, misses and picks up a leg bye to short fine leg as Dhoni runs around to do the fielding.
Australia 0/34 (5.3)
6:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:24pm | ! Report
That one appeared to be a lot quicker from Yadav, up at 142 km/h in fact. Warner was late on it and defends to point off the edge.
Australia 0/33 (5.2)
6:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:24pm | ! Report
FOUR
Umesh goes full and Warner goes bang! Outside off and Warner sends it over mid off. One bounce, four. Hit it with a straight bat. Great shot.
Australia 0/33 (5.1)
6:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:22pm | ! Report
Finch just working through this over from Shami. Another dot, then a push outside off, but that will be a maiden over to get some control back for India.
Great length bowling from Shami there.
Australia 0/29 (5)/strong>
6:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:21pm | ! Report
Some good fielding this time at point. Finch hit this one well, but couldn’t get it past the man.
Australia 0/29 (4.4)
6:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:21pm | ! Report
This one has Finch squaring up badly. Great length from Umesh and he looks to defend, getting it off the edge to cover.
Australia 0/29 (4.3)
6:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Full again from Shami and straighter this time. Finch defends to mid on, getting the bat nicely in front of the pad.
Australia 0/29 (4.2)
6:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Shami to continue at Finch. Starts with a full one that was just outside off and gets the crowd cheering with a dot as Finch punches to cover.
Australia 0/29 (4.1)