No Storm regrets for Wallaby Koroibete

Marika Koroibete has no regrets about leaving the Melbourne NRL club but admits he will feel a little sad, all the way from South Africa, watching them play in Sunday’s grand final.

But the 25-year-old says he wants to stay put in rugby union and represent the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup – provided the Australian Rugby Union and Melbourne Rebels still want him.

Koroibete debuted off the bench in the 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra and is preparing for his second taste of Test rugby against the Springboks in Bloemfontein – in the graveyard timeslot of 1:00am on Sunday (AEST).

This time last year, he was soaking in the hype and excitement of NRL grand final week with the Storm.

“It’s the best, the build-up for the grand final,” Koroibete told AAP.

“Come game day, you’re just pumping.

“I think the boys and the staff are going to put it up in the team room. Everyone’s going to watch it.

“For me, it will be a bit sad but, hopefully, they win the grand final.”

After losing to Cronulla in last year’s decider, Koroibete said he knew the Storm would be back on the big stage again – and he knew he wouldn’t be a part of it, having already signed a two-year deal with the Rebels.

“After last year, I knew the pain we were going through,” he said.

“They were hungry and I knew then they would make it. They know how to play big games.

“For me, time goes on. I have to look after the family.

“I didn’t win a grand final but at least I made one.”

Koroibete said he was impressed by the man who replaced him on Melbourne’s right wing, fellow Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu.

“He’s been excellent for them this year. He’s still a young kid and he’s got a long way to go,” he said.

“But anyone who goes to the Storm, they’ll do well. The culture there is pretty good.”

Koroibete has been linked to a move back to the NRL when his Rebels contract expires at the end of 2018.

But he said he was loving life in the 15-man code and intended to stay put.

“I want to go for the World Cup,” he said.

“It depends if rugby want to sign me again, but I’m keen for that. Every kid growing up wants to play at the World Cup.

“I’ve still got one more year next year and we’ll go from there.”