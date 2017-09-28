Luke Hodge in talks to play for Brisbane Lions

Luke Hodge’s AFL retirement could be incredibly short lived, with the Hawthorn icon in talks about the prospect of playing for Brisbane in 2018.

Hodge, who played 305 games and won four premierships with the Hawks, announced earlier this year that his 16th season would be his last.

However, the Lions have confirmed they are interested in recruiting the 33-year-old.

“We are keen to explore the possibility of Luke playing for our club with his manager in the coming days,” Brisbane football manager David Noble said in a statement.

“Luke’s ability to assist with developing and nurturing our emerging group as an additional on-field leader would be a great help.”

Lions coach Chris Fagan knows the leadership skills of the former Hawks skipper well, having served as Hawthorn football manager for nine years prior to joining Brisbane.

“He knew I was still passionate about playing footy,” Hodge told the Seven Network.

“We’ve had a couple of chats. I think both parties are interested.

“We’ve got to make a few decisions on what’s best for the family. There’s still water to go under the bridge.

“It’s a decision you’re not going to rush into.”