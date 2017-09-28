Living legend Cameron Smith claims his second Dally M

Dally M compere Yvonne Sampson nailed it when she described Melbourne, Queensland, and Kangaroo captain Cameron Smith a living legend at last night’s gala dinner in Sydney.

The 34-year-young Smith had just won his first Dally M Medal sine 2006, as well as being voted the captain of the year, and the hooker of the year.

Smith polled 33 votes in the Dally M to cruise home by eight votes over the fast-finishing Cowboy Michael Morgan as a preview to their meeting again on Sunday in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium.

Are there no limits to what Smith can achieve?

Already this season he’s broken Darren Lockyer’s NRL appearance record of 355, taking it to 357.

He’s the only player to crack 40 Origin appearances, now up to 42 and counting.

Smith has now scored 2175 career points to be just one behind the second-placed Andrew Johns in total points scored, chasing record holder Hazem El Masri’s record 2418.

Among those points are 1002 goals, the first time any player has passed 1000 in NRL history.

And he led the Storm to yet another minor premiership.

The final Dally M Medal points tally:

Cameron Smith – 33.

Michael Morgan – 25.

Gareth Widdop – 24.

Luke Keary – 22.

Paul Gallen – 22.

After Sunday’s grand final Smith will attack the Rugby League World Cup, and complete the year with another Golden Boot for the world’s best rugby league footballer.

What a haul.

The Dally M team of the year

Fullback – Billy Slater (Storm)

Winger – Jordan Rapana (Storm)

Centre – Dylan Walker (Manly)

Five-eighth – Gareth Widdop (Dragons)

Half-back – Michael Morgan (Cowboys)

Lock – Paul Gallen (Sharks)

Second-row – Matt Gillette (Broncos)

Hooker – Cameron Smith (Storm)

Prop – Aaron Woods (Wests-Tigers)

Interchange – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Panthers).

Captain of the Year nominations

Cameron Smith (Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly)

Paul Galen (Sharka)

Tim Mannah (Parramatta)

Winner – Cameron Smith.

Coach of the Year nominations

Trent Barrett (Manly)

Craig Bellamy (Storm)

Brad Arthur (Parramatta)

Trent Robinson (Roosters)

Winner – Craig Bellamy.

Rookie of the Year

Jayden Brailey (Sharks)

Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

Brock Lamb (Knights)

Nick Cotric (Canberra)

Winner – Nick Cotric.

Provan-Summons Medal nominations

Clinton Gutherson (Parramatta)

Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

Nathan Ross (Knights)

Michael Morgan (Cowboys)

Winner – Clinton Gutherson.

Female Player of the Year nominations

Simaima Taufa

Kezie Apps

Simone Smith

Brittany Breayley

Winner – Simaima Taufa.

Top points-scorer – Nathan Cleary (228 – Panthers) – who is the youngest at 19 to crack 200 points in a NRL season.

Most tries – Suliasi Vunivalu (23 – Storm)

A very successful night for the NRL, with Yvonne Sampson doing an excellent job as compere for the first time, with professional support from her three panelists from League Life – Lara Pitt, Jessica Yates, and Hannah Hollis.